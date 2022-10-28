The last Pokémon TCG set of the Sword and Shield era features alternate VMAX designs, new rarities, and more

Read full article on original website
League’s next batch of Space Groove skins have apparently leaked
League of Legends’ next big skin line release could take players back to outer space if a recent leak is to be trusted. Earlier today, an upcoming batch of Space Groove skins was leaked online, with new skins for Gragas, Lissandra, Nami, Ornn, Taric, Teemo, and Twisted Fate all teased. The skins were first leaked on the Skin Spotlights YouTube channel, which has a history of previewing League skins prior to their release.
Full list of all Modern Warfare 2 campaign achievements and trophies
Hello, trophy hunter and achievement grinder. Welcome to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, a game where you can nab yourself a Platinum trophy in a day or two. Players can beat the Campaign in a few short hours, but it will need to be played on the highest difficulty for one of the more challenging trophies in the game. But with some patience and perseverance, Platinum can be yours.
Modern Warfare 2 is reportedly fastest-selling CoD ever after mega launch weekend
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is marking a return to glory for the franchise, at least in a business sense. MW2 is the fastest-selling game in the history of the franchise, according to a new report by Barron’s. The game has reportedly made over $600 million dollars in its first weekend, boasting some very impressive sales, even for a series this big.
Best Vaznev-9K class setup in Modern Warfare 2
It didn’t take long for Call of Duty players everywhere to figure out some of the best guns available in Modern Warfare 2. MW2 boasts a mindboggling roster of guns, so it can be difficult to figure out which one is worth your while to use. Pro players and sweatlords around the world have done the legwork, though, and figured out that the Vaznev-9K is one of the best guns in the game so far.
Does Modern Warfare 2 have split-screen? | How to play split-screen in MW2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the latest first-person military shooter from the brand that has banked on yearly releases for nearly two decades. Players worldwide have been hopping online or playing on the couch against their friends. However, with many FPS games beginning to move away from the split-screen model, players are curious if Modern Warfare 2 has a split-screen feature.
When does Modern Warfare 2 DMZ come out? | MW2 DMZ release date details
With every new Call of Duty title, fans look forward to the new maps and game modes that will set it apart from other titles in the series. The same is true of Modern Warfare 2, and the new multiplayer modes that come with it. One of the game’s most-anticipated...
Pokémon Go players are dealing with extended issues with Bluetooth devices after Zorua debut
For anyone playing Pokémon Go now, the Tricky Fox Pokémon Zorua is finally appearing in the game via a unique encounter mechanic. However, the implementation of said mechanic has resulted in Niantic needing to disable other content due to several ongoing issues. Initially set to appear as a...
How to unlock the Slimline Pro Optic Red Dot Sight in Modern Warfare 2￼
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is full of weapons and attachments players can unlock as they grind the game. However, the attachments and weapons are significantly different in Modern Warfare 2, as weapons share the same attachments if they share the same platform. This can be confusing to the...
When does Muerta release in Dota 2?
The International is the perfect place for announcements and the heart of high-level Dota 2 competition. On the final day of TI11, on Oct. 30, Valve took the stage to announce Dota 2’s 124th hero, Muerta. The teaser for the hero didn’t include any details regarding her abilities which...
All leaked reworked Skarner abilities in League of Legends
Skarner, the Crystal Vanguard, won the 2022 VGU poll convincingly and has a League of Legends rework release date set for early 2023. As we are impatiently waiting to see and hear any feedback from Riot Games rework team, a Redditor shared a screengrab apparently revealing Skarner’s new Ultimate.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks are already appearing in the wild as launch day approaches
It seems leaks are finally starting to drop as November approaches, which is the month of release of the highly anticipated next mainline game entry to the Pokémon series, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. One rumored leak that has emerged online came from Centro LEAKS on Twitter, who showed...
How to unlock the Vaznev-9K in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Early in the life cycle of any Call of Duty title, players are always quickly trying to figure out what are the best guns in the game. That holds true in Modern Warfare 2, released worldwide on Oct. 28. The game has only been out in the U.S. for just...
The 7 most urgent issues Modern Warfare 2 needs fixed in its first big post-launch update
Modern Warfare 2’s launch has been a commercial success, albeit unceremonious due to a myriad of problems plaguing the new Call of Duty title. Infinity Ward has been eerily silent on a number of glaring issues in MW2 at launch. Thus, many fans can only hope that the team is heads down working hard on a large update that will fix some pretty brutal problems that the game is facing after launch.
Infinity Ward releases patch to fix Modern Warfare 2 party bug
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players should find it easier to grind the game with their friends, as Infinity Ward has released an update addressing the frustrating party bug causing the game to crash. Modern Warfare 2 is finally here, and fans everywhere are grinding to unlock new weapons,...
TFT Set 8 Monsters Attack! powers up heroes to battle Kaiju
Riot Games will shift gameplay styles within Teamfight Tactics for Set Eight Monsters Attack!, featuring heroes who battle against Kaiju monsters. Scheduled to release into PBE testing on Nov. 15, TFT Monsters Attack! will feature a new form of autobattler gameplay. Players will put together a team of heroes, fighting against Kaiju-scaled invaders. Riot introduced the Monsters Attack! Set today through a dev drop, showcasing strategies and changes to the typical TFT gameplay players were used to in Dragonlands.
Asmongold defends Overwatch 2 skin costs, claims complaints ‘completely overblown’
One of the biggest talking points about Overwatch 2 has been how much skins and cosmetics cost. Some players have even accused Blizzard of breaking the law for the way they’ve marketed them. Asmongold has been one of the company’s biggest critics over the years. He’s come after them...
Age of Empires rings in 25 years with 3 electric tourneys, $550,000, and a grand old German castle
The original title may have hit shelves a quarter of a century ago, but in the ancient halls of a grand old German castle, Age of Empires reminded the gaming world it’s still going strong—and, even more than that, thriving. The Wololo 2022 Legacy event, hosted by...
League fans call for creation of ‘Zeka award’ following DRX star’s breakout performance at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. League of Legends fans on social media are calling for the minting of a new “award”...
All Apex Legends season 15 patch notes
Right before each new season of Apex Legends begins, developer Respawn Entertainment typically releases a set of patch notes detailing all the changes, updates, and bug fixes arriving with the season. While the developer also releases patch notes at other times during the season, the pre-season notes generally contain the biggest and most substantial updates, meaning players who enjoy picking apart the game’s meta and its evolution from season to season will definitely want to tune in.
These 2 star players are on pace to finish Worlds 2022 with double digit KDAs
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. At the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, fans are witnessing greatness. Legendary esports organization T1...
