Philadelphia, PA

CBS News

Phillies-Astros World Series Game 2: Live updates and more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a long night and little sleep, Philadelphia awakes in tears of joy for their team has won Game 1 of the World Series. Players and fans alike are happy that Philadelphia has, once again, proven to be more than an underdog. Saturday night, the Fightins will...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

2022 MLB playoffs: World Series scores, schedule, bracket with Phillies-Astros Game 3 on Monday

The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are all square at 1-1 in the 2022 World Series. The Phillies overcame a five-run deficit on Friday night to capture Game 1, but the Astros bounced back at home in Saturday's Game 2. The series has shifted to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Monday after a day off Sunday. It's Noah Syndergaard vs. Lance McCullers Jr. in Monday's Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park.
WVNews

Eichel leads the way in NHL for disk replacement surgeries

Jack Eichel argued and argued with his former team, and even with the league, for the right to undergo neck surgery that had never before been performed on an NHL player. The procedure Eichel wanted — the one he expected to get him back on the ice in a fraction of the time over the more-accepted standard of fusion surgery — is called artificial disk replacement and he eventually got it.
News-Herald

Commanders DE Chase Young ready to make '22 practice debut

Commanders defensive end Chase Young will practice for the first time this season on Wednesday, which opens the window for Washington to activate the former No. 2 overall pick from the physically unable to perform list. Head coach Ron Rivera said the Commanders determined Young was ready to hit the field this week, and confirmed his first workout in a team setting would be Wednesday. Washington (4-4) has won three consecutive games by a total of eight points and hosts the Minnesota Vikings (6-1) and...
WASHINGTON, DC
WVNews

Dallas 114, Orlando 105

ORLANDO (105) Banchero 6-20 5-8 18, Bol 7-10 2-2 16, Carter Jr. 5-10 4-6 15, F.Wagner 3-12 5-6 11, Ross 3-7 0-0 8, Okeke 2-5 0-0 5, Schofield 0-0 0-0 0, Bamba 2-4 0-0 5, Hampton 6-9 0-0 15, K.Harris 3-4 4-5 12. Totals 37-81 20-27 105.
WVNews

Hurts, Brown power unbeaten Eagles past Steelers 35-13

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A.J. Brown hauled in his third touchdown catch — of the first half — and the Eagles' star receiver peered through his tinted visor at two Steelers defenders knocked to the turf because of a slapstick collision on a futile attempt at breaking up the pass.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WVNews

AP source: Bears agree to trade LB Roquan Smith to Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Chicago Bears agreed to trade linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced.
CHICAGO, IL
WVNews

Chase Young to resume practice 11 months since tearing ACL

Chase Young is expected to practice with the Washington Commanders this week for the first time since tearing the ACL in his right knee 11 months ago. Coach Ron Rivera said Young will take part in positional workouts Wednesday before getting ramped up to participation in team drills at some point. It’s not clear when the young edge rusher will make his season debut.
WASHINGTON, DC
WVNews

San Antonio 107, Minnesota 98

MINNESOTA (98) McDaniels 3-7 1-2 7, Towns 10-19 5-8 26, Gobert 4-11 1-3 9, Edwards 7-18 3-3 18, Russell 5-17 0-0 10, Prince 4-5 0-0 9, Reid 5-7 0-0 11, Anderson 0-0 2-2 2, Forbes 1-6 2-2 4, Nowell 1-8 0-0 2, Rivers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 40-99 14-20 98.
MINNESOTA STATE

