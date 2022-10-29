ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

2022 MLB playoffs: World Series scores, schedule, bracket with Phillies-Astros Game 3 on Monday

The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are all square at 1-1 in the 2022 World Series. The Phillies overcame a five-run deficit on Friday night to capture Game 1, but the Astros bounced back at home in Saturday's Game 2. The series has shifted to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Monday after a day off Sunday. It's Noah Syndergaard vs. Lance McCullers Jr. in Monday's Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park.
Wonderful Framber stops Phillies as Astros tie World Series at one!

This time, the Astros scored five runs, too. The difference is that Framber Valdez and their bullpen held the Phillies and helped the team tie the World Series at one win apiece. Game 2 was everything Game 1 should have been plus Houston had an offensive team effort that featured a key role by the upper part of the lineup.
World Series score: Astros vs. Phillies Game 1 live updates with Houston, Philly battling in extra innings

Game 1 of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros is underway Friday night at Minute Maid Park. There will be late drama in Houston, with the game in extra innings. Kyle Tucker gave the Astros a big lead early, homering twice in the first three innings as Houston went up 5-0 against Aaron Nola. The Phillies did not stay behind for long against Justin Verlander, however. The Phillies scored five runs in two innings against the likely AL Cy Young winner, with JT Realmuto hitting a two-run double to tie the game in the fifth inning.
Commanders DE Chase Young ready to make '22 practice debut

Commanders defensive end Chase Young will practice for the first time this season on Wednesday, which opens the window for Washington to activate the former No. 2 overall pick from the physically unable to perform list. Head coach Ron Rivera said the Commanders determined Young was ready to hit the field this week, and confirmed his first workout in a team setting would be Wednesday. Washington (4-4) has won three consecutive games by a total of eight points and hosts the Minnesota Vikings (6-1) and...
2022 World Series schedule: Phillies vs. Astros game times, dates, odds, TV channel with Fall Classic underway

The 2022 World Series got going Friday night with the Philadelphia Phillies erasing a five-run deficit to beat the Houston Astros in extra innings in Game 1. Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto was the hero in Game 1, hitting a game-winning home run in the 10th inning, while the Philadelphia bullpen kept Houston off the board after some early fireworks at Minute Maid Park. The Astros will try to bounce back in Game 2 at home on Saturday night.
