WLWT 5
This Cincinnati radio station is already playing Christmas music
CINCINNATI — It's Oct. 31 and Christmas music is playing on a Cincinnati radio station. STAR 93.3, Cincinnati’s Christian music station, began playing Christmas music this week. It’s the first radio station broadcasting the sounds of the season this year. Other radio stations in the Queen City...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on East 5th Street in Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on East 5th Street in Downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Movie starring Cincinnati-native KiKi Layne to film in Cincinnati this week
CINCINNATI — A movie starring Cincinnati-native KiKi Layne is starting production in Cincinnati this week. The movie titled "Dandelion" will be filming in greater Cincinnati and northern Kentucky. The film stars KiKi Layne as a Cincinnati singer-songwriter. Layne is known for her work in "If Beale Street Could Talk,"...
WLWT 5
Reports of a pedestrian struck at West Galbraith and Daly roads in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a pedestrian struck at West Galbraith and Daly roads in College Hill. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Halloween mystery: Statue outside Hamilton art center mysteriously transformed into iconic E.T. scene
HAMILTON, Ohio — A Halloween prank in Hamilton has employees of one business pretty impressed. When the Fitton Center staff showed up for work Monday morning, they saw their statue rocking a new outfit. Someone transformed it into the iconic bike scene from the movie "E.T." directed by Cincinnati-native...
WLWT 5
Wednesday weather outlook: Warm start to November continues
CINCINNATI — We've got warm temperatures taking over for, at least, the first two weeks of the month. Over the next 14 days, temperatures will generally run 10-20 degrees above normal for highs. Wednesday begins with gloomy skies. Thick fog blankets some areas and clouds are rolling in as...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on South Miami Avenue in Cleves
CLEVES, Ohio — Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on South Miami Avenue in Cleves. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Avondale youth coach fatally shot Sunday morning
CINCINNATI — The Avondale community is mourning the loss of a mentor and youth coach that was shot and killed Sunday morning. According to Cincinnati police, the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Hutchins Ave. near Reading Road. When officers arrived, they found Antonio Thrasher,...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Reading Road and Liberty Street in Pendleton
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Reading Road and Liberty Street in Pendleton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Reports of a multi-vehicle crash on Beechmont Avenue in Mount Washington
CINCINNATI — Reports of a multi-vehicle crash on Beechmont Avenue in Mount Washington. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Reports of heavy police presence on Geneva Court in Miami Township
MONTGOMERY, Ohio — Reports of heavy police presence on Geneva Court in Miami Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injury at East Kemper and Chesterdale roads in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injury at East Kemper and Chesterdale roads in Sharonville. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash involving a Metro bus on East Court Street in Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash involving a Metro bus on East Court Street in Downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Surveillance video shows man on oxygen denied bus ride in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Surveillance video shows the encounter between a Metro bus operator and a rider that ended with the rider taking a ride on an ambulance instead of the bus. It happened in late August in Avondale. Henry Parkel of Golf Manor went to a gospel concert at an...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Springfield Pike in Glendale
GLENDALE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Springfield Pike in Glendale. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Police respond to a crash with injuries involving a Metro bus in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — A crash between a Metro bus and a car has led to Elm Street being closed in Over-the-Rhine, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash took place at the intersection of Findlay and Elm streets around...
WLWT 5
Reports of a strong arm robbery on Westwood Northern Boulevard in Millvale
CINCINNATI — Reports of a strong arm robbery on Westwood Northern Boulevard in Millvale. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
House fire in Norwood sends two people to the hospital
NORWOOD, Ohio — Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire engulfed a home in Norwood. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The fire started just before noon on Tuesday. Fire crews from Cincinnati, St. Bernard, Deer Park...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Overlook Avenue in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Overlook Avenue in West Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Reports of an armed robbery on Republic Street in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Reports of an armed robbery on Republic Street in Over-the-Rhine. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
