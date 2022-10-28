Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Should Jerry Jones have donated $500,000 to charity instead of Abbott campaign?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Duncanville Boys Basketball Team Stripped of 2022 Title for Rules ViolationLarry LeaseDuncanville, TX
The XFL is Returning to Arlington, Texas in 2023Larry LeaseArlington, TX
Dallas ISD Receiving New Electric School Buses as Part of Infrastructure LawLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Taylor Swift Returning to Dallas for Two ShowsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
North Texas day care students hospitalized after apparent THC exposure; employee arrested, police say
PROSPER, Texas — A teacher at a North Texas day care center has been arrested after children were apparently exposed to tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), officials told WFAA on Tuesday. Prosper city officials told WFAA that Anisah Burks, a teacher at Primrose School of Prosper, was arrested and faces multiple charges,...
North Texas man reportedly shoots wife, turns gun on himself
The man's death ruled a suicide.
Man left paralyzed by botched surgery awarded $9.2M by North Texas jury
FORT WORTH, Texas — A 52-year-old man was awarded $9.2 million after a North Texas jury determined the negligence of a surgeon led to him becoming paralyzed. In a press release, spokespeople for the Law Offices of Laird & McCloskey said a jury in Tarrant County heard the case regarding a botched surgery in 2017.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Family of Trans Woman Who Died in Custody Disputes Autopsy Results After Requesting Independent Examination
After receiving the results of an independent autopsy, the family of a transgender woman who died while in custody is calling for criminal charges to be brought against first responders involved in the encounter. The case that garnered national attention centers on an incident where police were called to a...
Dallas jury awards $21M to patient who was put under anesthesia and suffered brain injury
DALLAS — A Dallas jury on Monday awarded a more than $21 million judgment against an anesthesiologist and certified registered nurse anesthetist for the catastrophic injury of a 27-year-old patient during surgery for a broken leg more than five years ago. Carlos David Castro Rojas went into surgery at...
Fort Worth police officer fatally shoots man in Parker County
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man with an active warrant has been fatally shot by a Fort Worth police officer. When police were searching for the suspect on Nov. 1, he was located in a rural area of Parker County. The suspect had an active warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – a domestic violence felony, police said. Police said when they approached the suspect, they were presented with a deadly threat that caused one Fort Worth police officer to fire his gun, striking him.The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. This investigation is ongoing.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
14-Year-Old Riding Miniature Motorcycle Struck by Vehicle: White Settlement PD
A 14-year-old boy was seriously hurt after he was struck by a car while riding a miniature motorbike Tuesday afternoon in White Settlement, police say. White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook said it happened at about lunchtime near Brewer Middle School. Police pictures from the scene showed first responders at the intersection of Gibbs Drive and South Cherry Lane.
fox4news.com
Plano man, pet killed in early morning fire
PLANO, Texas - Plano fire investigators are looking into what caused a massive fire at a home that killed a 58-year-old man and one of his pets. Flames covered the home off Simpkins Drive in Plano early Monday morning. "[The] flames were massive," said neighbor Zach Colburn. Colburn told FOX...
1 Person Killed, 2 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Dallas (Dallas, TX)
According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Dallas on Sunday. The crash happened along I-35 southbound near Harry Hines Boulevard at around 3 a.m.
kwhi.com
FOUR NORTH TEXAS MEN ARRESTED SUNDAY
Four North Texas men were arrested Sunday after a complaint of possible narcotics use was received. Brenham Police report that Sunday evening at 6:30, Officer Armando Guerra responded to the 1100 block of Green Street in reference to a complaint of possible narcotics use in a parked vehicle. Officer Guerra approached the vehicle, which was occupied by four male subjects and noted the strong odor of burnt marijuana. Sgt. John Snowden and Officer Bryan Morong arrived on scene and assisted Guerra as he had the four subjects exit the vehicle and a probable cause search was conducted. After a thorough search of the vehicle and occupants, Officers were able to locate almost 4 ounces of marijuana, a Glock 9mm pistol, a Canik 9mm pistol as well as a .22 long rifle, which was.
