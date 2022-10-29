Read full article on original website
Coyotes’ Lawson Crouse, Nick Bjugstad score in hard-fought loss to Rangers
TEMPE (AP) — One of Arizona’s biggest concerns against New York was the Rangers’ dangerous power play, led Mika Zibanejad. The Coyotes managed to kill off an early penalty, but were hit with another at a crucial junction. The puck ended up on Zibanajed’s stick and he made them pay.
Rodney Hudson ruled out for 5th straight game vs. Seahawks
TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals will not have starting center Rodney Hudson Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury ruled Hudson out on Monday for “at least” this week, which will be the veteran’s fifth straight missed game. Hudson is dealing with a knee...
Christian Fischer opens Mullett Arena’s NHL scoring tally with 2 goals
TEMPE — Mullett Arena opened for NHL action Friday and it started well for the home squad. With 9:43 left in the first period, Arizona Coyotes right winger Christian Fischer placed the puck in the back of the net off of a great pass from defenseman Troy Stetcher, scoring the first-ever NHL goal at Mullett Arena.
Turnover-filled half costs Cardinals in loss to Vikings
Kyler Murray threw two second-half interceptions, Arizona lost another possession on a muffed punt and the Cardinals ran out of time in a 34-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Arizona opened the second half scoring with a drive led by DeAndre Hopkins and Zach Ertz, the latter of...
Mullett Arena a success for Coyotes on opening night despite defeat
TEMPE — It was intimate, yet rowdy at Mullett Arena on Friday as the Arizona Coyotes (2-4-1) made their debut at the new multi-purpose arena, falling 3-2 in overtime to the Winnipeg Jets (5-3). The arena was jam-packed with fans, many of whom donned the blonde mullet wigs the team placed on each seat prior to the game. Almost every seat was filled in the arena, with some empty seats in a few sections. However, the fans with those seats may have been utilizing the standing-room-only sections or club area above the benches.
NHL
Raymond scores twice in Red Wings win against Wild
DETROIT -- Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Minnesota Wild 2-1 at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday. "It feels good to get two tonight, but I haven't been too worried about it," Raymond said. "I just focus on playing the right way, and I knew good things would happen."
Rapid reactions: Sloppy Cardinals see problems resurface in loss to Vikings
The Arizona Cardinals fell to the Minnesota Vikings 34-26 on Sunday, dropping to 3-5 on the season. Arizona lost the turnover battle 3-1, with all of those cough-ups coming in the second half as head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s team tried to rally from another first-half deficit. Our Arizona Sports...
Coyotes’ Gutierrez: Mullett Arena locker room annex will be ready before next homestand
The Arizona Coyotes open their Mullett Arena tenure in Tempe on Friday night. The team hosts the Winnipeg Jets (Friday), New York Rangers (Sunday), Florida Panthers (Tuesday) and the Dallas Stars (Thursday) before heading out on a 14-game road trip from Nov. 5 to Dec. 7. However, the locker rooms...
Houston Chronicle
Christian Dvorak has 1st hat trick, Canadiens beat Blues 7-4
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Christian Dvorak had his first NHL hat trick and the Montreal Canadiens scored three times in a 4:50 span in the second period to rally for a 7-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night. Dvorak completed the hat trick into an empty...
Cardinals defense aims to hold Vikings RB Dalvin Cook in check this time
TEMPE — Gap integrity was a key phrase used to criticize the Arizona Cardinals’ run defense last season, which was perhaps not exploited by one player more so than Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook in Week 2. Cook broke off 131 yards — 96 in the first...
DeAndre Hopkins nabs 1-handed catch in loss to Vikings
Last week’s 28-point first half against the New Orleans Saints remains a one-off for the Arizona Cardinals. Like the first six games of the year, Arizona’s offense Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings scuffled in the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium — at least until the final Cardinals possession of the second quarter.
Deandre Ayton exits win over Pelicans with left ankle sprain, does not return
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton exited Friday night’s 124-111 win over the New Orleans Pelicans at Footprint Center due to a left ankle sprain and did not return. Ayton was seen grabbing his left ankle after coming down on Jonas Valančiūnas’ foot on a jump shot while the Pelicans center was closing out in the mid-first quarter.
Oddsmakers not expecting Cardinals to start winning streak at Vikings
Oddsmakers are not expecting the Arizona Cardinals (3-4) to start a winning streak after their victory over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football on Oct. 20. The Minnesota Vikings (5-1), fresh off their bye week, are favored to beat the Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday by 3.5 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Vikings’ Patrick Peterson predicts he’ll have 2 interceptions vs. Cardinals
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson has predicted he’ll make not just one, but two interceptions vs. the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in a Week 8 game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Peterson, who is in his second season with Minnesota after 10 with Arizona, made the bold prediction on his...
Visual: Kyler Murray’s efficiency, deep ball has fallen off in 2022
For a few reasons, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray’s 2022 season hasn’t gone as planned. In the first year since signing a quarter-billion-dollar extension, Murray has dealt with a rotation of receivers due to suspension and injuries. Arizona (3-5) is almost halfway through the 17-game schedule, and many...
ESPN ranks 3 former Sun Devils in top 50 of college football transfers
En route to their 2-5 record, Arizona State football has endured a coaching change, a quarterback controversy and an ongoing NCAA investigation into recruitment violations during the pandemic. Perhaps adding insult to injury, a few players lost to the transfer portal are key contributors in their new homes. Tom VanHaaren...
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram out vs. Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns opponents have been relatively healthy four games into the year. That changes Friday when the Suns host the New Orleans Pelicans at Footprint Center. Zion Williamson, who missed all of last season with an injury, is out with a hip and back contusion, the team announced. Meanwhile, fellow...
Phoenix Suns’ supporting cast steps up in win vs. shorthanded Pelicans
PHOENIX — A shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans squad on Friday was able to prove why it was such a pain for the Phoenix Suns to get by in the first round last year. Through three quarters, Suns guards Chris Paul and Devin Booker combined for six assists, eight turnovers and 23 points. New Orleans was 13-for-31 (41.9%) from 3-point range and had all five starters in double figures to bring enough offense to the party.
Suns start Bismack Biyombo vs. Rockets with Deandre Ayton out
Center Bismack Biyombo will take center Deandre Ayton’s spot in the starting lineup for the Phoenix Suns against the Houston Rockets on Sunday. He will join the four regular Suns starters: Chris Paul and Devin Booker at guard, with Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson at forward. Ayton will miss...
CBS Sports: Arizona men’s basketball ‘overrated’ in preseason coaches poll
Following a Sweet 16 appearance as the nation’s No. 2 team, Arizona men’s basketball ranks No. 17 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25. However, the coaches poll ranks them 13th, with aligns with FanDuel Sportsbook’s higher outlook, as it has the Wildcats with the 10th-best odds to win the national championship.
