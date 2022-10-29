Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and meMark StarLos Angeles, CA
Jemele Hill Stuns In Inglewood At Book Release Party For Uphill: A MemoirSlauson GirlInglewood, CA
No, I wouldn't let my children buy candies during my time in Los Angeles: What about you?Mark StarLos Angeles, CA
Clippers’ Paul George is giving away three million dollars in free therapyB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Related
Stanford suspends Tree mascot while hilariously proving its point
Going to college at Stanford must be hard. The academics are rigorous, the calendar is on the quarters system, and even the on-field product of Stanford football can be taxing, as the team hasn’t won more than four games since all the way back in 2018, when the legend of Christian McCaffrey was still fresh in fans minds.
247Sports
Calen Bullock details USC's defensive struggles in Trojans' shootout win over Arizona
USC’s defensive effort in the Trojans’ 45-37 win at Arizona, in the very strictest of terms, was a better showing than what the team put on film against Utah. They did keep the opponent under 40 points and they were able to generate an interception, but the reality is Alex Grinch very likely was on the post-game bus re-watching the game as instantly as he was in Salt Lake City. Arizona put up 3.36 points per drive and scored touchdowns on three of its final four possessions. The Wildcats generated 543 yards of offense and averaged 7.9 yards per play.
College Football World Reacts To Lincoln Riley Unhappy News
USC topped Arizona on Saturday night, but head coach Lincoln Riley was furious with the officiating. The Trojans first-year head coach was furious - and rightfully so - after the officials made a huge blunder at the end of the first half. Riley went off on the refs when they...
Ducks let down by failure to maximize red zone opportunities
The Ducks managed to accumulate more yards than any team has against a Justin Wilcox-coached California defense, and had things gone better in the red zone, they would've scored more points than any opponent too. Saturday's press conference was a little more subdued than one would expect following a three-score...
‘It was killing me’: Anthony Davis’ worrisome admission on back injury after Lakers win first game
The Los Angeles Lakers finally grabbed their first victory of the 2022-23 campaign on Sunday night, beating the Denver Nuggets at home to improve to 1-5. Following the win, Anthony Davis spoke about what it took for his team to finally find a positive result but he also dropped a rather concerning truth bomb on […] The post ‘It was killing me’: Anthony Davis’ worrisome admission on back injury after Lakers win first game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2022 CIF-LA City Section football brackets: San Pedro, Venice top two seeds in Open Division
As expected, undefeated San Pedro is the top seed of the Open Division in the LA City Section football brackets, it was just released on Saturday. The Pirates (10-0), who edged Banning-Wilmington 10-7 on Friday, head the eight-team top division and will play eighth-seed Eagle Rock-Los Angeles ...
Jamie Drysdale set for lengthy absence after brutal Ducks injury update
Jamie Drysdale suffered a shoulder injury during the Anaheim Ducks’ loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday, and it looks like it will cost him most of the 2022-23 NHL season. The Ducks announced on Monday that Drysdale had sustained a torn labrum in his shoulder which will require surgery. The initial timetable for […] The post Jamie Drysdale set for lengthy absence after brutal Ducks injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James vocal on Russell Westbrook’s big game off the bench in Lakers’ first win
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James couldn’t be any prouder of Russell Westbrook, who fully embraced his bench role with LA and helped the team get their first win of the season after a 0-5 start. Heading to Sunday’s contest with the Denver Nuggets, the Lakers appeared to be in real trouble of dropping to […] The post LeBron James vocal on Russell Westbrook’s big game off the bench in Lakers’ first win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Myles Turner makes convincing case for Pacers trade as LeBron James, Lakers nab first win
It only took six games, but the 2022-23 iteration of the Los Angeles Lakers has done the unthinkable: win a basketball game! Off the backs of motivated performances from LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, the Lakers beat the Denver Nuggets, 121-110, putting off fan unrest for at least the next few days. However, if their season heads south at some point, the Lakers may want to revisit a potential trade with the Indiana Pacers for Myles Turner.
ocsportszone.com
Top seeds and a look ahead to this week’s CIF high school football playoffs (brackets)
Seven Orange County teams earned top seeds in the CIF football playoffs announced Sunday. The opening round games are Friday at 7 p.m. Some games could be played on Thursday or Saturday if the same teams use one stadium. So far, two Thursday games have been scheduled. —HIGHLIGHTS:. —-There are...