beckersasc.com
Patient wins $21M in suit against anesthesiologist, CRNA after brain injury during surgery
Carlos David Castro Rojas was awarded more than $21 million in a suit against an anesthesiologist and certified registered nurse anesthetist for an injury sustained during a procedure at Dallas-based Baylor University Medical Center, local ABC affiliate WFAA reported Oct. 31. Mr. Rojas went into surgery for a shin fracture...
dmagazine.com
Judge Agrees: Dallas Was Within Its Rights to Shut Down a Poker Room
Bad news for previously legal Dallas poker rooms. Civil District Court Judge Eric Moye last week ruled that the city was within its rights to revoke a certificate of occupancy for the Texas Card House, reversing a decision by the Board of Adjustment that allowed the poker room to legally operate. The Texas Card House plans to appeal, and a spokesman says it will be allowed to continue operating through the process.
Gunman, bystander wounded in shooting with police in South Dallas
Two people are in the hospital after a man and Dallas police engaged in a gunbattle a few blocks from Fair Park Sunday night. Police got a call about a man with a gun on Metropolitan Avenue.
'It's a travesty': DFW hip-hop community reacts to death of Migos' Takeoff
DALLAS — He was described as mild-mannered, peaceful and one of the good guys. Yet, Takeoff, part of the hip-hop trio known as the Migos, died violently. “It’s a travesty, basically the whole hip-hop community is in mourning. Takeoff was one of the good guys, He wasn’t out there causing chaos, being a problem or being an issue,” said Tre G, radio personality at K104.
fox4news.com
Jury awards $21M to family of patient after simple leg surgery left him in a vegetative state
DALLAS - A jury awarded more than $21 million to the family of a man left in a vegetative state after leg surgery in Dallas. On Oct. 11, 2017, 27-year-old Carlos David Castro Rojas went to the hospital for surgery on a fracture in his shin. During the surgery Rojas...
fox4news.com
Dallas shooting leaves man critically injured, suspect at-large
DALLAS - Dallas police believe the victim of an overnight shooting knows the gunman who shot him. Officers responded to a call around 3:30 a.m. Monday about a wounded man on Compton Street, which is near Clarendon Drive and Corinth Street. The victim had been shot in the stomach. He...
Watch A Horrific Accident Between Two Pickups In An Arlington, Texas Intersection
Sit at just about any traffic light in East Texas and you'll see it, people running red lights. It's an epidemic that is happening all across East Texas, not just in Tyler and Longview, Texas but in Jacksonville, Marshall, Henderson, Gilmer, Palestine, and Athens too. Eventually, those who run red lights are going to cause a horrific accident that could lead to catastrophic results.
Dog bites have surged as number of Dallas animal control officers plummet
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - 5-year-old Kavaughn was walking home from the school bus on his birthday in February when a dog roaming his Dallas apartment complex lunged.Neighbors saw it lock its jaws around his face and neck."The dog was shaking him like a rag doll," recalled Abrienne Brown.The attack, which nearly claimed his life, was one of 805 involving loose dogs reported to the city of Dallas over the fiscal year that ended in September.Data provided by Dallas Animal Services shows that's a big jump from previous years when the number never topped 620.You may remember the city made its loose...
starlocalmedia.com
Plano house fire claims life of one person, one pet
A house fire in the 7900 block of Simpkins Drive claimed the life of one person and one dog early Monday morning, October 31. According to Plano Fire-Rescue, the cause of the fire is still under investigation at the home, located near Hedgcoxe and Alma Drive.
44-year-old woman dead after found lying in parking lot, Arlington police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman found in a parking lot was pronounced dead over the weekend, the Arlington Police Department said. Just before 4:10 a.m. Sunday, the Arlington Police Department (APD) said officers were called to the 400 block of N. Cooper Street after a passerby reported seeing a woman lying unresponsive in a parking lot.
