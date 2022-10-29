ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olive Branch, MS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

desotocountynews.com

Saturday sports scoreboard

Center Hill 64, Booneville 62 (Center Hill-Jonathon Mitchell game-winning shot defeats a defending state champion.) Center Hill 0, Starkville 0 (draw) Northwest 3, Pearl River 0 (25-22, 25-16, 25-22) Women’s Soccer. NJCAA Region 23 Quarterfinals. Northwest 3, East Central 0. SPORTS ETC.: Northpoint Christian School will open the TSSAA...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Williams shines in 96-62 win over Lane College

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers emphatically wrapped up preseason play with a 96-62 exhibition win over Lane College Sunday afternoon at FedExForum. DeAndre Williams and Malcolm Dandridge put on a show for the Tiger faithful in attendance, with the senior duo combining for 40 points and 18 rebounds while knocking down 14 free throws.
JACKSON, TN
Oxford Eagle

Oxford breezes past Grenada to keep playoff hopes alive

Oxford breezed to a 30-7 victory over rival Grenada on Friday as they kept their playoff hopes alive heading into the final week of the regular season. The Chargers (5-4, 3-3 Region 2-6A) came into the contest needing a pair of wins in their final two games in order to avoid missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
OXFORD, MS
gotigersgo.com

Tigers Wrap Up Preseason Sunday against Lane College

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Tigers are set for their final exhibition tune-up, hosting Lane College Sunday at 1 p.m. at FedExForum. The Tigers had to shake off some rust last Sunday in their first exhibition, overcoming a 2-for-19 shooting night from long distance to defeat Christian Brothers, 69-60. Kendric Davis poured in a game-high 22 points, while adding six assists and three rebounds in 29 minutes. DeAndre Williams had 12 points and a game-high nine boards in 25 minutes.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis basketball coach Brown takes medical leave

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis Athletics Department announced that Special Advisor to the Head Coach Penny Hardaway, Larry Brown has taken a medical leave of absence. Brown is taking a leave of absence to address a minor medical issue, according to the University of Memphis. The University did not specify for how long […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Record rainfall set in Memphis Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Much needed rain fell across the Mid-South Saturday. The National Weather Service reports 2.37 inches fell in Memphis. This breaks the old record of 1.40 inches set in 1877 for October 29. While still negative, Saturday’s rain did bring slightly higher river levels. The latest...
MEMPHIS, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss drops intense hype video ahead of Saturday night game at Texas A&M

Ole Miss released an intense hype video prior to Saturday’s tilt against Texas A&M. This will be an important road game for No. 15 Mississippi. The hype video included dramatic background music and highlights from games in recent years. The video also included clips from previous Ole Miss-Texas A&M matchups.
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Central BBQ opens in Southaven, new Huey’s coming to Olive Branch

Another restaurant opened along Getwell Road in Southaven this week, while yet another, one that is already in DeSoto County, has announced an opening date for when it will be in a second location. Central BBQ has opened a location in the Silo Square area on Getwell Road. The popular...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
momcollective.com

The Ultimate Memphis BBQ Roundup

Memphis is known for many things: home of the blues, Elvis, the Pyramid. But for many, there’s nothing like Memphis BBQ. And when visitors visit, probably one of the most asked questions is, “Where’s the best place to get BBQ?” Heck, every May we have a whole week dedicated to it (psst: in case you live under a rock, it’s called “World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest”). We even have whole Instagram accounts like this one dedicated to Memphis BBQ and its deliciousness.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Ole Miss football news: Lane Kiffin tosses hilarious Halloween shade at Jimbo Fisher

Lane Kiffin, the coach of the Ole Miss football team, is apparently a Halloween jokester. It fits since now he wants to dress up as the Joker for Halloween. Following the Rebels’ 31-28 win at Texas A&M, SEC Network reporter and analyst Cole Cubelic asked Kiffin about his Halloween costume. After some subtle jabs at Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher during the week and the previous offseason, Kiffin had another for the highly-paid SEC West coach to finish his postgame interview.
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Violent weekend in the city of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — From West Memphis to East Memphis, it’s been a violent weekend for the region. Sunday night, MPD is investigating a quadruple shooting which left one person dead and three injured. It appears this all happened in a matter of minutes. Only one person died, but many say it could have been much worse. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

First mosque in North Mississippi breaks ground

HORN LAKE, Miss. — After years of resistance and litigation with the city, the first Muslim mosque in DeSoto County, Mississippi broke ground Friday on Church Road. Abraham House of God mosque started as a vision between two friends, who have been working to get the mosque built in Horn Lake since 2019. “We were […]
HORN LAKE, MS
desotocountynews.com

Mason named Baptist Chief Quality Officer

Dr. H.F. Mason (Courtesy photo) Baptist Memorial Health Care (BMHCC) recently named Dr. H. F. Mason chief quality officer for the 22-hospital health care organization. In this newly created role, Mason will provide leadership and oversight for corporate quality, infection prevention, quality data, analytics, and accreditation and compliance. Working with...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS

