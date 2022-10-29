ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Arizona Sports

Mullett Arena a success for Coyotes on opening night despite defeat

TEMPE — It was intimate, yet rowdy at Mullett Arena on Friday as the Arizona Coyotes (2-4-1) made their debut at the new multi-purpose arena, falling 3-2 in overtime to the Winnipeg Jets (5-3). The arena was jam-packed with fans, many of whom donned the blonde mullet wigs the team placed on each seat prior to the game. Almost every seat was filled in the arena, with some empty seats in a few sections. However, the fans with those seats may have been utilizing the standing-room-only sections or club area above the benches.
NHL

Raymond scores twice in Red Wings win against Wild

DETROIT -- Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Minnesota Wild 2-1 at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday. "It feels good to get two tonight, but I haven't been too worried about it," Raymond said. "I just focus on playing the right way, and I knew good things would happen."
Houston Chronicle

Christian Dvorak has 1st hat trick, Canadiens beat Blues 7-4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Christian Dvorak had his first NHL hat trick and the Montreal Canadiens scored three times in a 4:50 span in the second period to rally for a 7-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night. Dvorak completed the hat trick into an empty...
Arizona Sports

DeAndre Hopkins nabs 1-handed catch in loss to Vikings

Last week’s 28-point first half against the New Orleans Saints remains a one-off for the Arizona Cardinals. Like the first six games of the year, Arizona’s offense Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings scuffled in the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium — at least until the final Cardinals possession of the second quarter.
Arizona Sports

Visual: Kyler Murray’s efficiency, deep ball has fallen off in 2022

For a few reasons, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray’s 2022 season hasn’t gone as planned. In the first year since signing a quarter-billion-dollar extension, Murray has dealt with a rotation of receivers due to suspension and injuries. Arizona (3-5) is almost halfway through the 17-game schedule, and many...
Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns’ supporting cast steps up in win vs. shorthanded Pelicans

PHOENIX — A shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans squad on Friday was able to prove why it was such a pain for the Phoenix Suns to get by in the first round last year. Through three quarters, Suns guards Chris Paul and Devin Booker combined for six assists, eight turnovers and 23 points. New Orleans was 13-for-31 (41.9%) from 3-point range and had all five starters in double figures to bring enough offense to the party.
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

