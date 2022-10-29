Read full article on original website
Suns backup centers Biyombo, Landale stepped up big in Ayton's absence to rout Pelicans
Deandre Ayton only needed to say three motivational words — "pick me up" — to backup centers Jock Landale and Bismack Biyombo before their solid performances that helped the Suns beat New Orleans 124-111 Friday night. "He said, ‘Make sure you carry this team through the five spot. I think he said that to 'Bisy' (Biyombo) as well," Landale told the Republic about Ayton's message to them when he left the game in the first quarter with a left ankle...
Three questions entering Suns-Rockets matchup as Deandre Ayton out with left ankle sprain
The Phoenix Suns (4-1) face the Houston Rockets (1-5) Sunday at 6 p.m., at Footprint Center in the h of a six-game homestand. The game will be televised on Bally Sports Arizona. Here are three questions going into Sunday's game: ...
ESPN
Zion back with double-double, Pelicans rout Clippers 112-91
LOS ANGELES -- — Zion Williamson had 21 points and 12 rebounds in his return, and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled away in the second half to rout the Los Angeles Clippers 112-91 on Sunday. CJ McCollum added 22 points for the Pelicans, who’ve won four of their first...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Utah Jazz: live updates
The injury and illness bugs have bitten the Memphis Grizzlies again ahead of Saturday's road game against the Utah Jazz. Dillon Brooks missed the first three games, John Konchar missed Thursday against the Sacramento Kings and now Ja Morant is listed as doubtful (non-covid illness) against the Jazz. Not to mention, Ziaire Williams, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Danny Green haven't played a regular season minute.
Deandre Ayton exits win over Pelicans with left ankle sprain, does not return
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton exited Friday night’s 124-111 win over the New Orleans Pelicans at Footprint Center due to a left ankle sprain and did not return. Ayton was seen grabbing his left ankle after coming down on Jonas Valančiūnas’ foot on a jump shot while the Pelicans center was closing out in the mid-first quarter.
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram out vs. Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns opponents have been relatively healthy four games into the year. That changes Friday when the Suns host the New Orleans Pelicans at Footprint Center. Zion Williamson, who missed all of last season with an injury, is out with a hip and back contusion, the team announced. Meanwhile, fellow...
Jazz edge short-handed Grizzlies 124-123
SALT LAKE CITY — Lauri Markkanen and Kelly Olynyk each scored 23 points, including a pair of late 3-pointers, to lift the Utah Jazz to a 124-123 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, who were playing without Ja Morant. On their final possession, the Jazz were leading 124-123 and nearly...
Yardbarker
De’Anthony Melton is finding his role with Sixers
On draft night, the Philadelphia 76ers got their offseason rolling with a draft night trade to begin retooling their roster. The Sixers traded Danny Green and the rights to the 23rd pick in the 2022 draft in exchange for De’Anthony Melton. An athletic 6’2 combo guard, De’Anthony Melton was...
ESPN
Devin Booker scores 30 points, Suns beat Rockets 124-109
PHOENIX -- — Devin Booker scored 30 points on his 26th birthday in another stellar scoring performance, leading the Phoenix Suns over the Houston Rockets 124-109 on Sunday night. The two-time All-Star — who's already in his eighth NBA season after being drafted in 2015 at 19 years old...
Yardbarker
Suns Vs. Rockets- Game Recap
The Phoenix Suns hosted the Houston Rockets at Footprint Center during their homestay. While the Suns had the Rockets in experience, the hustling and peskiness of Houston made them a challenge throughout the contest. Luckily, the Suns were able to walk away with a 124-109 win over the Rockets, improving...
