Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
NASDAQ
2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying
Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
NASDAQ
Want to Beat the Dow? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock
As an investor, there's absolutely nothing wrong with plugging into a basket of blue chip stocks and leaving it alone for a few years. In fact, that's probably the best plan for most investors. It's the effort to out-trade the market that often leads people to underperform it, after all.
NASDAQ
Breaking Down AMD Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings
Investors hope stronger-than-expected earnings and upbeat guidance could lead to some semiconductor momentum. Advanced Micro Devices AMD is set to report on November 1, trading 63% off its highs. AMD is one of many chip stocks that have suffered amid unfavorable conditions for semiconductors. Wall Street expects AMD to show...
NASDAQ
Best Energy Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 2 For Your Watchlist
Energy stocks are a critical component of any well-rounded investment portfolio. This is because energy stocks provide exposure to a fundamental driver of economic growth and can offer both stability and upside potential. However, energy stocks also come with a unique set of risks that investors need to be aware of.
A COVID wave of BQ infections that started in New York has already reached California. It’s about to engulf the rest of the nation, experts say
California is now an “emerging hotspot” for the family of variants, known to be the most immune evasive and transmissible yet, according to experts.
NASDAQ
1 Growth Stock Down 73% to Buy Hand Over Fist
The metaverse has served as a proverbial punching bag over the last few months as Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), has revealed more of his company's vision for the virtual world. It seems many commentators in the tech sector aren't impressed, casting doubts over whether spending...
NASDAQ
Why Abiomed Stock Skyrocketed Today
Shares of Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) soared 50% on Tuesday after the medical device maker struck an acquisition deal with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). J&J will make a tender offer for Abiomed's publicly traded shares. Under the terms of the agreement, Abiomed's share owners would receive $380 per share in cash, representing an enterprise value of roughly $16.6 billion.
NASDAQ
Want $1,000 in Dividend Income Every Month? Invest $120,000 in This Stock
Many investors look forward to receiving a dividend payment each quarter from their dividend stocks. But what if you could receive a dividend payment every month instead? Even better, what if this dividend came with a 10% yield? If you like the sound of that, you're in luck, because you can receive $1,000 in dividend income each month by buying shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ: PSEC). Here's how.
NASDAQ
Why Fastly, Roku, and Shopify Stocks Popped Today
Tuesday is looking like a good day for investing in tech stocks, as shares of edge cloud provider Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) gains 2.5%, TV streamer Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) picks up 4.4%, and online shopping tech company Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) leads the pack higher with a 5.5% gain. Stock-specific news explaining the rising share prices is in short supply today. There is, however, a big macroeconomic news item that's likely to affect the growth prospects for all sorts of tech companies in the months ahead.
NASDAQ
Why It Appears XPO Stock Is Down Nearly 40% Today
XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) has completed its spinoff of brokerage RXO (NYSE: RXO), meaning that investors now own a share of RXO for every XPO share held. The value of the combined stocks is approximately the value of XPO pre-split, but many market-reporting tools are slow to adjust. As a result, a lot of investors are seeing XPO shares as down nearly 40% in Tuesday trading.
NASDAQ
Why Harsco Stock Rallied as Much as 20% in Early Trading Today
Shares of Harsco (NYSE: HSC), an environmental solutions company, rose dramatically on Nov. 1, gaining as much as 20% in early trading. The big news came out before the market opened, when the company released its third-quarter 2022 earnings results. Investors clearly liked what they saw. So what. Revenue for...
NASDAQ
Why Tesla Stock Was Up This Morning
Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were up by more than 3% soon after the market opened Tuesday, but as of 1 p.m. ET, the shares were up by about 0.8%. The stock moved higher after a Reuters article reported that the electric vehicle leader could begin mass production of its Cybertruck by the end of 2023.
NASDAQ
New Chip Designs Are Booming, and This Stock Stands to Benefit
With the early pandemic boom now in the rearview mirror, semiconductor stocks got bludgeoned this year by the bear market. The latest worry comes from new U.S. export curbs on sales to China, adding to jittery nerves over a big slump next year -- especially if a recession strikes. Despite the pessimism in 2022, massive amounts of money were spent this year on new chip design research.
NASDAQ
Why Meta Platforms Stock (Finally) Gained Ground Tuesday Morning
Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) finally reversed their ongoing slump Tuesday morning, climbing as much as 4.6%. By 2:22 p.m. ET the stock was still up 3.8%. The social media titan finally got some (potentially) good news, as government regulators consider banning one of company's strongest competitors. So what.
NASDAQ
3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now
Even in a down market, investors want to make money. The bear market of 2022 brought dividends back into vogue as growth investors face off against a potential recession. Dividends provide steady income, and shareholders can also reinvest the proceeds -- capitalizing by buying shares while prices are down. This sets them up for more significant future profits.
NASDAQ
Why Sony Group Stock Was Up on Tuesday
Sony Group (NYSE: SONY) investors beat the market on Tuesday. Their stock gained 10% by 3:30 p.m. ET compared to a 0.5% drop in the S&P 500. That boost erased just a portion of recent losses for the Tokyo-based conglomerate, though. Shares remain down over 40%, or roughly double the decline in the wider market so far in 2022.
NASDAQ
Why Trip.com, Vipshop Holdings, and RLX Technology Holdings Soared Today
U.S.-listed Chinese stocks Trip.com (NASDAQ: TCOM), Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS), and RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) were rallying today, up 8.4%, 5.7%, and 11.3%, respectively, as of 11:20 a.m. EDT. Chinese stocks were up broadly today, especially those related to Chinese consumer products and services. Given the across-the-board rallies, today's action...
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Wall St slips as jobs data dents Fed deceleration wish
NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed lower for a second straight session on Tuesday after data indicating the labor market remained on solid ground dimmed hopes the Federal Reserve might have enough reason to begin decreasing the size of its interest rate hikes. A survey showed U.S....
NASDAQ
Why Moderna Stock Rose Today
Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) climbed 2.9% on Tuesday after fellow COVID-19 vaccine maker Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) boosted its full-year sales and profit forecast. Pfizer raised the low end of its revenue guidance range to $99.5 billion from $98 billion. The pharmaceutical giant also lifted its adjusted earnings per share target range to between $6.30 and $6.45, up from $6.40 to $6.50.
Comments / 0