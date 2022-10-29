ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nickelsville, VA

Kingsport Times-News

Gate City rebounds from shaky start to beat Central

NORTON — Gate City football coach Jeremy Houseright and his team wanted to savor the moment. The Blue Devils had just overcome a shaky start and a tough Wise Central team for a 21-14 Mountain 7 District win. While it set up a showdown with Ridgeview next Friday night for the district championship, Houseright was focused on how his kids had just pulled out the hard-fought victory.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Regional volleyball on tap in Southwest Virginia

Gate City begins its quest for a third straight Region 2D volleyball championship on Thursday when the Lady Blue Devils (20-7) host Richlands (9-11) in the tournament quarterfinals. Gate City won two regional titles in 2021, in the fall season and in the spring of last year after the 2020...
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Little things added up to Science Hill win

What makes football a beautiful game is how the little things on such a big field make all the difference in the world. In our little corner of the planet, Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett staged an epic Friday night battle that will be remembered mostly — and appropriately — for Jaysahn Swartz’s delicately arced pass and Tyler Moon’s dramatic body-contorting, falling-down reception in the end zone with 10 seconds remaining in a 34-32 decision that gave the Hilltoppers the Region 1-6A title.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Improbable finish lifts 'Toppers to Region 1-6A crown

JOHNSON CITY — The odds were long and the clock was not an ally, but Science Hill got it done anyway and added another page to its recent story of beating Dobyns-Bennett on the football field. The Hilltoppers won the Region 1-6A championship Friday night at Kermit Tipton Stadium,...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Photo gallery: D-B at Science Hill football

Another gridiron showdown between archrivals Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill lived up to its billing Friday night at Kermit Tipton Stadium. The Hilltoppers scored with less than a minute left to claim a 34-32 win and the Region 1-6A championship.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hilltoppers shock Tribe with late drive, win 34-32

JOHNSON CITY — Football teams don’t practice miracles, but when you have Tyler Moon on your side the chance for them to occur rises. Needing a Dobyns-Bennett turnover and a 91-yard two-minute drive from a run-heavy offense, Science Hill got them both and absolutely stunned the Indians 34-32 to win the Region 1-6A football championship at Tipton Stadium on Friday night.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Saylors breaks record, but Bucs fail to finish

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Jacob Saylors had a record-breaking performance for East Tennessee State’s football team Saturday, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Bucs from another disappointing defeat. The senior running back showed why he was named the Southern Conference preseason player of the year with a...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Photo gallery: Fall Adapted Football Day at East

BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East High School hosted its Fall Adapted Football Day on Thursday, Oct. 20, for students of East High and East Middle schools. Adapted and adaptive camps and events give students of all abilities the opportunity to play the sport. At East, the day consisted of punt, pass and kick competitions, along with learning cheers and other games.
BLUFF CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Wofford wins shootout with ETSU on last-minute TD

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — In a game featuring nearly 1,200 yards of offense, Wofford cornerback Amir Annoor intercepted a pass by East Tennessee State quarterback Tyler Riddell to set up the winning score in a battle of teams desperately needing a Southern Conference victory. The pick with 44 seconds left...
SPARTANBURG, SC
Kingsport Times-News

Mountain Biking: a sport for everyone

As the fall sport season comes to a close, the Science Hill Mountain Biking Team and the North East Tennessee Composite Team are celebrating another successful season of fun and friendly competition. Mountain biking is a sport which rarely gets a share of the spotlight, but coaches from the Science...
Johnson City Press

Longtime Nashville sportswriter Biddle got his start in Johnson City

Joe Biddle, one of the most popular sports writers in Tennessee, died Wednesday in Nashville. He was 78. Biddle grew up in Johnson City, graduated from Science Hill in 1962 and later East Tennessee State University. Biddle’s college years were interrupted by a four-year tour of duty in Vietnam from 1966-70 as part of the United States Air Force.
NASHVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport man injured in Mount Carmel wreck

MOUNT CARMEL — According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a crash that occurred last week in Mount Carmel resulted in a Kingsport man being injured. According to the THP’s preliminary report, on Oct. 22 at around 4:15 p.m., a 1996 red Ford Mustang, driven by Johnathan Brewer, 24, of Kingsport, was traveling south on Highway 11-W.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Families all decked out for Science Hill's Topper Trunk or Treat

Thursday night's Topper Trunk or Treat at Science Hill was a key stop for many Johnson City families looking to get some early trick-or-treating done. Student organizations and teachers at Science Hill High School put on their Halloween best, set up booths and handed out candy to local kids for two hours on Thursday evening. Local families strolled through Science Hill's large cafeteria space collecting candy in a safe and weather-proof indoor environment.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Last Cruise-in of the year was big success for Carter County Car Club

ELIZABETHTON — East Elk Avenue in downtown Elizabethton was filled with cars on Saturday afternoon and the sidewalks were filled with trick or treaters as the Carter County Car Club combined a trunk-or-treat with its last cruise-in of the season. It was a perfect storm. The afternoon was gorgeous,...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Continuing water leak at John Sevier Center puzzles officials

JOHNSON CITY — Ahead of a key inspection from a federal agency over the summer, the John Sevier Center sprung a leak — it’s still leaking more than four months later, and its cause and location remains a mystery. Representatives with the Johnson City Development Authority, which...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

AutoNation holds Tri-Cities Cars and Coffee meet in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — AutoNation CDJR on Bristol Highway invited car enthusiasts to come out and show off their hot rods at the Invitational’s Tri-Cities Cars and Coffee meet on Saturday. Attendees were able to see different styles of cars, trucks and bikes, from classic to imports, to lifted and lowered trucks and Jeeps. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

