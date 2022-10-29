Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
IHSA playoffs Round 1 rewind: ALAH's Kaden Feagin has huge game as the Knights advance
ARTHUR — Everyone knows that the Illinois football team is getting a powerful rusher when Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Kaden Feagin joins the roster next season. But during Saturday's Class 2A Round 1 playoff game, Feagin turned heads in the passing game, accounting for six total touchdowns as the No. 10-seeded Knights beat No. 7 Vandalia on the road, 41-34.
Herald & Review
Check out all of the H&R area volleyball teams competing in the sectional semifinals on Monday
Seven Herald & Review area volleyball teams captured regional titles last week in the playoffs and are moving on to the sectional semifinals on Monday. Winners will continue on to Wednesday's sectional championship matches and then super-sectionals will take place on Friday, Nov. 4. The state finals will be held Fri.-Sat., Nov. 11-12 at Redbird Arena in Normal on the campus of Illinois State University.
Herald & Review
View from above: Breese Central's quick lead takes Mt. Zion out of its game 21-18
Breese Central broke in front early and tripped Mt. Zion for a 21-18 win in an Illinois high school football matchup. Breese Central drew first blood by forging a 14-3 margin over Mt. Zion after the first quarter. Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter. The dynamic...
Herald & Review
Metamora rides to cruise-control win over Jacksonville 68-34
Metamora delivered all the smoke to disorient Jacksonville and flew away with a 68-34 win on October 29 in Illinois football action. The first quarter gave Metamora a 16-8 lead over Jacksonville. The Redbirds opened a narrow 32-21 gap over the Crimsons at the intermission. Metamora pulled to a 54-27...
Herald & Review
Sesser-Valier/Waltonville Co-op shuts off the power on Moweaqua Central A&M 49-12
Sesser-Valier/Waltonville Co-op put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Moweaqua Central A&M for a 49-12 victory during this Illinois football game. Sesser-Valier/Waltonville Co-op darted in front of Moweaqua Central A&M 7-0 to begin the second quarter. The Red Devils fought to a 28-12 intermission margin at the Raiders' expense. Sesser-Valier/Waltonville...
Herald & Review
No. 15 Wheaton overpowers Millikin football
WHEATON -- The Millikin football team lost to No. 15 Wheaton College 69-3 on Saturday in Wheaton. The Big Blue stayed close to the nationally ranked Thunder, trailing 7-3 after one quarter. After Wheaton went up 7-0, Millikin senior defense end Alexander Perkins stopped a Thunder drive deep in Millikin...
Herald & Review
Belleville Althoff Catholic's authoritative start keys victory over Shelbyville 38-34
Belleville Althoff Catholic broke in front early and tripped Shelbyville for a 38-34 win in an Illinois high school football matchup. Belleville Althoff Catholic opened with a 31-8 advantage over Shelbyville through the first quarter. Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter. Shelbyville took the lead 34-31 to...
Herald & Review
Williamsville finds its way to knock off Carlinville 48-20
Character was called for when Williamsville was forced to come from behind to upend Carlinville, 48-20 on Friday on October 28 in Illinois football. Carlinville started on steady ground by forging a 13-6 lead over Williamsville at the end of the first quarter. The Bullets' offense jumped in front for...
Herald & Review
Decatur St. Teresa smacks Chester in shutout victory 49-0
Dominating defense was the calling card of Decatur St. Teresa as it shut out Chester 49-0 for an Illinois high school football victory on October 29. The first quarter gave Decatur St. Teresa a 28-0 lead over Chester. Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second...
Herald & Review
Jacksonville Routt Catholic takes victory lap past Villa Grove 41-15
Jacksonville Routt Catholic stomped on Villa Grove 41-15 at Jacksonville Routt Catholic High on October 29 in Illinois football action. Recently on October 15, Villa Grove squared off with Kansas Tri-County Coop in a football game. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream,...
Herald & Review
Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond nips Vandalia in taut scare 41-34
Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond chalked up in tripping Vandalia 41-34 in Illinois high school football action on October 29. Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond opened with a 14-13 advantage over Vandalia through the first quarter. The Knights registered a 27-19 advantage at halftime...
Herald & Review
Woodhull Al/Cam dominates Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op 58-24
Woodhull Al/Cam earned a convincing 58-24 win over Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op for an Illinois high school football victory on October 28. In recent action on October 15, Woodhull Al/Cam faced off against Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op and Woodhull Al/Cam took on Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op on October 15 at Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op. For more, click here.
Herald & Review
Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Decatur: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Herald & Review
Report Card shows chronic absenteeism is an 'alarming' trend in schools
DECATUR – Almost half of Decatur Public Schools students were chronically absent in the 2021-22 school year. With 8,518 students in the district, 3,947 missed 17 or more school days, or 10% of the total according to the Illinois Report Card, released on Oct. 27. Those absences include both excused and unexcused absences.
Herald & Review
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Herald & Review
Decatur scares up treats at Millikin's Boo at MU
DECATUR — The spidery art of arachnid limb attachment requires lots of helping human hands, and the absence of bad weather is clearly a big plus as well. Happily for 5-year-old Alesa Aldridge, she boasted all of the above at Millikin University’s Boo at MU Trunk or Treat event Sunday afternoon.
Herald & Review
Two new Macon County restaurants now serving customers
Diners have two new restaurants to visit in Macon County. The Cancun restaurant is now open in Warrensburg. The authentic Mexican cuisine is similar to the menu served in the North Main Street restaurant in Decatur. The staff began serving customers on Wednesday at the new location, 125 Illinois Route 121.
Herald & Review
Photos: Harvest Day at Clinton Elementary School
Harvest Day educated students about a variety of topics including dairy farms, beavers, life of a pumpkin, clean soil and water and tractors. The students also got to parade around and show off Halloween outfits.
Herald & Review
Busy 24 hours in a busy year for Harristown firefighters
HARRISTOWN — Life can get pretty heated in the Harristown Fire Protection District, but one recent stretch of calls in less than 24 hours pushed the volunteer department pretty hard, even by their hectic standards. The first alarm came Friday afternoon in the 800 block of U.S. 51 when...
Herald & Review
Decatur says goodbye to Fire House 3
DECATUR — Keith Wilson and his siblings were a few of the young family members allowed to roam through Decatur’s Fire Station 3 near Fairview Park nearly 30 years ago. “We were here quite often, since we lived on this side of town,” he said. The Wilson...
Comments / 0