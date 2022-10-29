Read full article on original website
whopam.com
Comeback Win for Colonels 27-20 over Mustangs
It was homecoming and senior night at the Stadium of Champions on Friday night for Christian County. All eyes, ultimately, though, were on a Freshman. Deameion Leavell replaced Jordan Miles after the first offensive drive where Miles went down with an apparent ankle injury. A collective sigh was let out...
dailyegyptian.com
Soccer’s spectacular season ends in final minute of double overtime vs Murray State
Just like that, the Saluki women’s soccer’s cinderella season ends in heartbreak against #8-seeded Murray State (7-11-3, 5-5-2 MVC) with a 2-1 final score. The upset loss ends an eventful record-breaking season for the Salukis that saw them rise into one of the premier Missouri Valley Conference Teams as well as appearing in the first conference tournament game in school history.
whopam.com
Christian County High School Announces Lady Colonel Soccer Coach Resignation
HOPKINSVILLE, KY-Christian County High School Athletic Director Trey Wheeler, has announced Hannah Ambrose has resigned from her position as head coach of the Lady Colonels soccer team. Ambrose led the Lady Colonels to a 9-32-4 record and a region tournament appearance in 2020. “I have loved coaching for the past...
whopam.com
CCHS, Trigg bands finish third at state
Christian County’s Colonel Marching Band advanced to the KMEA State Finals in Richmond Saturday and finished third in Class 4A. The Colonels were second in music performance and third in visual performance and general effect. Bourbon County won the 4A state championship and Anderson County was the runner-up. Hopkinsville’s...
mainstreetclarksville.com
Austin Peay dominated in second half in loss to Jacksonville State
Austin Peay wasn’t upset with going into halftime of Saturday’s game against Jacksonville State tied at 16. They could have played a better half – maybe even had a lead instead of a tie. But kicker Maddux Trujillo nailed a 55-yard field goal, tying the game and the school’s record for longest made kick.
whopam.com
Colonel Football Up and Down Off the Field
You may have noticed a few things over the past week or two going on with Christian County football. Head Coach Blake Ladson was mysteriously absent from last Friday’s game and will, having not been at practice this week, also be absent from this Friday’s game. Also, the...
dailyegyptian.com
“A ring is all I really want:” Saluki men’s basketball expected to take the next step in 2023
Saluki men’s basketball finished right in the middle of the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) last season. They went 16-15 overall, going undefeated against teams lower than them in the conference standings but only winning one game against the top five teams in the league. Entering the 2022-23 season, Southern...
whopam.com
Madisonville, Hopkins County to break ground on new Sports Plex Thursday
The City of Madisonville and Hopkins County Government will break ground Thursday on its new Madisonville Hopkins County Sports Plex. The groundbreaking will take place 3:30 p.m. Thursday at 839 Midtown Boulevard and the community is invited to attend. The building on 22 acres of land will feature six basketball...
whopam.com
Christian, Trigg County rescinding outdoor burn ban
Christian County Judge-Executive Steve Tribble and Trigg County Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander are rescinding that county’s outdoor burn ban after more much-needed rain arrived over the weekend. The Mesonet site just north of Cadiz reported about six-tenths of an inch of rain, Christian County received 86-hundreths and Todd County got...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Sunday Interstate 24 Crash
A Hopkinsville woman was injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Sunday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck driven by Jason Caywood, of Illinois, was westbound attempting to pass a car driven by Kevin Kirby, of Hopkinsville, when Caywood’s trailer hit the back of the car.
whvoradio.com
Three Injured In Sunday Afternoon Cadiz Crash
A wreck on Main Street in Cadiz sent three people to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Cadiz Police say a westbound SUV crossed the center line and struck a car head-on in front of Trigg County Hospital. Both drivers along with a passenger in the car were taken to Trigg County Hospital for injuries.
kentuckytoday.com
Church planter ‘laser-focused’ on serving Jennings Creek community
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky Baptist church planter Derek Logsdon was sure the multi-cultural Jennings Creek community - one of the most diverse areas in Kentucky - was where God was calling him to serve. Yet he patiently waited for direction while building relationships through a Bible study...
wkms.org
In Trigg County, an ongoing special investigation looms over the sheriff’s race
Trigg County voters in this fall’s general election will see only one name on the ballot for Trigg County sheriff: incumbent Aaron Acree — a former Kentucky State Police trooper — who was appointed to the position by Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander in 2020. But four write-in candidates...
KSP: Evansville woman goes missing after bridge crash
LIVERMORE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police says the public’s help is needed after an Evansville woman was reported missing late Saturday night. According to a police report, 28-year-old Elza Jo Kolle went missing around 11:30 p.m. when her car crashed into the US431 Green River Bridge in McLean County. Officials say Kentucky State […]
whopam.com
One killed, two hurt in Trigg County crash
A Trigg County woman was killed in a collision at the intersection of U.S. 68-KY 80 and Blue Springs Road Monday morning. According to Kentucky State Police, the crash occurred around 9 a.m. at the intersection, and investigation determined a vehicle operated by 70-year-old Marcie Birdsong of Cadiz was heading south on Blue Springs Road when she attempted to turn left onto 68-80. She reportedly pulled into the path of a vehicle hauling a horse trailer that was operated by 18-year-old Jillian Plunkett of Greenbriar, Tennessee and the two collided.
whvoradio.com
Madisonville High-Speed Pursuit Ends In Christian County
A police pursuit that started in Madisonville ended in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say the pursuit started on Pennyrile Parkway in Madisonville and ended at the 19 mile marker in Christian County after spike strips were used to deflate the tires. The driver 31-year-old Donald...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
wfcnnews.com
Logan's Roadhouse temporarily closed in Marion; Texas Roadhouse reopens
MARION - Two popular restaurants in Marion are temporarily closed tonight due to separate issues involving hood vents. Texas Roadhouse, located on Outer Drive, and Logan's Roadhouse, located on Halfway Road, will be closed until further notice. The closure at Texas Roadhouse is not expected to last long, and the...
whopam.com
Child hit by car in Clarksville, flown to Nashville hospital
A young girl was flown to a Nashville hospital following a vehicle versus pedestrian accident Saturday night in Clarksville. It happened just before 11 p.m. on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard near Trenton Road, according to Clarksville police, who say the 12-year old girl was hit by an automobile on the northbound side when she ran into the roadway.
wnky.com
BGPD arrests man in Butler Way shooting death
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department has released further details about a homicide investigation. Torian L. Jackson, 36, of Bowling Green has been arrested on a charge of murder in connection with a Monday morning shooting. Earlier this week, police identified Marcus McCathren, 40, of Bowling...
