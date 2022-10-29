Schalmont edges Broadalbin-Perth to win Section title

STILLWATER, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Schalmont Sabres have been on a tear this season. They finished league play undefeated and carried that momentum into the Class B title game Friday night against Broadalbin Perth.

The Patriots held the Sabres scoreless for a while, but all that changed when Schalmont earned a penalty kick. Sophomore forward Gianna Cirilla cashed in on the opportunity to give the Sabres a 1-0 lead.

Broadalbin had a shot to get some points, but Georgia Clark was stout on defense all game long. Schalmont went on to win the section title, but they now turn their attention to another goal head coach Ryan Fries said they have on their to-do list.

“Well, we’re going to states so we’re going on to that second goal that we achieved. Obviously, the first goal was to win the section but obviously, you don’t know how the season is going to go,” said Fries. “You take it one game at a time and that’s what I told them the sectional tournament is one game at a time, you plan for the next game but you got to get through the first one so with the momentum we’re carrying on I think we’ll be ok moving forward but again it’s a different ball game when you get into states and we know that we’ve been there a lot and hopefully we’re ready,” he added. Schalmont is off to play in regionals.

