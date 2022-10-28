Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : What are the taxes on stocks in Canada? | Kalkine Media
The tax amount to be paid by the individual majorly depends upon whether the individual is an investor or a day trader. Capital gains are only realized upon the selling of stocks. The stock prices may vary from the original listed price and may be lower or greater.
kalkinemedia.com
Which ASX-listed penny stock is marching above 77% today? | Kalkine Media
The S&P/ASX200 was up today, gaining 68.8 points or 1.01%. The small ordinaries index was marching in the same zone with a reported gain worth 1.38%. In today's Penny Picks show, we explore: carbon fibre wheels maker Carbon Revolution (ASX:CBR), nickel explorer Cannon Resources (ASX:CNR), and technology company Mobilicom (ASX:MOB). Watch this show for latest updates from ASX small cap space.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Which Canadian stocks to watch for a long term financial journey? | Kalkine Media
Entering the stock market is a long-term journey, which is why Investors look for steady growth and income from their securities. In this segment we explore six Canadian dividend stocks along to keep your eye on at the moment.
kalkinemedia.com
5 TSX retail stocks to explore after latest GDP report
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.'s Q1 2023 net earnings were US$ 872.4 million. On October 28, 2022, stock price of Loblaw Companies Limited was C$ 113.91. On February 25, 2022, Pet Valu Holdings announced its entry into the Québec market. This year has been daunting for the stock market and for...
kalkinemedia.com
KRTX vs RETA: Which biotech stock to explore in November?
Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) posted a net loss of US$ 64.9 million in Q2 2022. RETA stock surged by over 24 per cent YTD. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of US$ 1.18 billion. Biotech stocks are generally volatile, and when coupled with a tumultuous market, it becomes a double whammy....
kalkinemedia.com
3 Canadian stocks investors could explore on Halloween
In Q2 2022, the consolidated retail sales for Canadian Tire increased by 9.9 per cent. For Q2 2022, the net earnings for Nutrien Ltd. rose to US$ 3,601 million. The adjusted EBITDA for Rogers Sugar Inc. grew to C$ 19,979,000. Halloween is here, and it is time celebrate. Along with...
kalkinemedia.com
Stock Market
Demand for EVs are increasing worldwide and the uptake in Australia is lower than the developed nations.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine Media explores TSX Penny stocks to watch in November
In Q2 2022, Xebec Adsorption Inc. reported revenue of C$ 44.5 million. CloudMD Software & Services Inc. added over 350 new customers to their network in Q2 2022. Hamilton Thorne's went up 14 per cent YoY for the quarter that ended on June 30, 2022. As a new market entrant,...
kalkinemedia.com
How does inflation impact the stock market? All you need to know
Inflation is a crucial part of the economy, and well-controlled inflation signals a healthy economic condition. The high demand and lower supply can bump up the inflation rate. The central bank generally raises interest rates to control soaring costs. The global market has been disrupted this year due to the...
kalkinemedia.com
Carbon (ASX:CBR) posts 66% revenue rise in Q1, shares skyrocket
Carbon Revolution’s share price gained by 51.16% at 11:01 AM AEDT. The company posted a 66.2% growth in the revenue during the first quarter of financial year 2023. Carbon Revolution’s wheels have featured on the Ford core vehicle program for the first time. The share price of Carbon...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Which stocks to watch as winter energy supplies get a boost?
Finally, there seems to be some good news ahead of the winter season, as the UK’s largest gas storage site has been reopened. While energy suppliers are making efforts to meet the soaring demand, Centrica has announced that it has returned the rough gas storage facility in the North Sea to 20% of its earlier capacity. In light of this development, we look at the shares of the two energy giants.
Robinhood, Coinbase find sanctuary in interest income amid market rout
Nov 1 (Reuters) - For U.S. online trading companies an often-overlooked financial metric could act as a bulwark against softening demand in the third quarter, according to analysts.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Why is Coinbase CEO predicting Bitcoin to become a flight-to-safety asset?
