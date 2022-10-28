ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

WLWT 5

This Cincinnati radio station is already playing Christmas music

CINCINNATI — It's Oct. 31 and Christmas music is playing on a Cincinnati radio station. STAR 93.3, Cincinnati’s Christian music station, began playing Christmas music this week. It’s the first radio station broadcasting the sounds of the season this year. Other radio stations in the Queen City...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Wednesday weather outlook: Warm start to November continues

CINCINNATI — We've got warm temperatures taking over for, at least, the first two weeks of the month. Over the next 14 days, temperatures will generally run 10-20 degrees above normal for highs. Wednesday begins with gloomy skies. Thick fog blankets some areas and clouds are rolling in as...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on South Miami Avenue in Cleves

CLEVES, Ohio — Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on South Miami Avenue in Cleves. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
CLEVES, OH
WLWT 5

Avondale youth coach fatally shot Sunday morning

CINCINNATI — The Avondale community is mourning the loss of a mentor and youth coach that was shot and killed Sunday morning. According to Cincinnati police, the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Hutchins Ave. near Reading Road. When officers arrived, they found Antonio Thrasher,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Springfield Pike in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Springfield Pike in Glendale. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
GLENDALE, OH
WLWT 5

House fire in Norwood sends two people to the hospital

NORWOOD, Ohio — Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire engulfed a home in Norwood. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The fire started just before noon on Tuesday. Fire crews from Cincinnati, St. Bernard, Deer Park...
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an armed robbery on Republic Street in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — Reports of an armed robbery on Republic Street in Over-the-Rhine. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
CINCINNATI, OH

