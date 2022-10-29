ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth/Oyster River football upsets Timberlane, 14-7 in Division I

PORTSMOUTH – Aidan Thomas’ 56-yard touchdown pass to a wide open Gunner Jackson in the middle of the field broke a 7-7 tie and lifted the Portsmouth/Oyster River football team to an 14-7 upset victory over Timberlane during Friday night’s Division I regular-season finale on Tom Daubney Field.

Portsmouth/Oyster River improved to 5-4, while Timberlane (7-2) dropped into a tie atop the East division standings with Exeter.

Thomas also connected on a 37-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Doherty IV (three catches, 90 yards) to give the ClipperCats a 7-0 lead with 11:18 left in the second quarter. Thomas completed 13 of 24 passes on the night for 248 yards.

“(Thomas) made some big throws and big plays,” Portsmouth/Oyster River coach Brian Pafford said. “That was probably the best game he’s played in high school.”

Portsmouth/Oyster River’s defense and special teams excelled, as the ClipperCats held Timberlane to 137 yards of offense. Almost half of those yards came on a 65-yard completion from Timberlane quarterback Dom Coppetta to Matthew Williams that helped set up Coppetta’s 1-yard scoring sneak that tied the game at 7-7 with 1:42 left in the third quarter.

The ClipperCats also forced two fumbles on punt returns.

Portsmouth coach Brian Pafford thinks the ClipperCats will grab one of the final spots in the 13-team Division I playoffs, meaning they’ll likely be on the road in next week’s opening round. The official NHIAA pairing will be posted until Monday.

“ I feel really good,” Pafford said. “It’s been a long time since we played Exeter in the first game of the season (a 31-14 loss) we came out in awe of them. We kept on getting better and better.

Winnacunnet 14, Spaulding 13

The outcome: The Warriors scored two touchdowns in the first half, and the defense made that stand in the final 24 minutes.

The Red Raiders finished the regular season with their fifth straight loss after a 4-0 start.

Spaulding is likely to grab one of the final spots in next week's Division I 13-team tournament.

“We were 0-9 last year and I told our guys if we're lucky enough to get in the dance, it's something pretty special to not winning a game to hopefully being one of the 13 teams that have a chance to continue on,” Spaulding head coach Kevin Hebert said. “We'll see how that kind of falls. I am proud of my group, I'm proud of my seniors, they were the ones that kind of turned things around here for us.”

Winnacunnet, after an 0-6 start, ended its season at 2-7.

“I just thought it was a real team effort tonight across the board,” Winnacunet head coach Ryan Francoeur said.

Hunter Trueman’s 10-yard run gave Spaulding a first-and-10 at the Winnacunnet 43 with just under 3 minutes left in regulation.

Kaiden Melendez, after an incompletion on first down, lofted the ball down the right sideline, but Winnacunnet senior Tate Goucher came down with the interception at the 17 with 2:12 left.

“That was a huge play,” Francoeur said. “Spaulding got the momentum back and was going on a nice drive. I saw the ball go up and thought (Goucher) was going to make sure he came down with it, and he did.”

“Great coverage by their kid,” Hebert said. “We kind of overthrew our guy a little bit there, and they made the play.”

The Warriors ran out the clock on five runs by Frankie Brown for 22 yards, and a game-ending, 2-yard run by Jake Fredericks on fourth-and-1 with less than 10 seconds left.

Spaulding didn’t run an offensive play for almost 9 minutes from the final minute of the third quarter until they forced a Conor Fenlon incompletion on fourth-and-6 at the Spaulding 20 with 4:38 left.

However, the Red Raiders did manage to find the end zone during that time. Spaulding junior Alejandro Medera recovered a bad snap in the Warrior end zone, cutting the WHS lead to 14-13 with 10:26 left.

Following Medera's touchdown, Hebert elected to go for the 2-point conversion in hopes of grabbing the lead. Melendez lined up behind center with just one offensive lineman to either side of the Spaulding center. The Red Raiders had the remaining players spread out wide.

Melendez took the snap and headed toward the end zone, but Winnacunnet’s Jack Hogan made the tackle just before the end zone, keeping the Warrior lead at 14-13.

“We’ve repped that play a couple of times,” Hebert said. “Sometimes we do it to get a team to burn a timeout, but in that case, we wanted to run a play, and their kid made a great play. Obviously, you get that and it's a different game. We’ve had issues kicking all year, we’re at home, last game of the season, you try to get the two points there and try to put it away, they just made the play.”

The Warriors took a 6-0 lead on a Fenlon 46-yard touchdown run with 6:19 left in the first, the ensuing 2-point failed. Spaulding took the lead on a Seth Cortina 7-yard run and subsequent PAT with 36 seconds left in the first.

Winnacunet retook the lead on a Syncere Bailey 6-yard run with 8:14 left in the half. Fenlon and Goucher connected on the 2-point conversion, giving the Warriors the 14-7 lead.

Fenlon ran for 95 yards on just six carries; his first two carries went for 46 and 34 yards, respectively.

“(Fenlon) really took over some situations in the first half that changed the game for us offensively, and made us a lot more dynamic,” Francoeur said. “He caused them to cover a lot of the field.”

Brown carried the ball 16 times for a team-high 67 yards. Seth Cortina led Spaulding with 77 yards on 17 carries.

Nashua North 42, Dover 13

The outcome: Dover ran into a tough matchup on Friday night and fell to Nashua North, 42-13.

Dover ends the regular season with a record of 4-5.

In the second quarter, Dover quarterback Ryder Aubin found Brady McInnes for a 40-yard touchdown connection, and Jackson Carroll added a 74 yard touchdown run in the third quarter for the Green Wave.

Coach's Comment: "We were just outmatched by a very good football team today," Dover head coach Eric Cumba said. "The wheels kind of came off a bit, and we didn't really do much to really put ourselves in a spot to resist what they had to do, and the game got away from us pretty quickly."

Key Moments: Aubin's 40-yard touchdown pass to McInnes in the second quarter. Carroll's 74 yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Gilford/Belmont 34, St. Thomas Aquinas 7

The outcome: The Saints scored one touchdown in Friday night's loss against undefeated Gilford-Belmont, and ended their season at 4-5.

Coach's comment: "(Gilford) is a good football team," St. Thomas head coach Ed McDonough said. "I thought in the first half we had some opportunities. We were running a little different offense and kind of caught them a little off guard. But we had a couple of bad snaps on third and one and fourth and two. But as I expected, the kids played hard."

Key Moments: In the fourth quarter, St. Thomas quarterback Michael Skowron found Devon Paquette for a 26-yard touchdown.

No. 3 South Portland 29, No. 6 Marshwood 8

The outcome: Ty Cougler scored the lone touchdown for the Hawks in their Class B South quarterfinal loss at South Portland. Marshwood ended its season with a record of 2-7.

Exeter 41, Memorial 30

The outcome: The Blue Hawks finished the regular season with their third straight win, and an overall record of 7-2, including 6-2 in Division I.

Somersworth 47, Winnisquam

The outcome: Somersworth ended the season with an undefeated record of 7-0 in Division IV after the Hilltoppers defeated Winnisquam on Friday night.

Coach's Comment: "We had a great team effort tonight, and the seniors all stepped up for their senior game," Somersworth head coach Jeremy Lambert said.

