D.H. Peligro, real name Darren Henley, died at his Los Angeles home Friday, with the cause of death given as an accidental fall. The drummer was 63. Peligro is best known for his time with The Dead Kennedys, joining in February 1981, and appearing on the EP In God We Trust before its release in December 1981. He also worked with the band on Plastic Surgery Disaster, Frankenchrist and Bedtime for Democracy. His presence can also be felt in the singles collection, Give Me Convenience or Give Me Death.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO