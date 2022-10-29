Read full article on original website
No word on a trial date for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
Pete’s Produce Farm in West Chester Announces Closing DateMarilyn JohnsonWest Chester, PA
The last standing home of Edgar Allan Poe in Philadelphia is a National Registered LandmarkCJ CoombsPhiladelphia, PA
Old City's Panorama Now Open for Dinner on Tuesdays; 50% Off Pasta and Wine FlightsMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Young Phillies fan steals show while playfully taunting Astros fan in Houston
A young Phillies fan went viral on Friday night after taunting an Astros fan following J.T. Realmuto’s game-winning home run in extra innings.
Phillies vs. Astros World Series Game 2 prediction, betting odds for MLB on Saturday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Phillies square off with the Houston Astros in MLB at Minute Maid Park on Saturday. First pitch is at 8:03 p.m. ET.
Philadelphia Phillies beat the Houston Astros 6 – 5
The The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Houston Astros 6 – 5 Friday night. The Philadelphia Phillies took to Twitter to celebrate their victory.
Phillies-Astros World Series Game 2: Live updates and more
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a long night and little sleep, Philadelphia awakes in tears of joy for their team has won Game 1 of the World Series. Players and fans alike are happy that Philadelphia has, once again, proven to be more than an underdog. Saturday night, the Fightins will...
2022 MLB playoffs: World Series scores, schedule, bracket with Phillies-Astros Game 3 on Monday
The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are all square at 1-1 in the 2022 World Series. The Phillies overcame a five-run deficit on Friday night to capture Game 1, but the Astros bounced back at home in Saturday's Game 2. The series has shifted to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Monday after a day off Sunday. It's Noah Syndergaard vs. Lance McCullers Jr. in Monday's Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park.
Eichel leads the way in NHL for disk replacement surgeries
Jack Eichel argued and argued with his former team, and even with the league, for the right to undergo neck surgery that had never before been performed on an NHL player. The procedure Eichel wanted — the one he expected to get him back on the ice in a fraction of the time over the more-accepted standard of fusion surgery — is called artificial disk replacement and he eventually got it.
Commanders DE Chase Young ready to make '22 practice debut
Commanders defensive end Chase Young will practice for the first time this season on Wednesday, which opens the window for Washington to activate the former No. 2 overall pick from the physically unable to perform list. Head coach Ron Rivera said the Commanders determined Young was ready to hit the field this week, and confirmed his first workout in a team setting would be Wednesday. Washington (4-4) has won three consecutive games by a total of eight points and hosts the Minnesota Vikings (6-1) and...
Dallas 114, Orlando 105
ORLANDO (105) Banchero 6-20 5-8 18, Bol 7-10 2-2 16, Carter Jr. 5-10 4-6 15, F.Wagner 3-12 5-6 11, Ross 3-7 0-0 8, Okeke 2-5 0-0 5, Schofield 0-0 0-0 0, Bamba 2-4 0-0 5, Hampton 6-9 0-0 15, K.Harris 3-4 4-5 12. Totals 37-81 20-27 105.
Hurts, Brown power unbeaten Eagles past Steelers 35-13
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A.J. Brown hauled in his third touchdown catch — of the first half — and the Eagles' star receiver peered through his tinted visor at two Steelers defenders knocked to the turf because of a slapstick collision on a futile attempt at breaking up the pass.
Alec Bohm reveals Phillies’ mindset that powered epic World Series comeback vs. Astros
Well, that’s one way to start the World Series. The Philadelphia Phillies pulled off an epic comeback against the Houston Astros to steal Game 1 of the series. After going down by as much as five runs, the team went on a hitting spree to tie the game, and eventually, win it all.
AP source: Bears agree to trade LB Roquan Smith to Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Chicago Bears agreed to trade linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced.
Phillies set to host Houston at Citizens Bank Park with World Series tied at 1-all
Think the Eagles game was loud? Just wait till the World Series returns to Philly for the first time since 2009. On Halloween night, too, with Thor pitching and the Phillie Phanatic sure to be in rare form.
Chase Young to resume practice 11 months since tearing ACL
Chase Young is expected to practice with the Washington Commanders this week for the first time since tearing the ACL in his right knee 11 months ago. Coach Ron Rivera said Young will take part in positional workouts Wednesday before getting ramped up to participation in team drills at some point. It’s not clear when the young edge rusher will make his season debut.
San Antonio 107, Minnesota 98
MINNESOTA (98) McDaniels 3-7 1-2 7, Towns 10-19 5-8 26, Gobert 4-11 1-3 9, Edwards 7-18 3-3 18, Russell 5-17 0-0 10, Prince 4-5 0-0 9, Reid 5-7 0-0 11, Anderson 0-0 2-2 2, Forbes 1-6 2-2 4, Nowell 1-8 0-0 2, Rivers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 40-99 14-20 98.
Ehlinger faces roller-coaster day in Colts' starting debut
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sam Ehlinger gave the Indianapolis Colts what they needed Sunday — mobility and hope. It just wasn't good enough for a victory.
