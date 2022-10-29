ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

whopam.com

Comeback Win for Colonels 27-20 over Mustangs

It was homecoming and senior night at the Stadium of Champions on Friday night for Christian County. All eyes, ultimately, though, were on a Freshman. Deameion Leavell replaced Jordan Miles after the first offensive drive where Miles went down with an apparent ankle injury. A collective sigh was let out...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
dailyegyptian.com

Soccer’s spectacular season ends in final minute of double overtime vs Murray State

Just like that, the Saluki women’s soccer’s cinderella season ends in heartbreak against #8-seeded Murray State (7-11-3, 5-5-2 MVC) with a 2-1 final score. The upset loss ends an eventful record-breaking season for the Salukis that saw them rise into one of the premier Missouri Valley Conference Teams as well as appearing in the first conference tournament game in school history.
MURRAY, KY
whopam.com

CCHS, Trigg bands finish third at state

Christian County’s Colonel Marching Band advanced to the KMEA State Finals in Richmond Saturday and finished third in Class 4A. The Colonels were second in music performance and third in visual performance and general effect. Bourbon County won the 4A state championship and Anderson County was the runner-up. Hopkinsville’s...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
mainstreetclarksville.com

Austin Peay dominated in second half in loss to Jacksonville State

Austin Peay wasn’t upset with going into halftime of Saturday’s game against Jacksonville State tied at 16. They could have played a better half – maybe even had a lead instead of a tie. But kicker Maddux Trujillo nailed a 55-yard field goal, tying the game and the school’s record for longest made kick.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Colonel Football Up and Down Off the Field

You may have noticed a few things over the past week or two going on with Christian County football. Head Coach Blake Ladson was mysteriously absent from last Friday’s game and will, having not been at practice this week, also be absent from this Friday’s game. Also, the...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Christian, Trigg County rescinding outdoor burn ban

Christian County Judge-Executive Steve Tribble and Trigg County Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander are rescinding that county’s outdoor burn ban after more much-needed rain arrived over the weekend. The Mesonet site just north of Cadiz reported about six-tenths of an inch of rain, Christian County received 86-hundreths and Todd County got...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Sunday Interstate 24 Crash

A Hopkinsville woman was injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Sunday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck driven by Jason Caywood, of Illinois, was westbound attempting to pass a car driven by Kevin Kirby, of Hopkinsville, when Caywood’s trailer hit the back of the car.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Three Injured In Sunday Afternoon Cadiz Crash

A wreck on Main Street in Cadiz sent three people to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Cadiz Police say a westbound SUV crossed the center line and struck a car head-on in front of Trigg County Hospital. Both drivers along with a passenger in the car were taken to Trigg County Hospital for injuries.
CADIZ, KY
WEHT/WTVW

KSP: Evansville woman goes missing after bridge crash

LIVERMORE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police says the public’s help is needed after an Evansville woman was reported missing late Saturday night. According to a police report, 28-year-old Elza Jo Kolle went missing around 11:30 p.m. when her car crashed into the US431 Green River Bridge in McLean County. Officials say Kentucky State […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
whopam.com

One killed, two hurt in Trigg County crash

A Trigg County woman was killed in a collision at the intersection of U.S. 68-KY 80 and Blue Springs Road Monday morning. According to Kentucky State Police, the crash occurred around 9 a.m. at the intersection, and investigation determined a vehicle operated by 70-year-old Marcie Birdsong of Cadiz was heading south on Blue Springs Road when she attempted to turn left onto 68-80. She reportedly pulled into the path of a vehicle hauling a horse trailer that was operated by 18-year-old Jillian Plunkett of Greenbriar, Tennessee and the two collided.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Madisonville High-Speed Pursuit Ends In Christian County

A police pursuit that started in Madisonville ended in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say the pursuit started on Pennyrile Parkway in Madisonville and ended at the 19 mile marker in Christian County after spike strips were used to deflate the tires. The driver 31-year-old Donald...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KENTUCKY STATE
wfcnnews.com

Logan's Roadhouse temporarily closed in Marion; Texas Roadhouse reopens

MARION - Two popular restaurants in Marion are temporarily closed tonight due to separate issues involving hood vents. Texas Roadhouse, located on Outer Drive, and Logan's Roadhouse, located on Halfway Road, will be closed until further notice. The closure at Texas Roadhouse is not expected to last long, and the...
MARION, IL
whopam.com

Child hit by car in Clarksville, flown to Nashville hospital

A young girl was flown to a Nashville hospital following a vehicle versus pedestrian accident Saturday night in Clarksville. It happened just before 11 p.m. on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard near Trenton Road, according to Clarksville police, who say the 12-year old girl was hit by an automobile on the northbound side when she ran into the roadway.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wnky.com

BGPD arrests man in Butler Way shooting death

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department has released further details about a homicide investigation. Torian L. Jackson, 36, of Bowling Green has been arrested on a charge of murder in connection with a Monday morning shooting. Earlier this week, police identified Marcus McCathren, 40, of Bowling...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

