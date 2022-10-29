Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ex-Hawk Jeff Horner Returns To Iowa As A Head Coach
The Iowa men's basketball team will play an exhibition game tonight at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. October basketball games usually don't get much attention. But tonight's game will be special, especially for the opposing head coach. Iowa will host Truman State at 7 p.m. tonight in Iowa City. Truman State is a...
cbs2iowa.com
EIOT: Grundy Center returns to quarterfinals after dominant win over Columbus
GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa — Grundy Center was once again impressive in their home playoff game Friday night, beating Columbus 41-7. The Spartans will return to their home field for a huge matchup against East Buchanan next Friday night (Iowa's News Now).
Photo Gallery: Football Recruits for Northwestern Game
Iowa Plays Host to Large Group of Prospects Saturday at Kinnick
cbs2iowa.com
EIOT: WACO keeps perfect season alive with big win over Central City
WAYLAND, Iowa — The WACO Warriors took one step closer to the UNI-Dome on Friday night, beating Central City 48-12. The Warriors will host Montezuma in next week's quarterfinals.
cbs2iowa.com
Petras, Stevens help Iowa defeat Northwestern, 33-13
IOWA CITY, Iowa — IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Spencer Petras threw for a touchdown and ran for another, and Drew Stevens kicked four field goals as Iowa defeated Northwestern, 33-13, on Saturday. The Hawkeyes (4-4, 2-3 Big Ten) snapped a three-game losing streak with their highest point...
cbs2iowa.com
Day throws 5 TD passes, UNI hangs on against So. Illinois
CARBONDALE, Ill. — CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Theo Day threw five touchdown passes and Northern Iowa held off Southern Illinois 37-36 on Saturday. Day’s fifth TD throw — 5 yards to Desmond Hutson — ended the scoring with 5:55 remaining in the fourth quarter. Jake Baumgarte missed a 41-yard field goal for Southern Illinois with 47 seconds remaining. The Salukis got the ball back and left the ball at the UNI 1-yard line after a 42-yard desperation pass from Nic Baker to Jathen Jones.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa football: Short-term gains from win vs. Northwestern might turn out to be fool's gold in the end
Multiple revelations can be true at the same time. People just need to be willing to look at situations with an open mind. Take nothing away from Iowa’s 33-13 win over Northwestern. From the get-go, the Hawkeyes’ offense had life. Spencer Pertas’ benching last weekend was a wake-up...
KCRG.com
KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Endzone Week 10
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Watch week 10 highlights from Friday Night Lights Endzone, on October 28, 2022. This week marks the second round of the playoffs for 8-Player, A, 1A, and 2A classes.
Iowa City Man Killed In Early Morning Accident
An Iowa City man lost his life early Saturday after colliding with a semi-truck on Highway 1, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that 22-year-old Riley J. Reynolds was driving south on Highway 1 at approximately 2:15 a.m. Saturday, around 3 miles north of Iowa City. The driver of the semi, Parvinder Kaur of Elk Grove, California, was completing a U-turn of his truck at 280th street. The state patrol reported that the trailer of the semi was blocking the southbound lane of Highway 1. The Gazette reports that Reynolds struck the trailer in his Ford Taurus and went into the ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids water named the 2022's best in Iowa
Cedar Rapids — Friday night, Iowa's section of the American Water Works Association (AWWA) awarded Cedar Rapids for having the best water in Iowa. Every year, AWWA holds a blind tasting competition to determine which Iowa community provides the best-tasting drinking water. Entries are judged by a panel of...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
What’s Moving Into This Empty Cedar Falls Building?
The team behind of the most popular restaurants in the Cedar Falls downtown area has plans to open a new eatery. Downtown Cedar Falls has been buzzing with businesses moving in and out of the area. We shared with you last month that Carter House Market & Cafe closed its doors mid-September "temporarily." A week later David's Taphouse & Dumplings shut down as well.
KCRG.com
The city of Waterloo and Cedar Falls celebrated Halloweek this year with trick or treating on Saturday.
Steve Staker was the head coach at Coe College for eight years, and had been the assistant coach for several years before that. The Iowa City Police Department took part in a national effort to get unused and old pharmaceuticals out of people's homes. Young boy found dead in pond...
KCJJ
Iowa State Patrol investigates fatal accident between Iowa City and Solon
The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a fatal Saturday morning accident between Iowa City and Solon. The official accident report indicates a semi being driven by 38-year-old Parvinder Kaur of Elk Grove, CA was trying to do a U-turn on Highway 1 at 280th Street just before 2:15am, causing the trailer to block the southbound lane. The trailer was hit by a southbound 2005 Ford Taurus being driven by 22-year-old Riley Reynolds of Iowa City. Reynolds died when the Taurus left the road and crashed into a ditch.
cbs2iowa.com
Highway 30 reopened after crash in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Highway 30 and the I-380 ramp have been reopened after a crash. The Iowa Department of Transportation said Highway 30 was closed between I-380 and IA 922 (near the Kirkwood Blvd exit). One person died after fleeing police, crashing their car at...
cbs2iowa.com
Salvation Army to launch Red Kettle campaign at Waterloo Black Hawks matchup
WATERLOO, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls will launch its annual Red Kettle bell-ringing campaign in a big way this year. On November 11, the bells will start ringing at Young Arena during the Waterloo Black Hawks’ game against the Tri-City Storm. The matchup begins at 7:05 p.m.
Waterloo Incident Proves Deer Are The Dumbest Animals of All Time
It's officially time to change the phrase "dumb as a brick" to "dumb as a deer." If you were driving around Waterloo Thursday evening, you probably spotted a very strange sight. According to KWWL, at around 3:45 PM on Wednesday, October 26th right near University Avenue a strange deer encounter took place.
cbs2iowa.com
Safety reminders for Halloween evening in eastern Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Johnson County Sheriff's Office has tips for Halloween. If you're out participating in trick or treating tonight keep these tips in mind:. Wear light or reflective colors and carry glow sticks or flashlights so drivers can see you. If you're driving, make...
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
cbs2iowa.com
One dead after fleeing police, crashing at I-380 / Highway 30 interchange in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is dead after leading police on a chase and crashing their car in Cedar Rapids shortly after 2 am on Monday. The Iowa State Patrol says the driver was actively fleeing from Cedar Rapids Police when they entered the ramp from I-380 southbound to Highway 30 westbound.
Comments / 0