Hollywood Actor Richard Gere Buys Musician Paul Simon's Home In New CanaanFlorence Carmela PaolaNew Canaan, CT
Painter Judy Atlas presents ABSTRACTIONS…NATURALLY at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
Writing the Land: Windblown I, National Anthology Book Launch & Art ReceptionJen PayneBranford, CT
This is the Best Diner in Connecticut According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenConnecticut State
This Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park is now a BeachTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
Powerball reaches $1 billion with Connecticut residents hoping to win big
PROSPECT, Conn. — Are you feeling lucky?. The Powerball Jackpot is now up to $1 billion. It's the second time in Powerball history the prize has been this high ahead of Monday night's drawing. It's a chance that could pay off big time. Abdoul Hamid is the owner of...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Trick or treating getting started in Wallingford
A suspected killer from East Hartford is behind bars. Learning how to save money on vacations by ‘travel hacking’. Eyewitness News is finding ways to save you money, find you money and make you money. "Thriller" home in Plainville sets up donation drive. Updated: 3 hours ago. Plainville home...
Small-Biz Bucks Fall From Haven(ly)
Entisar Elamin was chopping parsley Monday for a batch of baba ganoush when a parade of official visitors popped in with their own recipe — for helping other women like her make it in the Connecticut economy. Elamin, a refugee from Sudan, was at work in the kitchen of...
Unclaimed Connecticut Lottery Winnings Top $1.6M, Is Any of it Yours?
I don't know about you, but if I won the lottery, I would be on the doorstep of the place that cuts those checks or hands the winners the cash as soon as possible. Believe it or not, sometimes winners of Connecticut Lottery games may lollygag to pick up their winnings for whatever reason.
Ville, Hill Bring The Art For Open Source Fest
On Friday evening, the small park between Shelton Avenue, the Farmington Canal Trail, and Hazel Street bloomed into a small arts festival that warmed the cool evening with an explosion of color, sound, and good conversation. It was the beginning of the Artspace-organized Open Source Festival’s weekend of making visual art appear across New Haven, not only from downtown, Westville, and East Rock, but from Newhallville and Dixwell to the Hill and Mill River.
Wilton Man Wins $100K In State Lottery
Connecticut Lottery has announced a number of big winners, including a Fairfield County resident who won a $100,000 prize. Jeffrey Riecker, of Wilton, won the $100,000 "200X 2nd Edition" prize from a ticket purchased at A-Z Variety And Cigars in Norwalk, CT Lottery announced on Friday, Oct. 28. The lottery...
Jurassic World Live Tour Comes to NY, NJ and CT
Jurassic World Live Tour is headed to NY, NJ and CT arenas in 2023 for families and kids of all ages to enjoy.
wiltonbulletin.com
Annabelle leaves home: Seeking the supernatural in CT at the Warren's Paracon
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Thousands of people lined up for the chance to see the infamous Annabelle doll during The Warren's Seekers of the Supernatural Paracon in Mohegan Sun on Saturday. The doll was investigated by Ed and Lorraine Warren, who said there...
connecticuthistory.org
The Art of Burying the Dead: Exploring Connecticut’s Historic Cemeteries
The Ancient Burying Ground in Hartford is the city’s oldest historic site and was its only cemetery from the 1640s to the early 1800s. Located downtown, the burying ground accepted anyone who died in Hartford, regardless of age, gender, race, ethnic background, economic status, or religious faith. Around 6,000 people have been buried in the site, yet only 415 people are represented with gravestones. Hiring stone-cutters to inscribe gravestones was expensive and the majority of people could not afford it.
Lessons Lurk In The Graveyard
Martha Townsend was laid to rest in Grove Street Cemetery 225 years ago this fall — becoming the first person to be interred in downtown’s foliage-dappled, history-rich burial ground. Since then, thousands of notable New Haveners have joined her. They have left behind wisdom of the ages that...
Trail of Terror draws thousands Halloween Weekend
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Halloween Weekend is well underway with spooky festivities taking place across the state, including the Trail of Terror, a popular haunted attraction in Wallingford. The trail sold out every weekend this season. Volunteers work year-round to put together a trail of jump-scares, creatures and screams! “A lot of the volunteers come […]
sheltonherald.com
GALLERY: What we saw during the Warren's Seekers of the Supernatural Paracon at Mohegan Sun
The real "Annabelle" doll from the "Conjuring" film universe along with a host of vendors and demonologist were on hand for the second annual Warren's Seekers of the Supernatural Paracon event at Mohegan Sun Saturday. Tony Spera, curator of the Warren Occult Museum, started the event as a way to...
Message in a bottle from 1980s found on Charles Island
MILFORD, Conn. — A message in a bottle left by a family visiting Connecticut's shoreline nearly 40 years ago has been unearthed, and now the search is on to find the family who wrote it. The 38-year-old artifact was found buried at Charles Island, a part of Silver Sands...
A Wall Street train station? ConnDOT says no.
NORWALK, Conn. — In an opinion five years in the making, the Connecticut Department of Transportation recommends against creating a Wall Street train station. Last week, the State released ConnDOT’s 104-page report, funded in 2017 by a $250,000 State grant. The report was completed in July but City officials met with ConnDOT for a final discussion Oct. 21, according to a PowerPoint presentation provided to NancyOnNorwalk by Norwalk Chief of Economic and Community Development Jessica Vonashek.
At Long Last, Coliseum Redo Set To Start
Hundreds of new apartments, a retail “laneway,” a parking garage, and a medical lab and office building are one big step closer to coming to a Ninth Square surface parking lot — now that the city has officially conveyed the former Coliseum site to a Norwalk-based developer.
Bristol Press
Chute Gates Steakhouse and Saloon celebrating 25 years
PLYMOUTH – Chute Gates Steakhouse and Saloon encourages the community to join them in celebrating 25 years in business this weekend and next while enjoying live music from prominent Nashville artists. Kevin Wotjzak opened the restaurant at 372 Main St. on Election Day in 1997. Since then, he said,...
sheltonherald.com
Stratford's Danny's Drive-In closed amid sale and uncertain future
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For 87 years, Danny's Drive-In has been a Connecticut institution, serving up burgers, hot dogs and milkshakes that evoke memories of car hops on skates rolling up car-side with the windows down and a cool summer breeze hanging nearby.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Westport, CT
The town of Westport, Connecticut lies in the southernmost part of the state along the Long Island Sound. Lovingly nicknamed “WePo,” Westport is known within popular culture as a “creative heaven” due to the inspiring arts district as well as the city’s history as a temporary home for F. Scott Fitzgerald and other historical visionaries.
darientimes.com
Two Connecticut school districts among top 50 in the nation, according to a new Niche report
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut school districts were named among the 50 best in the U.S., according to Niche's newly released report titled "2023 Best School Districts in America." Westport School District was named the best school district in all of Connecticut,...
16 catalytic converters stolen overnight from Manchester business
MANCHESTER, Conn. — 16 catalytic converters were stolen overnight from U-Haul vehicles on Oakland Street in Manchester. Manchester police said six cargo vans, four pickup trucks, and six box trucks were damaged. Officers gathered evidence from the scene and are working with the business to gain more information on...
