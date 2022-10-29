Read full article on original website
desotocountynews.com
Saturday sports scoreboard
Center Hill 64, Booneville 62 (Center Hill-Jonathon Mitchell game-winning shot defeats a defending state champion.) Center Hill 0, Starkville 0 (draw) Northwest 3, Pearl River 0 (25-22, 25-16, 25-22) Women’s Soccer. NJCAA Region 23 Quarterfinals. Northwest 3, East Central 0. SPORTS ETC.: Northpoint Christian School will open the TSSAA...
actionnews5.com
Williams shines in 96-62 win over Lane College
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers emphatically wrapped up preseason play with a 96-62 exhibition win over Lane College Sunday afternoon at FedExForum. DeAndre Williams and Malcolm Dandridge put on a show for the Tiger faithful in attendance, with the senior duo combining for 40 points and 18 rebounds while knocking down 14 free throws.
Senatobia, October 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Senatobia. The Independence High School basketball team will have a game with Senatobia High School on October 31, 2022, 15:30:00. The Independence High School basketball team will have a game with Senatobia High School on October 31, 2022, 16:30:00.
vicksburgnews.com
WC opened their season with a 54-44 win over Olive Branch on Saturday
Warren Central High School girl’s basketball team opened up their season with a 54-44 win over Olive Branch on Saturday. They went and completed the task very well,” Head Coach Pooh Robinson said. We stuck to the game plan and they did what needed to be done.”. The...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford breezes past Grenada to keep playoff hopes alive
Oxford breezed to a 30-7 victory over rival Grenada on Friday as they kept their playoff hopes alive heading into the final week of the regular season. The Chargers (5-4, 3-3 Region 2-6A) came into the contest needing a pair of wins in their final two games in order to avoid missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
‘Magic in the field’: Local married couple makes history, officiating high school football game together
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the high school season winds down, history in Shelby County is being made, not so much involving what happens in between the lines, but rather who’s on the field. “It’s hard to find a word that describes it, because you never think that it’s going to happen,” said Marron Hopkins. ► […]
gotigersgo.com
Tigers Wrap Up Preseason Sunday against Lane College
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Tigers are set for their final exhibition tune-up, hosting Lane College Sunday at 1 p.m. at FedExForum. The Tigers had to shake off some rust last Sunday in their first exhibition, overcoming a 2-for-19 shooting night from long distance to defeat Christian Brothers, 69-60. Kendric Davis poured in a game-high 22 points, while adding six assists and three rebounds in 29 minutes. DeAndre Williams had 12 points and a game-high nine boards in 25 minutes.
Memphis basketball coach Brown takes medical leave
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis Athletics Department announced that Special Advisor to the Head Coach Penny Hardaway, Larry Brown has taken a medical leave of absence. Brown is taking a leave of absence to address a minor medical issue, according to the University of Memphis. The University did not specify for how long […]
actionnews5.com
Record rainfall set in Memphis Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Much needed rain fell across the Mid-South Saturday. The National Weather Service reports 2.37 inches fell in Memphis. This breaks the old record of 1.40 inches set in 1877 for October 29. While still negative, Saturday’s rain did bring slightly higher river levels. The latest...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss drops intense hype video ahead of Saturday night game at Texas A&M
Ole Miss released an intense hype video prior to Saturday’s tilt against Texas A&M. This will be an important road game for No. 15 Mississippi. The hype video included dramatic background music and highlights from games in recent years. The video also included clips from previous Ole Miss-Texas A&M matchups.
desotocountynews.com
Central BBQ opens in Southaven, new Huey’s coming to Olive Branch
Another restaurant opened along Getwell Road in Southaven this week, while yet another, one that is already in DeSoto County, has announced an opening date for when it will be in a second location. Central BBQ has opened a location in the Silo Square area on Getwell Road. The popular...
Live from College Station: Jimbo Fisher talks about the Ole Miss game
Follow along with Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher as he meets with the media following the Aggies' game against Ole Miss. The team goes to 3-5 on the season and faces SEC East foe Florida next weekend as they move into the final month of the regular season.
Money from sports bets could mean new high school in Tunica County
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — You can expect a lot of money moving on bets this weekend with the World Series, college football, NFL and more. Tunica County is looking to use money from sports betting at its casinos to help with education and retain its population. The Tunica County...
momcollective.com
The Ultimate Memphis BBQ Roundup
Memphis is known for many things: home of the blues, Elvis, the Pyramid. But for many, there’s nothing like Memphis BBQ. And when visitors visit, probably one of the most asked questions is, “Where’s the best place to get BBQ?” Heck, every May we have a whole week dedicated to it (psst: in case you live under a rock, it’s called “World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest”). We even have whole Instagram accounts like this one dedicated to Memphis BBQ and its deliciousness.
texags.com
WATCH: Fisher, Aggies address media after falling to No. 15 Ole Miss
An attempted rally fell short as No. 15 Ole Miss outlasted Texas A&M on Saturday night to hand the Maroon & White its fourth straight loss. Following the game, Jimbo Fisher, Albert Regis and Max Wright addressed the media to discuss the loss. AG03Skeptik. In reply to SouthAustinAgSwag • 10:21a,...
Ole Miss football news: Lane Kiffin tosses hilarious Halloween shade at Jimbo Fisher
Lane Kiffin, the coach of the Ole Miss football team, is apparently a Halloween jokester. It fits since now he wants to dress up as the Joker for Halloween. Following the Rebels’ 31-28 win at Texas A&M, SEC Network reporter and analyst Cole Cubelic asked Kiffin about his Halloween costume. After some subtle jabs at Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher during the week and the previous offseason, Kiffin had another for the highly-paid SEC West coach to finish his postgame interview.
Violent weekend in the city of Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — From West Memphis to East Memphis, it’s been a violent weekend for the region. Sunday night, MPD is investigating a quadruple shooting which left one person dead and three injured. It appears this all happened in a matter of minutes. Only one person died, but many say it could have been much worse. […]
First mosque in North Mississippi breaks ground
HORN LAKE, Miss. — After years of resistance and litigation with the city, the first Muslim mosque in DeSoto County, Mississippi broke ground Friday on Church Road. Abraham House of God mosque started as a vision between two friends, who have been working to get the mosque built in Horn Lake since 2019. “We were […]
desotocountynews.com
Mason named Baptist Chief Quality Officer
Dr. H.F. Mason (Courtesy photo) Baptist Memorial Health Care (BMHCC) recently named Dr. H. F. Mason chief quality officer for the 22-hospital health care organization. In this newly created role, Mason will provide leadership and oversight for corporate quality, infection prevention, quality data, analytics, and accreditation and compliance. Working with...
Two generations of Memphis family compete on Family Feud
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis family competed in one of Friday afternoon’s Family Feud episodes marking the second generation to compete on the show. The group of cousins won the episode but did not take home the $20,000 prize. Nearly 40 years ago, their aunts also played on the show.
