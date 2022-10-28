Read full article on original website
Julian Lennon Releases Artificial Intelligence-Inspired Music Video for “Lucky Ones”
Julian Lennon has released his latest offering for music fans: an artificial intelligence-inspired music video for his single, “Lucky Ones.”. The Grammy-nominated songwriter and performer dropped the up-tempo song with the hope of inspiring “hope and unity,” according to a press statement. The anthemic, hooky song is meant to remind listeners that we are all the “lucky ones” to be on Earth, here today.
Beatles Release Haunting Demo Of John Lennon Singing 'Yellow Submarine'
A new demo released on The Beatles’ official YouTube page shows that “Yellow Submarine” once had a much darker and more haunting sound. While the upbeat version so well-known today features vocals by Ringo Starr, this take of what would eventually morph into the song is sung by John Lennon:
Hear Previously Unreleased 1972 Beach Boys Song ‘Carry Me Home’
The Beach Boys have released a previously unreleased song titled “Carry Me Home,” which was recorded in 1972, ahead of its appearance on an upcoming box set. Sail on Sailor – 1972 is an in-depth exploration of that time in the band’s history as it embraced change. It will be released on Dec. 2 in six-CD and five-LP editions, and contains newly remastered versions of 1972’s Carl and the Passions – "So Tough" and 1973’s Holland, along with unreleased outtakes, demos, live recordings and alternate versions.
Backstreet Boys release 'Last Christmas' music video
The Backstreet Boys have released the festive music video for their cover of the Wham! classic "Last Christmas."
Singer of The 1975 Calls Metallica His ‘Worst Band of All Time’
Not everyone is a fan of Metallica. Especially Matty Healy, the lead singer of the pop-rock act The 1975. He recently indicated they were his least favorite band of all time. Why did he say that? He was asked in an interview back in August about viral music, namely songs given a second life thanks to inclusion in Netflix's Stranger Things. Healy indicated that he likes Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill," but he isn't a fan of Metallica.
Mike Nesmith Said This One Monkees Deep Cut Was the ‘Most Requested’ During His 2012 Solo Tour
Mike Nesmith revealed that during his 2012 solo tour, his first in 21 years, one deep cut from The Monkees 5th album was the most requested by fans.
Jeff Beck, Johnny Depp and Stevie Van Zandt Sit Down for Music Conversation
Famed guitarist Jeff Beck sat down with his pal and movie star Johnny Depp for a SiriusXM Town Hall special, hosted by Stevie Van Zandt, on SiriusXM’s Underground Garage, where they spoke about their new music, being on the road together and answered SiriusXM subscriber questions. During the exclusive...
Watch Iggy Pop, Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith team up on new single Frenzy
"Being stalked by a socio is a great way to fire up the blood" says former Stooges leader Iggy Pop of his new single Frenzy
Watch Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow & Brandon Flowers Honor John Lennon With “Don’t Let Me Down” Back In 2015
Back in December of 2015, a phenomenal group of artists came together to honor John Lennon for what would’ve been his 75th birthday. The tribute concert featured performances from Eric Church, John Fogerty, Peter Frampton, Juanes, Kris Kristofferson, Pat Monahan, Tom Morello, Willie Nelson, The Roots, Spoon, and Steven Tyler.
Watch Taylor Hawkins reveal how his drumming was influenced by the Grateful Dead
In his last-known filmed interview, for the movie Let There Be Drums, Taylor Hawkins waxed lyrical about the Grateful Dead
iheart.com
Kim Kardashian Mistakenly Dresses In Costume For A Birthday Party
Kim Kardashian's mistake is our pleasure. On Saturday, she dressed up for Halloween as Mystique from the X-Men. While the costume was great, the occasion was wrong. Kardashian was invited to Tracee Ellis Ross's 50th birthday party. It was not a Halloween costume situation. Kim was a good sport and...
Popculture
D.H. Peligro, Dead Kennedys and Red Hot Chili Peppers Drummer, Dead at 63
D.H. Peligro, real name Darren Henley, died at his Los Angeles home Friday, with the cause of death given as an accidental fall. The drummer was 63. Peligro is best known for his time with The Dead Kennedys, joining in February 1981, and appearing on the EP In God We Trust before its release in December 1981. He also worked with the band on Plastic Surgery Disaster, Frankenchrist and Bedtime for Democracy. His presence can also be felt in the singles collection, Give Me Convenience or Give Me Death.
NME
For Tracy Hyde announce new album ‘Hotel Insomnia’
Japanese indie band For Tracy Hyde have announced their new album ‘Hotel Insomnia’ will be released this December. For Tracy Hyde’s 13-track fifth studio album will be released on streaming platforms this December 14 via Stereo Records. The LP, which the band describe as “troubled music for troubled times”, is also being mastered by Mark Gardener of UK shoegaze group Ride, with a physical release set to drop on March 29, 2023.
soultracks.com
How an unused Heatwave song became Michael Jackson's "Rock With You"
If you grew up in the 70s and 80s as a lover of soul music, Rod Temperton has a special place in your heart. As the keyboardist and songwriter for the uber-popular band, Heatwave, Temperton had firmly secured his place in music history. But for today’s The Backstory, we tell about how a song he intended for his band languished for years until being selected as a key part of one of the most important albums in popular music history.
Stereogum
Stream King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s New Album Changes
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have been enjoying a prolific October even by their own robust standards, and we at Stereogum have been celebrating right along with them via a cover story, a guide to the band’s best songs, and signed vinyl giveaway. The Melbourne band, one of...
NME
Bastille announce 10-year anniversary tour for debut album ‘Bad Blood’
Bastille have announced a ten-year anniversary tour for their debut album ‘Bad Blood’ – check out tour dates below and get tickets here. Originally released in 2013, ‘Bad Blood’ featured breakout single ‘Pompeii’ and went on to become the biggest selling digital album of the year. Following the success of ‘Bad Blood’, Bastille went on to win the British Breakthrough Act award at the 2014 BRIT Awards and were nominated for Best New Artist at the 2015 Grammys.
New Song Friday! Hear New Tracks from Macklemore, Dr. John, John Oates, Andrew Bird and Phoebe Bridgers and More!
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
a-z-animals.com
This Male Lion Barely Breaks a Sweat Taking Down a 1,800LB Buffalo Solo
This Male Lion Barely Breaks a Sweat Taking Down a 1,800LB Buffalo Solo. There’s no denying that lions are one of the greatest hunters in the animal kingdom. They are close to the top of the food chain due to their intimidating stature and reputation. Generally speaking, lions pursue their prey using one of two approaches. The first is by following them around. If you own a cat or have ever seen a wildlife documentary, you’ve probably witnessed this behavior.
Caroline Rose Announces 2023 Tour, Shares Single “Love / Lover / Friend”
Indie pop singer-songwriter Caroline Rose has made her return with an experimental new single and a list of 2023 tour dates. The recently released “Love / Lover / Friend,” her first single in two years, is unlike anything the artist has released before. “I was listening pretty exclusively...
Documentary Set to Tell the Story of Pink Floyd Co-Founder Syd Barrett
A film chronicling the life and legacy of Pink Floyd co-founder, Syd Barrett, has been in the making for some time. The documentary, titled Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett And Pink Floyd, was first helmed by one of the band’s longtime collaborators, Storm Thorgerson, until his untimely death in 2013. It was then taken over by Roddy Bogawa.