RUMOR: Patrick Baldwin Jr. ahead of Jonathan Kuminga in Warriors’ prospect pecking order?
The Golden State Warriors definitely saw Jonathan Kuminga as a project when they selected him 7th overall in the 2021 NBA draft as part of the return they received for D’Angelo Russell back in 2020. While Kuminga has shown flashes of being difficult to stop when he makes his marauding attacks towards the rim, he appears to have fallen into head coach Steve Kerr’s doghouse, with the Warriors’ latest first-rounder Patrick Baldwin Jr. rumored to have usurped him in the team’s pecking order.
NBA Twitter reacts to Myles Turner campaigning for Lakers trade to Woj
Trade talks happen all the time in the NBA, but rarely do you see a player discuss how he could be of help to another team. That’s what happened on the latest episode of the Woj Pod, with Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner publically explaining why he’d be a solid addition to the Los […] The post NBA Twitter reacts to Myles Turner campaigning for Lakers trade to Woj appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James’ postgame gesture hints at potential chemistry issues with Russell Westbrook
Have the Los Angeles Lakers finally turned the corner after scoring their first win of the season Wednesday via a 121-110 revenge victory over the Denver Nuggets at home? The answer to that will be clear in the coming days, and that will also largely depend on the chemistry of the players, particularly of the […] The post LeBron James’ postgame gesture hints at potential chemistry issues with Russell Westbrook appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Westbrook finally gets the respect he deserves after his sacrifice pays off for Lakers
Not only did the Los Angeles Lakers win their first game of the season on Sunday night, but they also finally see Russell Westbrook get unleased and play his game. Westbrook came off the bench for the Lakers for the second straight game, and it worked wonders for the team as Russ had his best […] The post Russell Westbrook finally gets the respect he deserves after his sacrifice pays off for Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
How Jesus saved the Lakers from scary 0-6 start right before Halloween
Entering their Sunday night clash against the Denver Nuggets, the Los Angeles Lakers were in dire need of salvation after beginning the season winless in five tries. Facing putrid shooting woes from beyond the arc, LeBron James and the Lakers needed a miracle to turn things around, and surely enough, they took home a much-needed […] The post How Jesus saved the Lakers from scary 0-6 start right before Halloween appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Oct. 28
It’s another big night of high school football as week 10, the last week of the regular season, wraps up with Friday night games. Team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can include your scores throughout the night. Then check back later for photos and stories of OC games on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
Darvin Ham’s Russell Westbrook Lakers comments earn him Phil Jackson take from Flea
Darvin Ham recently made eye-popping comments in reference to Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers. His statement came after the Lakers’ first win of the season, and they caught the attention of the legendary Flea. Flea, a proud Lakers fan, took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Ham. “I love Darvin Ham, the best […] The post Darvin Ham’s Russell Westbrook Lakers comments earn him Phil Jackson take from Flea appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 Great Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you also love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
California’s chronic housing shortage explained
Two newspaper articles, one in the Los Angeles Times and another in the New York Times, describe how California's housing crisis developed and why it's so difficult to resolve.
$500K Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles
A Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles is a big(ish) winner. The California Lottery announced that a ticket purchased at a liquor store in Pico Rivera is worth more than half a million dollars. The ticket was purchased at Ramirez Liquor on the 9400 block of Slauson Avenue. The winning ticket managed to hit five […]
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
205K+
Followers
117K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0