Dallas, TX

CBS DFW

Fort Worth police officer fatally shoots man in Parker County

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man with an active warrant has been fatally shot by a Fort Worth police officer. When police were searching for the suspect on Nov. 1, he was located in a rural area of Parker County. The suspect had an active warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – a domestic violence felony, police said. Police said when they approached the suspect, they were presented with a deadly threat that caused one Fort Worth police officer to fire his gun, striking him.The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. This investigation is ongoing.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

14-Year-Old Riding Miniature Motorcycle Struck by Vehicle: White Settlement PD

A 14-year-old boy was seriously hurt after he was struck by a car while riding a miniature motorbike Tuesday afternoon in White Settlement, police say. White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook said it happened at about lunchtime near Brewer Middle School. Police pictures from the scene showed first responders at the intersection of Gibbs Drive and South Cherry Lane.
WHITE SETTLEMENT, TX
fox4news.com

Plano man, pet killed in early morning fire

PLANO, Texas - Plano fire investigators are looking into what caused a massive fire at a home that killed a 58-year-old man and one of his pets. Flames covered the home off Simpkins Drive in Plano early Monday morning. "[The] flames were massive," said neighbor Zach Colburn. Colburn told FOX...
PLANO, TX
kwhi.com

FOUR NORTH TEXAS MEN ARRESTED SUNDAY

Four North Texas men were arrested Sunday after a complaint of possible narcotics use was received. Brenham Police report that Sunday evening at 6:30, Officer Armando Guerra responded to the 1100 block of Green Street in reference to a complaint of possible narcotics use in a parked vehicle. Officer Guerra approached the vehicle, which was occupied by four male subjects and noted the strong odor of burnt marijuana. Sgt. John Snowden and Officer Bryan Morong arrived on scene and assisted Guerra as he had the four subjects exit the vehicle and a probable cause search was conducted. After a thorough search of the vehicle and occupants, Officers were able to locate almost 4 ounces of marijuana, a Glock 9mm pistol, a Canik 9mm pistol as well as a .22 long rifle, which was.
BRENHAM, TX
dmagazine.com

Judge Agrees: Dallas Was Within Its Rights to Shut Down a Poker Room

Bad news for previously legal Dallas poker rooms. Civil District Court Judge Eric Moye last week ruled that the city was within its rights to revoke a certificate of occupancy for the Texas Card House, reversing a decision by the Board of Adjustment that allowed the poker room to legally operate. The Texas Card House plans to appeal, and a spokesman says it will be allowed to continue operating through the process.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

'It's a travesty': DFW hip-hop community reacts to death of Migos' Takeoff

DALLAS — He was described as mild-mannered, peaceful and one of the good guys. Yet, Takeoff, part of the hip-hop trio known as the Migos, died violently. “It’s a travesty, basically the whole hip-hop community is in mourning. Takeoff was one of the good guys, He wasn’t out there causing chaos, being a problem or being an issue,” said Tre G, radio personality at K104.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas shooting leaves man critically injured, suspect at-large

DALLAS - Dallas police believe the victim of an overnight shooting knows the gunman who shot him. Officers responded to a call around 3:30 a.m. Monday about a wounded man on Compton Street, which is near Clarendon Drive and Corinth Street. The victim had been shot in the stomach. He...
DALLAS, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Watch A Horrific Accident Between Two Pickups In An Arlington, Texas Intersection

Sit at just about any traffic light in East Texas and you'll see it, people running red lights. It's an epidemic that is happening all across East Texas, not just in Tyler and Longview, Texas but in Jacksonville, Marshall, Henderson, Gilmer, Palestine, and Athens too. Eventually, those who run red lights are going to cause a horrific accident that could lead to catastrophic results.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Dog bites have surged as number of Dallas animal control officers plummet

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - 5-year-old Kavaughn was walking home from the school bus on his birthday in February when a dog roaming his Dallas apartment complex lunged.Neighbors saw it lock its jaws around his face and neck."The dog was shaking him like a rag doll," recalled Abrienne Brown.The attack, which nearly claimed his life, was one of 805 involving loose dogs reported to the city of Dallas over the fiscal year that ended in September.Data provided by Dallas Animal Services shows that's a big jump from previous years when the number never topped 620.You may remember the city made its loose...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano house fire claims life of one person, one pet

A house fire in the 7900 block of Simpkins Drive claimed the life of one person and one dog early Monday morning, October 31. According to Plano Fire-Rescue, the cause of the fire is still under investigation at the home, located near Hedgcoxe and Alma Drive.
PLANO, TX
WFAA

44-year-old woman dead after found lying in parking lot, Arlington police say

ARLINGTON, Texas — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman found in a parking lot was pronounced dead over the weekend, the Arlington Police Department said. Just before 4:10 a.m. Sunday, the Arlington Police Department (APD) said officers were called to the 400 block of N. Cooper Street after a passerby reported seeing a woman lying unresponsive in a parking lot.
ARLINGTON, TX