NBA
Behind the Numbers: Pelicans at Clippers (10/30/22)
A look at three key numbers related to Sunday’s game at Crypto.com Arena between New Orleans and the LA Clippers (2 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):. 3, 29: Rank among the 30 NBA teams in offensive efficiency through five games each for New Orleans and the LA Clippers, respectively. These Western Conference teams are only separated by a game in the standings, but a significant early-season gap between the Pelicans and Clippers has come on the offensive end. New Orleans has performed at an elite level (117.5 points per 100 possessions), despite playing without three starters (Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Herb Jones) in each of the past two games, while LA has tried to overcome missing Kawhi Leonard for three games and Paul George for one. The Clippers have scored 102.2 points per 100 possessions, a rate better than only that of their city rivals, the winless Lakers (96.2). Among the Clippers’ four leading scorers (George, John Wall, Marcus Morris, Leonard), none have appeared in all five games. Meanwhile, five of the Pelicans’ seven leading scorers have appeared in all five of NOLA’s contests.
Mullett Arena a success for Coyotes on opening night despite defeat
TEMPE — It was intimate, yet rowdy at Mullett Arena on Friday as the Arizona Coyotes (2-4-1) made their debut at the new multi-purpose arena, falling 3-2 in overtime to the Winnipeg Jets (5-3). The arena was jam-packed with fans, many of whom donned the blonde mullet wigs the team placed on each seat prior to the game. Almost every seat was filled in the arena, with some empty seats in a few sections. However, the fans with those seats may have been utilizing the standing-room-only sections or club area above the benches.
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard not expected to play Wednesday vs. Memphis, Josh Hart still in recovery
Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said Sunday that Damian Lillard won’t return in time for Wednesday night’s home game against Memphis. Lillard suffered a right calf strain during last Wednesday’s loss to Miami at the Moda Center. On Thursday, the Blazers announced that Lillard had a grade one strain and would be reevaluated in one to weeks.
Rapid reactions: Sloppy Cardinals see problems resurface in loss to Vikings
The Arizona Cardinals fell to the Minnesota Vikings 34-26 on Sunday, dropping to 3-5 on the season. Arizona lost the turnover battle 3-1, with all of those cough-ups coming in the second half as head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s team tried to rally from another first-half deficit. Our Arizona Sports...
Suns Center Deandre Ayton to Miss at Least One Week
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton will miss at least one week with an ankle sprain, according to the team.
Turnover-filled half costs Cardinals in loss to Vikings
Kyler Murray threw two second-half interceptions, Arizona lost another possession on a muffed punt and the Cardinals ran out of time in a 34-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Arizona opened the second half scoring with a drive led by DeAndre Hopkins and Zach Ertz, the latter of...
CBS Sports: Arizona men’s basketball ‘overrated’ in preseason coaches poll
Following a Sweet 16 appearance as the nation’s No. 2 team, Arizona men’s basketball ranks No. 17 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25. However, the coaches poll ranks them 13th, with aligns with FanDuel Sportsbook’s higher outlook, as it has the Wildcats with the 10th-best odds to win the national championship.
Ja Morant, Jake LaRavia out for Memphis Grizzlies against the Utah Jazz
The Memphis Grizzlies will be without Ja Morant and Jake LaRavia against the Utah Jazz. The team announced both players are inactive due to non-Covid illnesses. They will join Jaren Jackson Jr., Ziaire Williams and Danny Green as inactive Grizzlies players. John Konchar was listed as questionable due to shoulder...
Oddsmakers not expecting Cardinals to start winning streak at Vikings
Oddsmakers are not expecting the Arizona Cardinals (3-4) to start a winning streak after their victory over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football on Oct. 20. The Minnesota Vikings (5-1), fresh off their bye week, are favored to beat the Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday by 3.5 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Christian Fischer opens Mullett Arena’s NHL scoring tally with 2 goals
TEMPE — Mullett Arena opened for NHL action Friday and it started well for the home squad. With 9:43 left in the first period, Arizona Coyotes right winger Christian Fischer placed the puck in the back of the net off of a great pass from defenseman Troy Stetcher, scoring the first-ever NHL goal at Mullett Arena.
