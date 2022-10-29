The right time: Butte advances to quarterfinal after road win at Great Falls

Read full article on original website
Related
406mtsports.com
Montana Western holds MSU-Northern to 62 yards in big win
DILLON – The Montana Western Bulldogs continued Frontier Conference at Vigilante Field on Saturday afternoon as they hosted the MSU-Northern Lights. The Bulldogs ran for 343 yards and six touchdowns, Jon Jund threw for two scores, and the Western defense held the Lights to 62 yards of total offense in a 66-0 win over Northern.
406mtsports.com
Corvallis clinches final Southwest A seed with win over Butte Central
BUTTE - It was a playoff-intense matchup at the Maroon Activities Center on Saturday afternoon, as fourth-seeded Butte Central hosted fifth-seeded Corvallis in a play-in game fourth and final berth from Southwest A. The Maroons earned their spot into the second play-in game on Thursday with a three-game sweep of...
406mtsports.com
Long time coming: Shepherd Mustangs end playoff drought with win over Fairfield Eagles
SHEPHERD — Even more than the numbers on the Shepherd High School football field scoreboard which showed the home-standing Mustangs on the right side of a winning score, a different number was more frequently talked about following Saturday’s first-round Class B football game. 1995. That’s the last time...
406mtsports.com
Dillon survives Frenchtown comeback to advance to quarterfinals
DILLON – The Class A playoffs got underway on Friday night as the Dillon Beavers hosted the Frenchtown Broncs. Earlier in the season, Dillon defeated Frenchtown in a low-scoring game, 21-10. The rematch featured plenty more scoring, as the Beavers advanced to the quarterfinals with a 42-34 victory despite...
406mtsports.com
No. 16 Carroll doubles up SAIT behind Jonny Hillman's 22 points
HELENA — Carroll’s Jonny Hillman didn’t outscore SAIT by himself in the first half of the Saints’ 90-44 victory on Sunday, but it was close. The senior scored 20 points in the game’s first 20 minutes, converting just two fewer field goals individually (8) than the entire Trojans roster (10).
406mtsports.com
Missoula Sentinel uses big 2nd half to beat Great Falls CMR, advance to quarterfinals
MISSOULA — Kellen Curtiss scored two offensive touchdowns and intercepted a pass on defense in the span of 99 seconds of game action Friday at Missoula County Stadium. Those clutch plays by the Missoula Sentinel senior helped the two-time defending state champions turn their 30-24 lead into a 43-24 advantage over Great Falls CMR. It was a far cry from the first half, when the third-seeded Spartans trailed 17-15 and were in danger of being upset in the opening round of the State AA playoffs by a No. 6 seed that lost five straight games.
406mtsports.com
Rocky Mountain College off to 2-0 start in men's basketball
GREAT FALLS — Elliott Brooks scored 23 points, shooting 6 of 9 from 3-point territory, as Rocky Mountain College beat Southern Alberta Institute of Technology 107-67 Friday at the Providence men's basketball tournament. Teammate Tayshawan Bradford finished with 20 points, five rebounds and three assists. Rocky's Jesse Owens contributed...
406mtsports.com
Providence men's soccer rolls to third straight victory
GREAT FALLS — One win is good. Two wins is great. Three wins straight, that is a winning streak and that is what the Providence men's soccer team has after a 3-1 win over Walla Walla (Wash.) on Friday afternoon. Senior Cedric Andriantarji scored his first goals of the...
Comments / 0