Byron, IL

Byron and Stillman Valley led an up-and-down night for this Rockford-area conference

By Jay Taft, Rockford Register Star
 2 days ago

The Big Northern Conference's top dogs had a solid showing on the first night of the IHSA state football playoffs, led by defending state champion Byron's 52-7 dominance of Lisle.

"Our kids played one of their best games of the year so far," Byron coach Jeff Boyer said of his team that averaged over 12 1/2 yards per carry while rushing for 364 yards and 5 TDs. Byron never punted, either.

The BNC went 2-2 in Class 3A playoff games on Friday night as Byron won, while Stillman Valley rallied to beat Monmouth Roseville 48-33 and Winnebago fell to undefeated Seneca 48-20. Rochelle finished off the last BNC team, up in 4A playoff action, staving off a late Dixon attack and winning in overtime, 42-36.

More playoff football: Rockford's top performers for the first round of the IHSA football playoffs

"Our line controlled things up there," Stillman Valley head coach Mike Lalor said of his squad that held the ball for over 32 minutes of the 48-minute game. "And we survived."

Here is how it all unfolded, in chronological order with Byron's game finishing first, and Rochelle's OT win closing it out:

Big start vaults Byron to blowout

Byron quarterback Braden Smith hit slotback Ashton Henkel on a 38-yard pass on the Tigers' first offensive play of the game, and they were off to the races. Smith hit Henkel again, this time on a 24-yard TD pass, and this time it came late in the second quarter and boosted the lead to 42-0 and set off the running clock.

"That first play from scrimmage really got it going for us, and I can't say enough good things about Braden Smith, the guy and the quarterback," Boyer said. "And man, our defense is just really playing well right now."

Byron held Lisle to 98 yards rushing and 22 passing, and the visitors didn't change the scoreboard until there was 5:40 left to play. The Tigers, now 9-1 on the season after nine straight wins, are on a roll again.

"We always talk about it being a one-game tournament, every week," Boyer said. "And this was a successful week for us."

Byron had 11 ballcarriers in the game, led by freshman Caden Considine, who returned from a three-week injury layoff to rush for 76 yards and two TDs on just four carries. Kye Aken had 91 yards and two TDs on only three rushes as Byron averaged over 12.5 yards per carry on the night. James Cone led the Byron defense with six tackles and a tackle for loss.

It was already announced that next week's second-round action for Byron will be in Seneca at 7 p.m. Friday.

Stillman Valley bounces back

Not only did Stillman Valley bounce back from its first loss of the season last week, but it bounced back from a rough start to Friday's 3A playoff showdown with Monmouth Roseville to roll to the 15-point victory.

Stillman Valley (9-1) rallied from a 20-8 first-quarter deficit to Monmouth-Roseville, which had two kickoff returns for touchdowns and then an 81- and a 68-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and was in control. But the Cardinals, who fell 32-28 to Genoa-Kingston last week, scored four unanswered touchdowns after that, including an 88-yard kickoff return by Porter Needs.

More BNC football: Here are the final regular-season stats and standings for the Big Northern and NUIC

"It's the playoffs so like I said, we just figure out a way to win, and that's OK," Lalor said. "But we have some things to fix."

Stillman Valley ran 84 offensive plays to Monmouth Roseville's 32, but gave up the four big plays that allowed their opponents to hang around. They didn't hang around long enough, though.

Stillman Valley got 109 yards and a rushing TD from Needs; 94 yards and three touchdowns from Jory Spain; and 85 yards rushing from Owen Zitkus. The Cardinals' defense was led by nine tackles from Aiden Livingston.

Stillman Valley will now have to get past one of the toughest teams in the bracket, Elmhurst IC Catholic, which pounded Chicago King 63-0 Friday night.

Winnebago bows out in 3A

Winnebago (5-5) could not extend its season one more week as it fell 40-28 to undefeated Seneca on Friday night, despite 152 yards passing and two TDs from quarterback Alec Weavel.

Seneca jumped all over Winnebago and kept their potent offense off the field early on, taking a 21-0 lead into the second quarter, and stunning Winnebago from the onset. The visitors did strike back, getting a Weavel TD pass late in the second quarter to get on the board. But Seneca took off in the second half, bolting to a 34-7 lead that basically ended it by mid-fourth-quarter.

Seneca finished with 478 yards of total offense, went 4-for-4 on fourth downs, and never punted.

Winnebago's Supreme Muhammad, who led the BNC in rushing with 882 yards and 12 TDs headed into the game, gained 60 yards on 17 carries and was held out of the end zone.

Rochelle ousts BNC's Dixon in OT in 4A

Another BNC team, Dixon, fell to another of the area's surprise teams this year, Rochelle (8-2). The Hubs couldn't pull away from Dixon (6-4) easily, but advanced to the second round in their Class 4A bracket after sophomore Grant Gensler scored a 10-yard touchdown on Rochelle's first overtime possession.

Defensive back Xavier Villalobos' third interception of the game came on Dixon's OT try, and set up the Hubs for the win.

The Hubs got 159 yards rushing and 2 TDs from Garrett Gensler; they got 137 yards and 2 TDs from Erich Metzger; and they got 93 yards rushing and a 15-yard TD reception from Trey Taft.

The Hubs will find out their second-round opponent after Chicago Hyde Park hosts Johnsburg at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Jay Taft is a Rockford Register Star sports reporter.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Byron and Stillman Valley led an up-and-down night for this Rockford-area conference

