wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Reflects On Being Beaten Up By Six Marines
Shawn Michaels will be the first to admit that he wasn't always the most mature person back in the day. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer may have come out the other side with a remarkable career, but he didn't take the easiest road to get there. Struggles with drug addiction took their toll, and on one October night in 1995, "The Heartbreak Kid" wound up on the receiving end of a real-life beatdown, purportedly by six Marines.
Kurt Angle Names Which TNA Wrestlers He Would Have Chosen To Bring To WWE For An Invasion Angle
Kurt Angle names the TNA wrestlers he would have brought with him to WWE for an invasion angle. The WCW Invasion angle from 2001 was often seen as a lost opportunity in the world of professional wrestling. Nearly a decade later, TNA Wrestling was proving itself to be a viable competitor to WWE with names such as Kurt Angle, Sting, Samoa Joe, AJ Styles, Mick Foley, Booker T, and more. During the heyday of TNA Wrestling's prominence, many fans would fantasy book a potential Invasion angle that would see TNA wrestlers invade WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
Mike Tyson Returning To AEW
Mike Tyson will be returning to AEW programming next week as a guest announcer for the live episode of "AEW Rampage" at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ, the same building where the boxing legend scored several victories on pay-per-view in the 1980s. The announcement came during...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – October 28, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We are told that Sheamus’ elbow was injured and his arm is in a brace. Sami tells Jey that this is a big night. Jey says does Sami not want him involved. Sami says it is all hands on deck. Roman is not here yet and he needs to see everyone with their arms raised. He wants Jey to show that intensity tonight.
wrestleview.com
Two Title Matches added to WWE Crown Jewel, updated lineup
WWE has added an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match and a Last Woman Standing Raw Women’s Championship Match to next Saturday’s Crown Jewel. Below is the updated lineup for next Saturday’s which will take place live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. -Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman...
wrestlinginc.com
Pro Wrestling Stars Gather To Celebrate Sheamus' Wedding
Sheamus and his fellow Brawling Brutes have been feuding with The Bloodline as of late. On last week's episode of "WWE SmackDown," Sheamus was viciously attacked by The Bloodline after his match against Solo Sikoa. The attack has resulted in Sheamus being written off TV for a little while. The...
ComicBook
Bray Wyatt's Uncle Howdy Makes Creepy WWE SmackDown Debut
After Karrion Kross and Madcap Moss battled in the ring on SmackDown, it was time for Bray Wyatt to step into the arena, and his entrance lit up the crowd. Wyatt couldn't have been more thankful for the reception from the crowd, who were chanting welcome back at one point. He then launched into a passionate promo about this being the real Bray Wyatt without a mask, though he did say that he has done terrible things and will do spectacular things moving forward. Then the lights went out and someone started talking on the screen, and it was the person that had been teased last week. After telling Wyatt he was wearing a mask and that Wyatt can't hide from him, the person introduced himself as Uncle Howdy, and you can watch the full video below.
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Comments On Possible Match Against Trish Stratus
Bayley is eyeing a pro wrestling legend for a potential marquee match-up in WWE. Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling this week, the multi-time Women's Champion said there's one veteran she'd love to take on inside the ring. "I would love to have a match with Trish Stratus someday," Bayley said. "But it's just a matter of if she's ever going to be ready."
wrestlinginc.com
Plans For Top WWE Star Reportedly Paused Due To Sami Zayn's Popularity
For the last several weeks, Sami Zayn has suddenly become one of WWE's most popular stars, due to his involvement in The Bloodline. The story of Zayn working his way into the good graces of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and "Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns, much to the dismay of Reigns' cousin, Jey Uso, has been well-received by fans and critics alike, and audience reactions to Zayn are seemingly growing louder and louder. And while this is probably the most prominent Zayn has been in WWE since arriving on the main roster, it's also reportedly come at the temporary expense of his longtime friend, Kevin Owens.
wrestlinginc.com
AJ Lee Reacts To WWE NXT Star's Tribute
"WWE NXT" star Cora Jade has made her fandom of former WWE Diva's Champion AJ Lee very clear. During a recent live event in Melbourne, Florida, Jade competed in a special Halloween battle royal to decide the number one contender for the "NXT" Women's Championship while cosplaying as Lee. Though Jade came up short in that match, she posted a picture of her costume on social media after the event, calling Lee her "mother," and later received a response from Lee — real name AJ Mendez — on Twitter.
