Suns Hand Pelicans First-Road Loss of Season

By Terry Kimble
Pelicans Scoop
 2 days ago

New Orleans suffers first road defeat of the season to Phoenix.

The Phoenix Suns (4-1) took advantage of the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans (3-2) team and won 124-111.

In a much-hyped Western Conference playoffs rematch, New Orleans faced an uphill battle in Phoenix against their last season's nemesis. The Pelicans were a wounded team without the services of Brandon Ingram (concussion protocol), Zion Williamson (hip), Herb Jones (knee), and Dyson Daniels (ankle).

Oct 28, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) and Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) react during the second half at Footprint Center.

The game started relatively close as the Pelicans led 27-21 after a solid defensive start in the first quarter. Phoenix settled down in the second quarter and got New Orleans in foul trouble. The Suns shot 14 free throws in the 2nd quarter alone, en route to a 36-point quarter and a 57-52 lead at halftime.

Phoenix scored 36 points in the 3rd quarter and extended its lead over New Orleans 93-83 heading into the 4th quarter.

DeAndre Ayton hurt his ankle in the first quarter and did not return. Devin Booker had a cold-shooting start and only scored 16 in the game. So the Suns' "usual suspects" weren't doing their damage, but it was role players who hurt the Pelicans.

Mikal Bridges scored 27 points on a 10/13 shooting night to lead Phoenix.

In the 4th quarter, the Pelicans hit a dry spell on offense and scored one bucket in the first 5 minutes. The poor shooting allowed the Suns to extend their lead to 18 at one point, and they would not look back.

Jonas Valanciunas led the Pelicans in scoring with 25 points and also grabbed 10 rebounds. Naji Marshall had a career-high 21 points on 7/13 shooting from the field.

Pels' McCollum added 17, Alvarado 14, and Graham 11 points on the evening in Phoenix.

Phoenix dominated the stat sheet in most categories that New Orleans usually leads. The Pelicans were outscored 60-36 in the paint and were a minus 14 on the glass.

Phoenix also dished out 33 assists compared to the Pelicans' 25. New Orleans' bench produced only 19 bench points for the game.

Willie Green's squad must regroup and head to Los Angeles for a Sunday tip-off against the Clippers at 2 PM CT. Health will be the focus as, hopefully, the Pelicans can get some players back on the court.

Pelicans Scoop

