2022 World Series: Astros sent off Sunday after winning Game 2 of World Series 5-2
Fans showed up to send 'Stros off to Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon at Minute Maid Park's Diamond Lot South.
CBS News
Phillies-Astros World Series Game 2: Live updates and more
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a long night and little sleep, Philadelphia awakes in tears of joy for their team has won Game 1 of the World Series. Players and fans alike are happy that Philadelphia has, once again, proven to be more than an underdog. Saturday night, the Fightins will...
Baseball-Astros beat Phillies to tie World Series at 1-1
Oct 29 (Reuters) - The Houston Astros made another fast start against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies but this time around held it together through some drama-filled late moments for a 5-2 victory on Saturday that squared the World Series at one game apiece.
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies World Series: Zack Wheeler Hit Hard as Astros Tie Series Heading Into Game 3
HOUSTON -- There was no great comeback in this one, no big break, no big defensive play, no big hit. The Phillies came out flat in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night, were never really in the ballgame and suffered a 5-2 loss to the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.
Simulated World Series Game 3: Astros' bats power up in blowout win over Phillies
It was all Houston as Lance McCullers carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and the Astros lit up Phillies pitchers for 19 hits in a 16-1 rout.
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders
Sep 25, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young on the field before the game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Simulated World Series: Phillies comeback falls just short as Astros win Game 2
Another close, tense game is in store, according to our annual simulation, as the Astros get big hits from Chas McCormick and Yordan Alvarez in a 6-5 win.
Commanders DE Chase Young ready to make '22 practice debut
Commanders defensive end Chase Young will practice for the first time this season on Wednesday, which opens the window for Washington to activate the former No. 2 overall pick from the physically unable to perform list. Head coach Ron Rivera said the Commanders determined Young was ready to hit the field this week, and confirmed his first workout in a team setting would be Wednesday. Washington (4-4) has won three consecutive games by a total of eight points and hosts the Minnesota Vikings (6-1) and...
CBS Sports
World Series score: Astros vs. Phillies Game 1 live updates as Kyle Tucker homers twice to put Houston ahead
Game 1 of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros is underway Friday night at Minute Maid Park. So far, Game 1 is the Kyle Tucker Game. The Astros' outfielder has homered twice in three innings against Phillies starter Aaron Nola, and Houston opened up an early 5-0 lead. Ace Justin Verlander is on the mound for the Astros, who are going for their eighth win in a row to open the postseason. Here's how to watch Game 1.
Watch: Tucker Does it Again, Bashes Second Homer of Game 1
Kyle Tucker does it again! The Houston Astros outfielder launches a three-run homer in the bottom of the third inning.
Watch: Bregman Smokes Home Run to Center
Astros third baseman Alex Bregman crushed a fifth-inning home run to add to Houston's lead.
