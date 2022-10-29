Read full article on original website
kfornow.com
Driver has life-threatening injuries after north Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (Oct. 30, 2022 – KOLN) – One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in north Lincoln Sunday morning. The Nebraska State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash at the roundabout at 14th and Superior Streets at 1:35 a.m. According to...
klin.com
Motorcyclist Dies After Crash At 11th And Adams
The Lincoln Police Department says a 30-year old man was killed in a motorcycle crash at 11th and Adams around 7:00 Friday night. Investigators say a pickup was northbound across Adams from N 11th Street when the westbound motorcycle crashed into the rear passenger side of the pickup. Witnesses on...
KETV.com
Two killed in separate Lincoln motorcycle crashes Friday night
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police and Nebraska State Patrol said two fatal motorcycle crashes occurred Friday night. In one of the crashes, NSP said 25-year-old Hadeer Ali died after running from multiple traffic stops. Authorities said a trooper first tried pulling the 25-year-old over around 9:20 p.m. near 48th...
KETV.com
Car ends up against a building after Omaha crash
OMAHA, Neb. — Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash late Sunday night. Omaha police said a car t-boned an SUV at 24th and Leavenworth around 9:45 p.m. The car ended up on its side against a nearby building. Of the three people injured, two had critical injuries....
klkntv.com
11 vehicles stolen in Lincoln crime spree including a hit-and-run, according to police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a rash of auto thefts from over the weekend. One of the cases involves a hit-and-run on 11th and O Streets that was reported Sunday at 8:15 a.m. Police say during their investigation they were notified about another crash...
klkntv.com
Man arrested after threatening people with handgun, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was arrested Friday after threatening people with a handgun near 16th and West B Streets, Lincoln Police say. Just before 5:30 p.m., 51-year-old Willie Parker showed his gun to a group before threatening to shoot them, according to police. Officers in the area...
klkntv.com
UPDATE: NSP identifies motorcyclist involved in second fatal crash Friday night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol identified the rider of the motorcycle as 25-year-old Hadeer Ali of Lincoln. According to NSP, a trooper first attempted to stop Ali while driving without license plates on O Street at approximately 9:20 p.m. Ali did not stop and instead sped away. The trooper did not pursue him.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln Police investigating crash that killed one
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A crash that occurred Friday night killed one man in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the intersection of N 11th St. and Adams St. for a reported crash at 7:00 p.m. The crash involved a white pickup and a Suzuki motorcycle. Officials...
WOWT
Man killed in Omaha Police officer-involved shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 23-year-old man is dead after an overnight officer-involved shooting. According to the Omaha Police Department, it happened around 3 a.m. Sunday when Omaha Police officers responded to a shots fired call near 30th and Marcy Street. When officers arrived they found a man in a...
klkntv.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A motorcycle and pickup truck collided in northwest Lincoln on Friday night, killing the motorcyclist. The 30-year-old man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Lincoln Police. At 9:45 p.m., police confirmed that the man was dead. Bystanders told Channel 8’s Gatini...
klkntv.com
Lancaster County deputies seize over 6 pounds of marijuana, AR-15 on I-80
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Milwaukee man was arrested after Lancaster County deputies seized over 6 pounds of marijuana, two guns and several rounds of ammo on Interstate 80. On Friday, a deputy pulled over a Ford F-150 on I-80 just west of Lincoln, Sheriff Terry Wagner said. During...
klkntv.com
Inmate convicted of assaulting officer dies at Nebraska State Penitentiary
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 26-year-old inmate died at the Nebraska State Penitentiary over the weekend. Philip Garcia died Saturday due to an undetermined cause, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Garcia was convicted in Scotts Bluff County of assault of an officer, use of a deadly...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man dead after fleeing traffic stops
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln motorcyclist is dead after fleeing multiple traffic stop attempts on Friday. The Nebraska State Patrol said a trooper saw a motorcycle that had no license plates on O St. In east Lincoln at 9:20 p.m. The trooper tried to do a traffic stop near 48th St. but the driver reportedly refused to stop and drove away at a high rate of speed. The trooper did not start a pursuit.
WOWT
Omaha Police: 1 injured in overnight cutting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was injured in a cutting outside a bar. According to Omaha Police, officers responded to UNMC around 3:16 a.m. Saturday when a cutting victim walked into the hospital. Police say the 37-year-old victim told police he was cut during a fight outside a bar...
klkntv.com
Nebraska State Patrol offers tips this Halloween to keep the community safe
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol will be on the lookout this Halloween to monitor the roads for impaired drivers. Officials say as kids go out to trick-or-treat it’s important for drivers to stay alert for kids and keep their focus on the road. If alcohol is involved, plan to have a sober driver for the trip home.
1011now.com
Lincoln Fire and Rescue investigates two fires in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a pair of fires in south Lincoln on Saturday. The first fire occurred near the 800 block of H street at around 2:23 p.m. According to LFR, smoke was seen coming from a three-story apartment building. This was confirmed by Lincoln...
1011now.com
26-year-old inmate dies at Nebraska State Penitentiary
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 26-year-old inmate has died at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Philip Garcia, 26, died Saturday while incarcerated at the State Penitentiary. The cause of death hasn’t been determined yet. A grand jury will conduct an investigation, which is...
klkntv.com
Lincoln restaurant hosts benefit for struggling single mom
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Pepe’s Bistro held a benefit Sunday morning to raise money for a single mother facing financial difficulties. Mistie Diaz said she lost her job due to recent health reasons. Now, she is trying to make ends meet for herself and her daughter. Pepe’s Bistro...
Century-old family bakery to expand in Sarpy County frontier
PAPILLION — A century-old, family-owned bread business is among the latest entities headed to the Steel Ridge development, one of the newer, hot growth slices of metropolitan Omaha. But don’t expect to smell the aroma of freshly baked pumpernickel or honey wheat loaves when passing by Schram Road and 156th Street. Rotella’s Italian Bakery intends […] The post Century-old family bakery to expand in Sarpy County frontier appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman arrested after high-speed chase ends in creek
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was arrested Wednesday after a high-speed chase came to a stop in a creek bed, the Nebraska State Patrol says. Around 2:50 p.m., a Toyota Highlander was heading west on Interstate 80 going 96 miles an hour. A trooper attempted to stop the...
