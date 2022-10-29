Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bean leads Holloway in race for District 4 congressional seat: UNF pollDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Florida Sergeant Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’ in Hot Water: Internal InvestigationBLOCK WORK MEDIAJacksonville, FL
Middleburg dominates rival Orange Park Raiders, 35-14Anthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Voter resource: Bean, Holloway compete for new District 4 congressional seatDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Voter resource: Garrison, Jones vie for Florida House of Representatives District 11 seatZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Jacksonville Jaguars fall to Denver Broncos in London
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News' James Grant is keeping us all up to date!
Sporting News
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett appears to take shot at Russell Wilson after win over Giants
Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett appeared to take a veiled shot at his former quarterback on Sunday. Lockett told reporters after Seattle's 27-13 win over the Giants, "It's amazing what you can accomplish when nobody cares who gets the credit." That was considered a dig at Russell Wilson. While Lockett didn't...
Sporting News
Aaron Rodgers contract breakdown: How much is Packers QB making in 2022?
Aaron Rodgers' last two offseasons with the Packers have been nothing short of eventful. Trade requests, trading jabs with the front office, and a reported impending split resulted in … a brand new contract that will lock Rodgers in Green Bay for the next few seasons, presumably, through the end of his career.
Sporting News
Packers WR draft mistakes: Why Green Bay didn't take Tee Higgins, other big misses in recent drafts
The Packers aren't where they expected to be this year. They're 3-4 heading into Sunday's game with the Bills and their passing offense is the most pedestrian it has been under Aaron Rodgers. To make matters worse, Rodgers' frustration is bubbling over. He sounded off during the week about the mistakes his teammates are making.
NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl
After winning their second Super Bowl in team history in 2022, the Los Angeles Rams are one of 20 franchises
Sporting News
Will Broncos trade Bradley Chubb? Pass-rusher rumored to command first-round value at NFL trade deadline
The Dolphins and Jets are once again the top contenders for a prime target ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. This time, the player in question is on the defensive side of the ball: Broncos pass-rusher Bradley Chubb, a player for whom Denver has reportedly garnered significant trade interest. Chubb...
Yardbarker
Rapoport: Broncos Pro Bowl Linebacker Is Their Top Trade Item
The Broncos are more likely to deal their Pro Bowl LB. The Denver Broncos have several pieces the team has received interest in before the trade deadline. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam have drawn much attention from NFL teams needing help on offense. Those might be exciting options as an appetizer for the 2-5 Denver Broncos currently getting beat in London, but the main course could be one of the biggest blockbuster trades this season. One rumor involves a Pro Bowl defensive player.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Frank Reich, Chris Ballard, Colts, Jaguars, Ravens
Per ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Colts owner Jim Irsay said he empowered HC Frank Reich and GM Chris Ballard to bench veteran QB Matt Ryan and turn to QB Sam Ehlinger, noting he was “excited” for the change and the three of them were in “lockstep” about it.
Sporting News
NFL odds, lines, point spreads: Updated Week 9 betting information for picking every game
Last week provided fans and bettors plenty of excitement despite a slate of games that didn't look great on paper. Three more underdogs won outright (Broncos, Saints, and Commanders), but the potential is there for more favorites to get upended in Week 9. We don't expect that at the start...
Sporting News
Broncos vs. Jaguars score, results: Russell Wilson leads comeback win in 2022 NFL London game
The Broncos and Jaguars treated fans in the UK to yet another close finish in the third and final London game of the 2022 season. Russell Wilson and Denver emerged as the victors in a 21-17 game, capped off with a 2-yard Latavius Murray touchdown with 1:43 to play. But the biggest drive of the game was in the third quarter, when Wilson led a nine-play, 98-yard scoring drive to give Denver its first lead of the game, 14-10.
Sporting News
Alvin Kamara contract details: Why Saints are unlikely to deal star RB at trade deadline
Saints running back Alvin Kamara has emerged as one of the most coveted names at this year's trade deadline. Since being drafted in 2017, Kamara has emerged as one of the eminent dual-threat backs in the NFL. He's as good in the passing game as he is between the tackles, and he would be a strong addition to any competitor this season.
Bills CB Tre'Davious White to join 53-man roster Wednesday
Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White joins the active roster on Wednesday, but Buffalo will not make a decision on his gameday status until gauging his readiness to take the field for the first time since his Thanksgiving Day 2021 knee injury. White has been on the practice field with the Bills for three weeks. He was designated to return from the physically unable to perform list before the Week 7 bye but wasn't added to the roster last week before the Sunday night game with the...
Sporting News
Why ESPN's Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky are calling Broncos vs. Jaguars in London
The NFL is headed overseas in Week 8 for a matchup between the Jaguars and Broncos in London. Jacksonville and Denver will head to Wembley Stadium to take part in the third NFL game played off of U.S. soil this season. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has already hosted two NFL games...
Agnew inactive for Jaguars against Broncos at Wembley
LONDON (AP) — Jaguars return specialist Jamal Agnew is inactive for Jacksonville’s game against the Denver Broncos at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. Agnew was limited in practice Friday and had been questionable to play because of a knee injury that kept him out of last week’s 23-17 loss to the New York Giants. The Jags are expected to use wide receiver Christian Kirk for punt return duties and running back JaMycal Hasty on kickoff returns as they did last week in Agnew’s absence. Agnew also has seven receptions and two touchdowns this season as a wide receiver.
Sporting News
How to watch Nets vs. Pacers: Start time, TV channel and live stream for 2022 Monday NBA game
In the midst of a rough start to the season, the Nets (1-5) will look to right the ship on Monday when they host the Pacers (3-4) for the second time in three days. When the two teams met on Saturday, Indiana rode the hot hand of rookie Bennedict Mathurin, who scored 32 points off the bench to lead the team to a nine-point win. The loss marked a new early-season low for Brooklyn, which held a players-only meeting with the aim of identifying the team's biggest issues, according to Nick Friedell.
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Cooper Kupp, Mark Andrews, Rashod Bateman affecting Week 9 waiver wire pickups
Fantasy football owners are reviewing all the news and injuries that came out of another wild week in the NFL. Fortunately, we did not have a ton of significant injuries, but key pass-catchers Cooper Kupp, Mark Andrews, and Rashod Bateman all exited their respective games early. With six teams on bye in Week 9, it's important to have your waiver-wire streamers lined up if these fantasy starters can't get back on the field.
Sporting News
Why A.J. Brown trade, Eagles stats with Jalen Hurts have familiar Super Bowl feel
The Eagles' blockbuster offseason trade for wide receiver A.J. Brown continues to pay off big time. Brown had his biggest game playing for Philadelphia in Week 8, catching six of 11 targets from quarterback Jalen Hurts for 156 yards and three first-half TDs in a 35-13 home rout over the cross-state Steelers.
Sporting News
Bengals vs. Browns live streams: How to watch NFL 'Monday Night Football' game online without cable
Another week, another divisional rivalry on "Monday Night Football." The final prime-time offering of Week 8 marks the fifth time a division game has taken the Monday night spotlight this season. This week, it's the Battle of Ohio as the defending AFC champion Bengals head to Cleveland to face the...
Denver Broncos 2022 Schedule
The Denver Broncos traveled to England this week for a London showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The game will begin at 7:30 a.m. MT and will be available exclusively on ESPN+. Broncos vs. Jaguars live in London! Join ESPN+ to watch!. Here’s a look at the team’s complete schedule....
Photos: Broncos Country parties at London pub
Broncos Country crossed the pond to cheer on the team this week ahead of their Sunday morning matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
