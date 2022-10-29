ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Sporting News

Aaron Rodgers contract breakdown: How much is Packers QB making in 2022?

Aaron Rodgers' last two offseasons with the Packers have been nothing short of eventful. Trade requests, trading jabs with the front office, and a reported impending split resulted in … a brand new contract that will lock Rodgers in Green Bay for the next few seasons, presumably, through the end of his career.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Rapoport: Broncos Pro Bowl Linebacker Is Their Top Trade Item

The Broncos are more likely to deal their Pro Bowl LB. The Denver Broncos have several pieces the team has received interest in before the trade deadline. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam have drawn much attention from NFL teams needing help on offense. Those might be exciting options as an appetizer for the 2-5 Denver Broncos currently getting beat in London, but the main course could be one of the biggest blockbuster trades this season. One rumor involves a Pro Bowl defensive player.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Frank Reich, Chris Ballard, Colts, Jaguars, Ravens

Per ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Colts owner Jim Irsay said he empowered HC Frank Reich and GM Chris Ballard to bench veteran QB Matt Ryan and turn to QB Sam Ehlinger, noting he was “excited” for the change and the three of them were in “lockstep” about it.
Sporting News

Broncos vs. Jaguars score, results: Russell Wilson leads comeback win in 2022 NFL London game

The Broncos and Jaguars treated fans in the UK to yet another close finish in the third and final London game of the 2022 season. Russell Wilson and Denver emerged as the victors in a 21-17 game, capped off with a 2-yard Latavius Murray touchdown with 1:43 to play. But the biggest drive of the game was in the third quarter, when Wilson led a nine-play, 98-yard scoring drive to give Denver its first lead of the game, 14-10.
DENVER, CO
Wyoming News

Bills CB Tre'Davious White to join 53-man roster Wednesday

Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White joins the active roster on Wednesday, but Buffalo will not make a decision on his gameday status until gauging his readiness to take the field for the first time since his Thanksgiving Day 2021 knee injury. White has been on the practice field with the Bills for three weeks. He was designated to return from the physically unable to perform list before the Week 7 bye but wasn't added to the roster last week before the Sunday night game with the...
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

Agnew inactive for Jaguars against Broncos at Wembley

LONDON (AP) — Jaguars return specialist Jamal Agnew is inactive for Jacksonville’s game against the Denver Broncos at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. Agnew was limited in practice Friday and had been questionable to play because of a knee injury that kept him out of last week’s 23-17 loss to the New York Giants. The Jags are expected to use wide receiver Christian Kirk for punt return duties and running back JaMycal Hasty on kickoff returns as they did last week in Agnew’s absence. Agnew also has seven receptions and two touchdowns this season as a wide receiver.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Sporting News

How to watch Nets vs. Pacers: Start time, TV channel and live stream for 2022 Monday NBA game

In the midst of a rough start to the season, the Nets (1-5) will look to right the ship on Monday when they host the Pacers (3-4) for the second time in three days. When the two teams met on Saturday, Indiana rode the hot hand of rookie Bennedict Mathurin, who scored 32 points off the bench to lead the team to a nine-point win. The loss marked a new early-season low for Brooklyn, which held a players-only meeting with the aim of identifying the team's biggest issues, according to Nick Friedell.
BROOKLYN, NY
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Cooper Kupp, Mark Andrews, Rashod Bateman affecting Week 9 waiver wire pickups

Fantasy football owners are reviewing all the news and injuries that came out of another wild week in the NFL. Fortunately, we did not have a ton of significant injuries, but key pass-catchers Cooper Kupp, Mark Andrews, and Rashod Bateman all exited their respective games early. With six teams on bye in Week 9, it's important to have your waiver-wire streamers lined up if these fantasy starters can't get back on the field.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Denver Broncos 2022 Schedule

The Denver Broncos traveled to England this week for a London showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The game will begin at 7:30 a.m. MT and will be available exclusively on ESPN+. Broncos vs. Jaguars live in London! Join ESPN+ to watch!. Here’s a look at the team’s complete schedule....
DENVER, CO

