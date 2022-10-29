ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Staggering $1,520,000,000 in Bitcoin Exits Crypto Exchanges in 24 Hours: IntoTheBlock

New data from crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock shows tens of thousands of Bitcoin (BTC) tokens worth more than $1 billion left crypto exchanges in a single day. According to IntoTheBlock, the more than 70,000 Bitcoin tokens valued at $1.52 billion that left exchanges in the past 24 hours is the largest outflow in six months.
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: $70,000 is probable for BTC if…

u.today

Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

dailyhodl.com

Top Analyst Warns Extreme Bitcoin and Ethereum Bears Are About To Get Absolutely Crushed

Popular analyst and trader Jason Pizzino is examining the likelihood of the crypto market having already bottomed out. Starting with Bitcoin (BTC), Pizzino tells his 278,000 YouTube subscribers in a new video that the flagship crypto asset is unlikely to fall to $10,000 if it pushes above the high last reached in August.
u.today

Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) Just Dropped to Intraday Lows

The Bitcoin price dropped to a fresh intraday low of $18,183 at 12:30 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. It reached the lowest level since Sept. 21. Leading altcoins are also getting hammered, failing to decouple from Bitcoin. Cardano (ADA) dropped to a new intraday low of $0.3490 on the Binance exchange. Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) bottomed out at $0.00000924.
u.today

Ripple CTO Claims XRP Is Performing in Line with Bitcoin and Ethereum

David Schwartz, Ripple’s chief technology officer, has defended XRP’s price performance in a recent tweet. After a disgruntled investor called the cryptocurrency’s price “a disgrace,” Schwartz explained that the Ripple-affiliated token is actually performing in line with other major cryptocurrencies. The Ripple executive has noted...
astaga.com

Bitcoin price prediction after Goldman Sach’s warming

Bitcoin price remained in a decent vary on Monday at the same time as American shares pulled again. The BTC coin was buying and selling at $20,700, which was barely beneath final week’s excessive of close to 21,090. It has risen by greater than 14% from the bottom stage in October.
NEWSBTC

Trick Or Treat For Bitcoin On Halloween Night? | BTCUSD Analysis October 31, 2022

In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we examine Bitcoin price action on Halloween night to see if the market is in for any tricks or treats. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): October 31, 2022. The forecast for Halloween night is cloudy with a chance of consolidation,...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Aims For $21,000, Will There Be A Wider Trend Change?

Bitcoin price has again registered an uptick in the last 24 hours. In that timeframe, the coin has surged by 3%. This has also helped other major altcoins turn green at press time. In the past week, BTC has rallied almost 8%. If the bulls keep pushing, then claiming the...
dailyhodl.com

Top Analyst Issues Bitcoin Alert, Says Latest BTC Rally Could Be Last Bounce Before Major Correction

A popular crypto strategist is warning Bitcoin holders, saying that the recent BTC rally could be the final leg up before another serious corrective move. In a new strategy session, pseudonymous analyst DonAlt says that Bitcoin’s support around the $18,000 level, which has kept the king crypto relatively stable since June, will likely not hold if BTC bulls fail to sustain the current ascent.
NEWSBTC

Dogecoin (DOGE) Mammoth Rally Takes Break, Why Dips Turned Attractive

Dogecoin surged over 100% and broke $0.12 against the US Dollar. DOGE is correcting gains, but dips might be limited below the $0.10 level. DOGE extended its rally and it cleared the $0.1000 and $0.1200 resistance levels against the US dollar. The price is trading well above the $0.1000 zone...
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Price Forms Bullish Pattern, Why ETH Could Surge Again

Ethereum started a downside correction from $1,665 against the US Dollar. ETH could start a fresh increase if it stays above the $1,550 support. Ethereum is correcting gains from the $1,650 and $1,665 resistance levels. The price is now trading above $1,550 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
NEWSBTC

Why This Bitcoin Indicator Points To Bullish Double Bottom

Bitcoin continues to push to the upside closing several daily candles on the green, positively impacting the crypto market. At the same time, the benchmark cryptocurrency trends upwards, and the general sentiment shifts into greed territory for the first time since May 2022. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC)...

