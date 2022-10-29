ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell's Tweet Before The Cavs Played The Knicks

Mitchell has been posting that tweet before games this season, and his post on Sunday already has over 3,000 likes in less than four hours. Over the offseason, the three-time NBA All-Star was traded from the Utah Jazz (in a blockbuster deal) to the Cavs. So far, the move has...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tyrese Maxey joins Kyrie Irving, Yao Ming in NBA history with 1st-half performance

The Philadelphia 76ers continued their road trip on Friday with a rematch with the Toronto Raptors, and they needed somebody to step up in the absence of Joel Embiid. That somebody is Tyrese Maxey who is putting on an absolute clinic in Canada. The third-year guard out of Kentucky has 27 points on 10-for-10 shooting, including 7-for-7 shooting from beyond the arc, as Philadelphia has a 65-48 lead over the Raptors.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Chicago

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Joins NBA 20,000-Point Club in Game Vs. Spurs

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan officially joins 20,000-point club originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan joined a historic club during Friday night's Chicago Bulls road game against the San Antonio Spurs. With a pull-up midrange jumper in the first quarter, DeRozan became the 50th player in NBA history to eclipse...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Watch: Cleveland Cavaliers 132, Boston Celtics 123 (OT) highlights

Here are the full game highlights and the Celtics box score from Boston's loss to the Cavaliers Friday night in Boston. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scored 32 points apiece, but Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell and Caris Levert bested them with 41 points each. The Celtics took a 13 point lead...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant was right, the Brooklyn Nets need to fire Steve Nash

With the Brooklyn Nets season spiraling out of control already, the organization needs to take action on Kevin Durant’s demands this summer and cut loose head coach Steve Nash. There is no other way to put it: The Nets are a mess right now. The drama that led the...
Yardbarker

Kevin Love And Donovan Mitchell Make NBA History In Cavs Win

Cleveland being one of the best three-point shooting teams in the NBA without Darius Garland may have been a little more surprising. But that's exactly what's happening. Whatever it is, the three-ball continues to fall for the Cavs. Entering Sunday's game against the Knicks, the Cavs led the NBA in...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

LeBron James' Longtime Friend Cuffs The Legend Says Lakers Star Would Fit 'Perfectly' With The Cleveland Cavaliers

LeBron James is in the final chapter of his NBA career, playing his 20th NBA season this year. It's wonderful to see LeBron be a 25-point scorer his entire career, even at this age. What's not nice to see is a LeBron James-led team being 0-5 to start their season as the Los Angeles Lakers are, undoubtedly, the worst team in the NBA right now.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Luka Doncic goes for 44 points as Mavs take down Magic

Luka Doncic scored 30 of his 44 points in the first half to lift the host Dallas Mavericks to a 114-105 victory over the Orlando Magic on Sunday. Doncic recorded his sixth consecutive outing of at least 30 points after making 17 of 26 shots from the floor for the Mavericks, who have alternated losses and wins over their first six games of the season.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Trae Young outduels Cade Cunningham, Hawks top Pistons again

Trae Young overwhelmed the Detroit Pistons for the second time in three nights, racking up 36 points and 12 assists as the visiting Atlanta Hawks secured a 136-112 win on Friday night. The Hawks won the first meeting in Detroit on Wednesday, 118-113, when Young scored 35 points. Young did...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

'Trade LeBron' Goes Viral On Twitter After Lakers Fall To 0-5

LeBron James' arrival in Los Angeles in 2018 was a turning point for the Lakers. They had been an absolute mess for nearly a decade and LeBron gave them some much-needed star power. He helped them win a long-awaited championship in 2020, but it is fair to say that apart from that one season, LeBron hasn't had the greatest of times in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Mitchell, Love rally Cavaliers past Knicks, 121-108

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 38 points and a season-high 12 assists, Kevin Love scored 16 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied to beat the New York Knicks 121-108 on Sunday night. Mitchell and Love combined for 28 points in the...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy