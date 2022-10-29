A Trigg County woman was killed in a collision at the intersection of U.S. 68-KY 80 and Blue Springs Road Monday morning. According to Kentucky State Police, the crash occurred around 9 a.m. at the intersection, and investigation determined a vehicle operated by 70-year-old Marcie Birdsong of Cadiz was heading south on Blue Springs Road when she attempted to turn left onto 68-80. She reportedly pulled into the path of a vehicle hauling a horse trailer that was operated by 18-year-old Jillian Plunkett of Greenbriar, Tennessee and the two collided.

