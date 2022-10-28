Read full article on original website
Related
blockchainmagazine.net
Here’s What Web2 Brands Need to Know Before Entering the Metaverse
The Metaverse is becoming more popular. In regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission during the first six months of 2022, the phrase metaverse appeared over 1,100 times. A record number compared to the 260 mentions in 2021 and the less than a dozen in each of the preceding two decades. The worldwide market values tell a similar story. In the first five months of 2022, companies, venture capitalists, and private equity investors invested an astounding $120 billion in Web3 immersive experiences, which is more than double the $57 billion invested in 2021, which indicates a more significant market trend in which corporations and investors strive for a foothold and a niche in the Metaverse.
Benzinga
Key Cannabis Exec Changes You Need To Know About: Leafly's New CCO, Glass House's New Appointment & More
Leafly Holdings, Inc. LFLY announced that Carlos Pinto joined the company as a chief commercial officer. Pinto agreed to lead Leafly's sales, marketing and award-winning content teams as well as manage and shape the go-to-market strategy for existing and new products, sales planning and refine the company's product strategy to increase revenue generation in both existing and new markets.
businesspartnermagazine.com
How to Choose the Right Freight Mart International for Your Business
Do you need to ship items internationally? If so, choosing the right freight mart internationally is essential for your business. However, several alternatives are available and determining which is best for you might be difficult. In this blog article, we will go through the many factors you should consider while making your selection. We’ll also provide some pointers on selecting the ideal freight mart for your needs.
UPS Explains Plans for Logistics-as-a-Service
United Parcel Service may be seeing the same softening volume as other carriers have been reporting, but the logistics company is focused on a more ambitious buildout of its services its CEO is calling logistics-as-a-service. CEO Carol Tomé discussed the plans with analysts on Tuesday during the parcel delivery giant’s third-quarter call in which she outlined the company’s next business strategy phase called Better and Bolder, revised from the Better Not Bigger philosophy introduced when she joined the business in June 2020. “Bolder is about moving faster to grow in our targeted market segment,” Tomé said during the call. “It’s also about combining digital...
businesspartnermagazine.com
Reasons Small Business Owners Should Attend Business Conferences
If you’re a small business owner, attending conferences like Compliance conferences isn’t just something you should do every once in a while—it’s something you should be doing all the time. This is because, in addition to being fun and exciting events that allow you to network with other like-minded people, conferences can also provide a wealth of information that helps improve your skills as an entrepreneur and help grow your business. So read on to learn more about why it’s so important for entrepreneurs like yourself to attend conferences regularly!
cxmtoday.com
Analytic Index Forms Strategic Partnership with The Mars Agency
Digital commerce expert Analytic Index has positioned itself to make an even greater impact on the connected commerce marketplace through a formal partnership with The Mars Agency, a provider of connected commerce. Through the agreement, Analytic Index will provide the retail search and digital shelf intelligence captured through its unique...
waste360.com
Investors Call on Real Estate Industry to Step up Sustainability Practices
The real estate industry, like others, is being summoned to accelerate its sustainability practices, especially as investors pay attention to potential impact of climate risks on asset value. With that awareness, they are calling on the industry to not only deliver more resilient assets, but to leverage return on investments (ROI) generated from sustainability practices to strengthen their businesses.
Her Company Is Worth $1 Billion. But It Began As a Way to Solve Her Own Shipping Problems.
This story is part of Entrepreneur's 100 Women of Influence issue. Find the rest of the list here. Laura Behrens Wu was just trying to ship some handbags. This was 2013, and she and her cofounder, Simon Kreuz, had launched an online store selling bags from upstart designers. They found a wealth of tools to drive sales and process payments — stuff like Shopify and Stripe — but could not find a good solution for actually shipping products. It was all post office lines and difficult-to-compare alternate carriers and pain. "Every e-commerce store needs to ship — there is no way around that — and we couldn't figure it out," Behrens Wu remembers. Not then, at least. But over the following years, the two shelved the handbag business and focused on this problem instead. Now their shipping software company, Shippo, is used by over 120,000 online stores and is valued at a billion dollars.
Company Announces it is Rebranding as Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc., Effective Following Separation of Cabinets Business
DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS, the “Company”, or “Fortune Brands”), an industry-leading home and security products company, announced it intends to change its name to Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc., to better reflect its evolution as a business focused on driving accelerated growth in its categories through brand and innovation. As part of this new identity and direction, the Company intends that the new name, logo and corresponding new ticker symbol, FBIN, will go into effect shortly after the completion of the separation of the Cabinets business. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005819/en/ “The upcoming separation marks a new beginning for our company, enabling an increased focus on brands, innovation and channel leadership, and accelerated growth and productivity. Within the Fortune Brands Innovations portfolio, brands and innovation are core to everything we do, and our new brand identity highlights these unifying and distinguishing characteristics,” said Fortune Brands Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Fink.
businesspartnermagazine.com
Reasons Why You Should Hire a Commercial Cleaning Service
If you own a business, it’s tempting to want to do everything yourself. After all, isn’t that what it means for something to be your “company”? But when you’re putting so much time into the day-to-day running of your business, some things can only get done with the help of others. Commercial cleaners are one of them—especially if you don’t have the time or equipment necessary to keep up with it yourself. Here are just a few reasons why hiring commercial cleaners makes sense:
techunwrapped.com
Ways Technology Simplifies Social Media Management
If used right, social media management software can do wonders for your business, from helping you get your first 100 free Instagram followers to converting them into customers. It can automate tiresome tasks, help you track your progress, and ensure you’re always engaging with your audience. Here are ways technology can simplify social media management for your business!
CNBC
Salesforce Service Cloud CEO Clara Shih on where Google Maps and AI chatbots meet
You have heard it before, but the idea is only becoming more critical in the world of work: artificial intelligence can take over many of the mundane tasks weighing down human workers. She thinks of Salesforce's "Einstein" artificial intelligence as a Google Maps for customer service. "What we can do...
What is System Integration and How Can It Help With Digital Transformation?
The digital transformation journey is incomplete without proper system integration strategies in place.
Build a Thriving Ecommerce Business With Help From This Book
The 'Ultimate Guide To Shopify' is an all-in-one resource to help you start and run your own online business.
Comments / 0