wrestletalk.com
Kurt Angle Believes WWE Star Is The Next Shawn Michaels
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has argued that Seth Rollins has the potential to become the next Shawn Michaels. The Heartbreak Kid is one of the most iconic stars in WWE history, you don’t earn the moniker of ‘Mr WrestleMania’ for nothing!. On The Kurt Angle...
wrestlinginc.com
Wes Lee Names Dream WWE Opponents
Wes Lee wants a crack at some WWE main roster stars. Upon his initial debut in World Wrestling Entertainment, "The Kardiak Kid" remained paired up with his longtime tag team partner Nash Carter with the duo adopting the team name of MSK. While in "NXT," they captured the "NXT" Tag Team Championships on two different occasions. Soon after though, the company released Carter, effectively shifting Lee to singles action.
wrestlinginc.com
Karrion Kross On If Vince McMahon's Resignation Led To WWE Return
Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's exit from the company this past July did not factor into Karrion Kross' decision to return to the WWE, the wrestler recently insisted. Kross, who along with his real-life wife Scarlett Bordeaux, was released from WWE in late 2021 after a surprisingly flat main roster debut following his dominant run on "NXT." The two-time "NXT" Champion was defeated by Jeff Hardy in his first "Raw" match after having not been pinned prior in his tenure under contract with the company.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Preview (10/31): Bianca Belair Vs. Nikki Cross, Brock Lesnar And Roman Reigns To Appear
"WWE Raw" will emanate live tonight from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, just five days away from the next premium live event taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. With WWE Crown Jewel on the horizon, some big names are slated to appear, including Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman...
wrestlinginc.com
Jimmy Uso Is All For NXT Superstar Potentially Joining The Bloodline
The Bloodline is currently riding high in WWE, but Jimmy Uso is open to adding one more family member to the dominant stable. During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the WWE Superstar revealed that he wants Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter, Ava Raine, to join the family-centric faction following her impressive on-screen debut during the October 25 episode of "NXT."
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens Declares This WWE Star The Most Painful To Wrestle
The professional wrestling business is a dangerous one that is filled with hard-hitting people who create high-risk moves for the entertainment of fans. Of course, stepping into the ring with anyone will leave a wrestler with bumps and bruises from the ring, but there are certain talents who are much more physical inside the ring. When speaking to "The Happy Hour," Kevin Owens made it clear there is one person that is the most painful to wrestle – "Bobby Lashley."
wrestlinginc.com
WWE's Braun Strowman Says Upcoming Match Will Be 'Monumental'
Braun Strowman will be competing in his first premium live event match since returning to WWE next weekend in Saudi Arabia when he goes one on one against Omos at WWE's Crown Jewel. The match is being billed as a clash of the giants between two of the biggest members of the roster, with the two men having worked to one-up each other in recent times, and Strowman has taken to Instagram to claim it is, "A fight fit for literal kings."
wrestlinginc.com
David Arquette Credits AEW Stars For Influencing His Work In Independent Wrestling
David Arquette considers himself "lucky" in the journey that brought him to independent wrestling. In combination with his fame as an actor and previous television exposure on WCW in 2000 — where he briefly became WCW World Champion — Arquette plunged back into professional wrestling in full force nearly two decades later. This time, however, Arquette explored the independent wrestling circuit.
tjrwrestling.net
“Mother Is So Proud” – AJ Lee Reacts To Cora Jade’s Cosplay Of Her At NXT Live Event
AJ Lee is very proud of the look that WWE NXT superstar Cora Jade pulled off during a recent Halloween battle royal. Whether she was a good girl or a bad girl, AJ Lee always knew how to get reactions during her WWE run from 2009 to 2015. After starting on the NXT competition, she joined the main roster in 2011 and quickly became one of the most talked about women in the company.
wrestlinginc.com
Dana Brooke Weighs In On Ava Raine's WWE Debut
Dana Brooke has some advice for a newly debuted "WWE NXT" Superstar. On October 25, Ava Raine officially made her onscreen arrival to "NXT," unmasking herself to reveal her alliance with Joe Gacy's Schism stable. Real-life daughter to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Raine enters WWE programming to much fanfare as a fourth-generation talent. However, current 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke believes Raine — real name Simone Johnson — should plot her own course in WWE.
