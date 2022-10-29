Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
Portland Thorns beat Kansas City Current to win NWSL Championship
Sophia Smith opened the scoring early and the Portland Thorns never looked back in a 2-0 victory over the Kansas City Current to win the 2022 National Women's Soccer League title. League MVP Smith struck in the fourth minute and was in on the play that led to Portland's second...
How to Watch the Minnesota Wild vs. Detroit Red Wings - NHL (10/29/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview
With back-to-back losses on their record, the Detroit Red Wings will look to end their recent losing streak when they come back to Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night when they take on the Minnesota Wild. After their respectable start to the season, the Red Wings have dropped a couple...
MLive.com
Lucas Raymond heats up as Red Wings edge Wild
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings, with a depleted lineup, desperately needed someone to raise their game to a higher level. Lucas Raymond did just that, scoring his first two goals of the season Saturday in a 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild at Little Caesars Arena. The Red...
Jets beat Coyotes 3-2 in overtime to spoil Mullett debut
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes were greeted by a sea of mullets, the NHL’s smallest arena filled with fans revved up for a new season. The Coyotes got the party off to a great start with two energy-boosting goals. The Winnipeg Jets pulled the plug in overtime.
Portland’s Record-Third NWSL Title an Emphatic Triumph for Its Players
Portland has featured heavily in the NWSL’s dark past, but its players have persevered, and the club is now the most decorated in league history.
Comments / 0