Justin Verlander’s 7-word reaction after Astros blow 5-0 lead in loss to Phillies
The Houston Astros were riding high for half of Game 1 of the 2022 World Series. That is until the Philadelphia Phillies found life against Astros ace Justin Verlander. The Astros led 5-0 at one point during the game. The Phillies then cut the lead to 5-1 and then to 5-3 before they eventually tied the game at 5 apiece.
Philadelphia Phillies come back from 5 runs down, stun Houston Astros in 10th inning to win World Series Game 1
The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Houston Astros in dramatic fashion Friday night to take Game 1 of the World Series 6-5 in extras.
Astros, Phillies reveal Game 3 starters for World Series
The 2022 World Series is now tied at one game each after the first two games. The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies are fighting for the ultimate prize and as the series now turns to Philadelphia after two games in Houston, both teams have named their starters for the next two games.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: World Series scores, schedule, bracket with Phillies-Astros Game 3 on Monday
The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are all square at 1-1 in the 2022 World Series. The Phillies overcame a five-run deficit on Friday night to capture Game 1, but the Astros bounced back at home in Saturday's Game 2. The series has shifted to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Monday after a day off Sunday. It's Noah Syndergaard vs. Lance McCullers Jr. in Monday's Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park.
The Crawfish Boxes
Wonderful Framber stops Phillies as Astros tie World Series at one!
This time, the Astros scored five runs, too. The difference is that Framber Valdez and their bullpen held the Phillies and helped the team tie the World Series at one win apiece. Game 2 was everything Game 1 should have been plus Houston had an offensive team effort that featured a key role by the upper part of the lineup.
CBS Sports
World Series score: Astros vs. Phillies Game 1 live updates with Houston, Philly battling in extra innings
Game 1 of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros is underway Friday night at Minute Maid Park. There will be late drama in Houston, with the game in extra innings. Kyle Tucker gave the Astros a big lead early, homering twice in the first three innings as Houston went up 5-0 against Aaron Nola. The Phillies did not stay behind for long against Justin Verlander, however. The Phillies scored five runs in two innings against the likely AL Cy Young winner, with JT Realmuto hitting a two-run double to tie the game in the fifth inning.
CBS Sports
World Series rosters: Astros add lefty for potential matchup vs. Bryce Harper; Phillies make two tweaks
The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies on Friday announced their rosters in advance of Game 1 of the World Series. The Astros made one change to their LCS roster, while the Phillies made two. In Houston's case, lefty reliever Will Smith has been added, and right-handed reliever Seth Martinez has...
CBS Sports
2022 World Series schedule: Phillies vs. Astros game times, dates, odds, TV channel with Fall Classic underway
The 2022 World Series got going Friday night with the Philadelphia Phillies erasing a five-run deficit to beat the Houston Astros in extra innings in Game 1. Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto was the hero in Game 1, hitting a game-winning home run in the 10th inning, while the Philadelphia bullpen kept Houston off the board after some early fireworks at Minute Maid Park. The Astros will try to bounce back in Game 2 at home on Saturday night.