The CEO of Coinbase, Brian Armstrong has said that Bitcoin will become a flight-to-safety asset within the next ten years. Watch this report for the latest happenings in the crypto space.
kalkinemedia.com
Alight Inc expected to post earnings of 6cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Alight Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 3. * The Las Vegas Nevada-based company is expected to report a 6.9% increase in revenue to $737.67 million from $690 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 4 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Alight Inc is for earnings of 6 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 4 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Alight Inc is $12, above its last closing price of $8.29. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.12 0.12 0.12 Met -1.6 Mar. 31 2022 0.10 0.10 0.12 Beat 24.1 Dec. 31 2021 0.17 0.18 0.13 Missed -25.7 Sep. 30 2021 0.13 0.13 0.18 Beat 42.9 This summary was machine generated November 1 at 13:11 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
Can Bitcoin replace gold anytime soon?
Bitcoin was initially not supposed to compete with anything like gold or listed stocks, but to compete with fiat currencies. The term ‘mining’ in the cryptocurrency verse is not at all comparable to the traditional mining process of gold. Gold has definite utility in jewellery and as a...
kalkinemedia.com
Newmont Corporation <NEM>: Profits of 27 cents announced for third quarter
1 November 2022 01:32 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Newmont Corporation in the third quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of 27 cents per share, 33 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 60 cents. Profits of 36 cents per share were anticipated by the fifteen analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from 20 cents to 62 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of 36 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $2.63 billion, which is lower than the estimated $2.85 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the gold peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Fourteen analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week one analyst has revised an earnings estimate upward and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $2.63 billion from $2.9 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.63 0.46 Missed Mar. 31 2022 0.71 0.69 Missed Dec. 31 2021 0.77 0.78 Beat Sep. 30 2021 0.74 0.60 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 1 at 01:32 p.m.
kalkinemedia.com
What’s boosting Origin Energy’s (ASX:ORG) shares today?
Origin Energy shared its September quarterly report today. Origin’s domestic sales volumes have risen 62% in the September quarter. Origin Energy Limited (ASX:ORG) on 31 October 2022 released its quarterly report for the period ended 30 September 2022. The report has covered the performance of the Australian electricity generator’s Integrated Gas and Energy Markets divisions.
kalkinemedia.com
Autolus Therapeutics PLC expected to post a loss of 46 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Autolus Therapeutics PLC is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 3. * The London United Kingdom-based company is expected to report a 42.8% decrease in revenue to $135 thousand from $236 thousand a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 9 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Autolus Therapeutics PLC is for a loss of 46 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 8 "strong buy" or "buy," 3 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Autolus Therapeutics PLC is $11, above its last closing price of $2.85. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.42 -0.42 -0.46 Missed -9.5 Mar. 31 2022 -0.49 -0.48 -0.41 Beat 14.8 Dec. 31 2021 -0.53 -0.46 -0.51 Missed -10.5 Sep. 30 2021 -0.52 -0.51 -0.47 Beat 7 Jun. -0.50 -0.50 -0.47 Beat 5.8 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.61 -0.60 -0.52 Beat 14 Dec. 31 2020 -0.78 -0.77 -0.83 Missed -8.4 Sep. 30 2020 -0.70 -0.71 -0.72 Missed -1.9 This summary was machine generated November 1 at 18:37 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
What's pushing ASX higher ahead of interest rate decisions? | Kalkine Media
The Australian sharemarket traded in a green territory. As of 31 Oct, 10:23 AM Sydney time the ASX200 was up, gaining 0.98 per cent. Meanwhile ASX All Ordinaries was also up, gaining 1.06 per cent. On the other hand, the volatility index, the A-VIX is sharply lower today, dropping 9.66 per cent. Watch this video for the latest Australian Market Commentary, Stock Market News, Business News and more.
kalkinemedia.com
Commodities
1 November 2022 06:35 p.m. All figures in US dollars. Westlake Corp is expected to show a decrease in its third quarter earnings to $4.30 per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from. Are Gold and Silver Losing shine?. March 28, 2021 08:51 PM PDT |. Oil Price...
Comments / 0