Javier, Astros pitch 2nd no-hitter in World Series history
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Hammered the night before, Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros desperately needed to figure how to keep Bryce Harper and the Phillies in the ballpark. How about a no-hitter, would that do? Javier and Houston’s bullpen combined on just the second no-hitter in World Series history, silencing a booming lineup and boisterous fans as the Astros blanked the Phillies 5-0 Wednesday night to even the matchup at two games each. “You get slapped in the face yesterday and you want to come back today and make a statement,” closer Ryan Pressly said.
Panthers mailbag: How can Steve Wilks keep his job? Will PJ Walker stick around in 2023?
With the Carolina Panthers sitting at 2-6, fans are curious about the future of the organization. That’s why The Charlotte Observer opened up the weekly mailbag.
