Saratoga Springs clinches final Class AA playoff spot

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY ( NEWS10 ) — Saratoga Springs hosted Colonie on Friday night. With a win, the Blue Streaks could clinch the final playoff spot in Class AA.

Saratoga cruised into halftime with a 21-0 lead after freshman Jack Rigabar linked up with Christian Mello for a touchdown pass right before the break. The Blue Streaks built on the momentum on their way to a 34-6 win, and a playoff berth. The Blue Streaks will take on the one-seed, Christian Brothers Academy, in the first round.

