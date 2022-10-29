Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $1,520,000,000 in Bitcoin Exits Crypto Exchanges in 24 Hours: IntoTheBlock
New data from crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock shows tens of thousands of Bitcoin (BTC) tokens worth more than $1 billion left crypto exchanges in a single day. According to IntoTheBlock, the more than 70,000 Bitcoin tokens valued at $1.52 billion that left exchanges in the past 24 hours is the largest outflow in six months.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: $70,000 is probable for BTC if…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In the third quarter of 2022, Bitcoin (BTC) managed to beat stocks and the majority of major fiat currencies, except the U.S. Dollar Index, despite severe macroeconomic headwinds and a stagnating cryptocurrency market.
dailyhodl.com
Investing Legend Paul Tudor Jones Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Go Much Higher in Price – Here’s Why
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones says the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will eventually rise from their current bear market ranges. In a new interview, the Tudor Investment Corporation founder tells CNBC that he believes the US has likely already entered a recession or is about to enter one.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Insights Firm Says Shiba Inu Could Abruptly Follow Dogecoin Rally As SHIB Gains Steam Against Bitcoin
A leading crypto analytics firm says dog-themed coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) could be playing a game of follow the leader with fellow meme token Dogecoin (DOGE). Santiment says that Shiba Inu is starting to gather some momentum after displaying strength in its Bitcoin pair (SHIB/BTC). “Whatever side of the fence...
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Warns Extreme Bitcoin and Ethereum Bears Are About To Get Absolutely Crushed
Popular analyst and trader Jason Pizzino is examining the likelihood of the crypto market having already bottomed out. Starting with Bitcoin (BTC), Pizzino tells his 278,000 YouTube subscribers in a new video that the flagship crypto asset is unlikely to fall to $10,000 if it pushes above the high last reached in August.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Trader Updates Outlook on Dogecoin, Ethereum and One Altcoin That’s Exploded 70% This Month
A closely followed analyst is updating his forecast on Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH) and one altcoin that has outperformed the crypto markets at large this month. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 185,600 Twitter followers that he thinks Dogecoin’s price rise remains strong due to the effect of Elon Musk buying Twitter.
NEWSBTC
Toncoin Price Prediction: is $10 a realistic goal? Yes, TON and Dash 2 Trade are both set to reach $10
Some investors believe that Toncoin can reach $10 because it reached almost $6 in November 2021. The crypto market has revealed that coins can surpass their all-time high by at least 2x. A Toncoin prediction of $10 is realistic. Another coin that can reach $10 is D2T. It’s the native...
u.today
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) Just Dropped to Intraday Lows
The Bitcoin price dropped to a fresh intraday low of $18,183 at 12:30 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. It reached the lowest level since Sept. 21. Leading altcoins are also getting hammered, failing to decouple from Bitcoin. Cardano (ADA) dropped to a new intraday low of $0.3490 on the Binance exchange. Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) bottomed out at $0.00000924.
u.today
Ripple CTO Claims XRP Is Performing in Line with Bitcoin and Ethereum
David Schwartz, Ripple’s chief technology officer, has defended XRP’s price performance in a recent tweet. After a disgruntled investor called the cryptocurrency’s price “a disgrace,” Schwartz explained that the Ripple-affiliated token is actually performing in line with other major cryptocurrencies. The Ripple executive has noted...
astaga.com
Bitcoin price prediction after Goldman Sach’s warming
Bitcoin price remained in a decent vary on Monday at the same time as American shares pulled again. The BTC coin was buying and selling at $20,700, which was barely beneath final week’s excessive of close to 21,090. It has risen by greater than 14% from the bottom stage in October.
NEWSBTC
Trick Or Treat For Bitcoin On Halloween Night? | BTCUSD Analysis October 31, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we examine Bitcoin price action on Halloween night to see if the market is in for any tricks or treats. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): October 31, 2022. The forecast for Halloween night is cloudy with a chance of consolidation,...
NEWSBTC
Can The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Replace Top-rated Meme Coins Such As Dogecoin (DOGE) And Floki Inu?
The world of cryptocurrency has become quite popular and has drawn thousands of new investors, with all the new cryptocurrencies being released all the time in the crypto market. Although the crypto market has been in a dip, some new cryptocurrency sources suggest it might experience a full recovery soon.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Aims For $21,000, Will There Be A Wider Trend Change?
Bitcoin price has again registered an uptick in the last 24 hours. In that timeframe, the coin has surged by 3%. This has also helped other major altcoins turn green at press time. In the past week, BTC has rallied almost 8%. If the bulls keep pushing, then claiming the...
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Issues Bitcoin Alert, Says Latest BTC Rally Could Be Last Bounce Before Major Correction
A popular crypto strategist is warning Bitcoin holders, saying that the recent BTC rally could be the final leg up before another serious corrective move. In a new strategy session, pseudonymous analyst DonAlt says that Bitcoin’s support around the $18,000 level, which has kept the king crypto relatively stable since June, will likely not hold if BTC bulls fail to sustain the current ascent.
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin (DOGE) Mammoth Rally Takes Break, Why Dips Turned Attractive
Dogecoin surged over 100% and broke $0.12 against the US Dollar. DOGE is correcting gains, but dips might be limited below the $0.10 level. DOGE extended its rally and it cleared the $0.1000 and $0.1200 resistance levels against the US dollar. The price is trading well above the $0.1000 zone...
NEWSBTC
STEPN Falls Out of Top 100 Tokens by Market Cap – Why These Tokens are Gonna Push GMT Lower
STEPN is a lifestyle app that rewards users for selecting their favorite sneakers as NFTs, then walking and running outdoors to lead a healthy lifestyle. The project initially took off as users were excited to receive assets, which they could sell, for being active. The GMT token spiked, reaching just...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Forms Bullish Pattern, Why ETH Could Surge Again
Ethereum started a downside correction from $1,665 against the US Dollar. ETH could start a fresh increase if it stays above the $1,550 support. Ethereum is correcting gains from the $1,650 and $1,665 resistance levels. The price is now trading above $1,550 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
NEWSBTC
Why This Bitcoin Indicator Points To Bullish Double Bottom
Bitcoin continues to push to the upside closing several daily candles on the green, positively impacting the crypto market. At the same time, the benchmark cryptocurrency trends upwards, and the general sentiment shifts into greed territory for the first time since May 2022. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC)...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Whales Who Bought 1 Month Ago Hold Strong Despite Chance To Take Profit
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin whales who bought around one month ago have continued to hold strong despite the price surge providing them with a chance to take some profit. Bitcoin 1 Month To 3 Month Old Supply Has Been Rising In Recent Days. As pointed out by an analyst...
Comments / 0