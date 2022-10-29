Read full article on original website
Reagan Eickhoff, Reese Hays lead Boiling Springs past Annville-Cleona in District 3 playoffs
Reagan Eickhoff and Reese Hays each scored two goals Saturday to lead Boiling Springs to an 8-0 District 3 Class A playoff field hockey win over Annville-Cleona.
District 3 3A football playoffs: West Perry, Upper Dauphin get their matchups
West Perry and Upper Dauphin are both in the District 3 3A playoffs, and they will both have their work cut out for them if they want to win it all. That’s because the top-seed went to Wyomissing (10-0), as expected. And the Spartans, featuring big, Penn State commit J’ven Williams on the line, have been roughing folks up all season.
District 3 5A football playoffs: Shippensburg, Cedar Cliff, Northern, Gettysburg get their matchups
The field is set for the District 3 5A football playoffs and four Mid-Penn teams made it in. Shippensburg (7-3) and Cedar Cliff (7-3) have had some pretty good matchups the past couple of seasons, and they met in this year’s opener with the Greyhounds taking a 28-10 win. They’ll meet again Nov. 4 at Shippensburg to open the playoffs, too.
District 3 6A football playoffs: Matchups set for Harrisburg, Carlisle, Cumberland Valley
The field for the District 3 6A playoffs is set and it will feature a pair of heavyweight rematches. Cumberland Valley (7-3) received a four-seed in the tournament and will host the fifth-seeded Manheim Township Blue Streaks (8-3). Those teams met in their season-opener with Cumberland Valley taking a 31-27 win.
Jeremiah Hargrove’s 3 consecutive touchdowns lead Carlisle past CD East
HARRISBURG— After forcing four turnovers and jumping out to an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter, it seemed like CD East had already sucked the life out of Carlisle and was on its way to securing a victory at home for the last game of the regular season.
Lewisberry, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Mifflin County High School football team will have a game with Red Land High School on October 31, 2022, 13:00:00.
Mahkai Hopkins’ 143 yards lead Harrisburg to Senior Day win over Central Dauphin at newly renovated Severance Field
Harrisburg vs Central Dauphin in high school football — Saturday was a big day for Harrisburg. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
‘I did it for them’: The ‘why’ behind Elias Cody Coke’s big game Saturday against Central Dauphin
Elias Cody Coke had plenty on his mind Saturday when he took a knee on Severance Field just before his Harrisburg Cougars’ 42-7 win over rival Central Dauphin. He recently lost his great grandmother, Marjorie McCarthy, who would have been 102 on November 6th, and he said, too, that his best friend’s father, Steven Turner II, recently passed away.
State College runs by Chambersburg to remain perfect, win outright Commonwealth Division title
CHAMBERSBURG – The standard that Stephen Scourtis eluded to was the outright Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division football title and perfect run through the regular season. Scourtis and his State College teammates achieved both Friday some 90 miles from home.
Penn State-Indiana X factors: The players, coaches to watch Saturday in Bloomington
Indiana has beaten Penn State in Bloomington twice in the last nine years -- winning 44-24 in 2013 and 36-35 in overtime in 2020. But the Nittany Lions have dominated this series, winning 23 of 25 games. The expectation is that PSU (6-2) will make it 24 of 26 on...
Penn State-Indiana storylines: Seizing an opportunity on the road, young Lions in spotlight, more
Penn State begins the final third of its regular season knowing it failed significant tests in October. James Franklin’s Nittany Lions were 5-0 heading into a crucial three-game stretch against Michigan, Minnesota and Ohio State. Penn State was overmatched in Ann Arbor, beat a Golden Gophers squad missing its...
Steel-High generates 544 yards of offense, cuts down West Perry for Mid-Penn Capital Division title
Steel-High possessed the stare and mettle to secure a Mid-Penn Capital Division title. And the Rollers’ first 12 minutes on Saturday convinced everyone at War Veterans’ Memorial Field. Three Ronald Burnette touchdown runs, coupled with QB Alex Erby’s 13-yard strike to Durrell Ceasar Jr., stunned previously unbeaten West...
Hershey Bears wear CPIHL jerseys
Players of the Hershey Bears wore the jerseys of local high school hockey teams from the Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League (CPIHL) during warm-ups prior to Hershey’s game against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Giant Center on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. The CPIHL season opens between Oct. 30-31, 2022.
Penn State hosts top recruits for Ohio State game
Penn State head coach James Franklin and his staff had their second straight big recruiting week as many top prospects visited Happy Valley for the Ohio State game this past Saturday. Among those on hand were running back Quinton Martin, cornerback Asaad Brown, offensive lineman Kyle Altuner, defensive end Brian...
Penn State-Ohio State takeaways: Sean Clifford, Parker Washington and fourth-down decisions
STATE COLLEGE — As fans filed out in the waning, inconsequential moments, the silence in Beaver Stadium’s south end zone was pierced by the voice of one student, pleading with Sean Clifford and the Nittany Lions. “Cover,” the student shouted. “At least cover.”
Following Ohio State loss, Penn State heads into the regular season’s final month: Five players to watch
Penn State’s focus is now on completing the regular season with a 10-3 record. James Franklin’s Nittany Lions have dropped two of their last three games and took their lumps at Michigan and a home against Ohio State on Saturday. Here are a few Nittany Lions to watch...
Penn State football mailbag: Drew Allar, Sean Clifford and setting expectations after Ohio State loss
Penn State fans, welcome to my weekly mailbag. Johnny McGonigal is here to answer your questions about all things Penn State after the Nittany Lions’ upset bid against Ohio State fell short. A reminder that you can have your voice heard in my mailbags moving forward. You can tweet...
Penn State report card for Ohio State: Turnovers, Buckeyes’ pass game doom James Franklin’s Nittany Lions
James Franklin’s Penn State program is known for playing Ohio State as tough as anyone in the Big Ten. But the Nittany Lions have just one win to show for their efforts in the last nine seasons. The unbeaten Buckeyes flew past PSU in the fourth quarter, registering a...
Teacher trying for $1M football toss at PSU
A local teacher will set foot on the Penn State field this weekend as part of the $1M Challenge for Teachers. This weekend at the Penn State vs. Ohio State game, Jenn Sporer will attempt a 15-yard throw at a target for a chance to win funding for classroom projects within her local school district in Wellsboro. Eckrich is sponsoring the event in partnership with the College Football Playoff (CFP)...
Sunday Morning Quarterback: Three postgame reads from Penn State’s 44-31 loss to Ohio State
The reads begin with an encouraging sign (about the lines) and end with something less so. 1. Penn State did most of what it needed to at scrimmage to win. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
