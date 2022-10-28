ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

American Songwriter

Julian Lennon Releases Artificial Intelligence-Inspired Music Video for “Lucky Ones”

Julian Lennon has released his latest offering for music fans: an artificial intelligence-inspired music video for his single, “Lucky Ones.”. The Grammy-nominated songwriter and performer dropped the up-tempo song with the hope of inspiring “hope and unity,” according to a press statement. The anthemic, hooky song is meant to remind listeners that we are all the “lucky ones” to be on Earth, here today.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Hear Previously Unreleased 1972 Beach Boys Song ‘Carry Me Home’

The Beach Boys have released a previously unreleased song titled “Carry Me Home,” which was recorded in 1972, ahead of its appearance on an upcoming box set. Sail on Sailor – 1972 is an in-depth exploration of that time in the band’s history as it embraced change. It will be released on Dec. 2 in six-CD and five-LP editions, and contains newly remastered versions of 1972’s Carl and the Passions – "So Tough" and 1973’s Holland, along with unreleased outtakes, demos, live recordings and alternate versions.
Loudwire

Singer of The 1975 Calls Metallica His ‘Worst Band of All Time’

Not everyone is a fan of Metallica. Especially Matty Healy, the lead singer of the pop-rock act The 1975. He recently indicated they were his least favorite band of all time. Why did he say that? He was asked in an interview back in August about viral music, namely songs given a second life thanks to inclusion in Netflix's Stranger Things. Healy indicated that he likes Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill," but he isn't a fan of Metallica.
iheart.com

Kim Kardashian Mistakenly Dresses In Costume For A Birthday Party

Kim Kardashian's mistake is our pleasure. On Saturday, she dressed up for Halloween as Mystique from the X-Men. While the costume was great, the occasion was wrong. Kardashian was invited to Tracee Ellis Ross's 50th birthday party. It was not a Halloween costume situation. Kim was a good sport and...
Popculture

D.H. Peligro, Dead Kennedys and Red Hot Chili Peppers Drummer, Dead at 63

D.H. Peligro, real name Darren Henley, died at his Los Angeles home Friday, with the cause of death given as an accidental fall. The drummer was 63. Peligro is best known for his time with The Dead Kennedys, joining in February 1981, and appearing on the EP In God We Trust before its release in December 1981. He also worked with the band on Plastic Surgery Disaster, Frankenchrist and Bedtime for Democracy. His presence can also be felt in the singles collection, Give Me Convenience or Give Me Death.
NME

For Tracy Hyde announce new album ‘Hotel Insomnia’

Japanese indie band For Tracy Hyde have announced their new album ‘Hotel Insomnia’ will be released this December. For Tracy Hyde’s 13-track fifth studio album will be released on streaming platforms this December 14 via Stereo Records. The LP, which the band describe as “troubled music for troubled times”, is also being mastered by Mark Gardener of UK shoegaze group Ride, with a physical release set to drop on March 29, 2023.
soultracks.com

How an unused Heatwave song became Michael Jackson's "Rock With You"

If you grew up in the 70s and 80s as a lover of soul music, Rod Temperton has a special place in your heart. As the keyboardist and songwriter for the uber-popular band, Heatwave, Temperton had firmly secured his place in music history. But for today’s The Backstory, we tell about how a song he intended for his band languished for years until being selected as a key part of one of the most important albums in popular music history.
Stereogum

Stream King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s New Album Changes

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have been enjoying a prolific October even by their own robust standards, and we at Stereogum have been celebrating right along with them via a cover story, a guide to the band’s best songs, and signed vinyl giveaway. The Melbourne band, one of...
NME

Bastille announce 10-year anniversary tour for debut album ‘Bad Blood’

Bastille have announced a ten-year anniversary tour for their debut album ‘Bad Blood’ – check out tour dates below and get tickets here. Originally released in 2013, ‘Bad Blood’ featured breakout single ‘Pompeii’ and went on to become the biggest selling digital album of the year. Following the success of ‘Bad Blood’, Bastille went on to win the British Breakthrough Act award at the 2014 BRIT Awards and were nominated for Best New Artist at the 2015 Grammys.
a-z-animals.com

This Male Lion Barely Breaks a Sweat Taking Down a 1,800LB Buffalo Solo

This Male Lion Barely Breaks a Sweat Taking Down a 1,800LB Buffalo Solo. There’s no denying that lions are one of the greatest hunters in the animal kingdom. They are close to the top of the food chain due to their intimidating stature and reputation. Generally speaking, lions pursue their prey using one of two approaches. The first is by following them around. If you own a cat or have ever seen a wildlife documentary, you’ve probably witnessed this behavior.
American Songwriter

Documentary Set to Tell the Story of Pink Floyd Co-Founder Syd Barrett

A film chronicling the life and legacy of Pink Floyd co-founder, Syd Barrett, has been in the making for some time. The documentary, titled Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett And Pink Floyd, was first helmed by one of the band’s longtime collaborators, Storm Thorgerson, until his untimely death in 2013. It was then taken over by Roddy Bogawa.

