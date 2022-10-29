PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Hammered the night before, Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros desperately needed to figure how to keep Bryce Harper and the Phillies in the ballpark. How about a no-hitter, would that do? Javier and Houston’s bullpen combined on just the second no-hitter in World Series history, silencing a booming lineup and boisterous fans as the Astros blanked the Phillies 5-0 Wednesday night to even the matchup at two games each. “You get slapped in the face yesterday and you want to come back today and make a statement,” closer Ryan Pressly said.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 46 MINUTES AGO