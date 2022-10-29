ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WausauPilot

Sectional finals contested in WIAA boys soccer playoffs

The WIAA boys soccer playoffs continued with sectional finals on Saturday, Oct. 29, across Wisconsin. The 16 sectional champions advance to the 2022 WIAA State Boys Soccer Tournament at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee on Nov. 3-5. Here is a look at the statewide boys soccer sectional scoreboard:. 2022 WIAA...
WISCONSIN STATE
WFRV Local 5

WIAA announces boys soccer state tournament pairings

(WFRV) – The WIAA boys soccer state tournament begins Thursday at Milwaukee’s Uihlein Soccer Park, with 16 teams from four divisions all looking to take home the gold ball. The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association released seedings and brackets for this weekend’s field on Sunday morning. Division 1 Semifinals – Thursday, Nov. 34:30 p.m.     Game […]
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

High school football Round 2 playoff highlights

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) – We are back with playoff football!. Our first matchup is Muskego vs. Franklin, where Muskego won with a score of 42-18. Our second matchup is Sussex-Hamilton vs. Marquette High School, where Sussex-Hamilton won with a score of 21-17. Our last matchup is Brookfield Central vs....
BROOKFIELD, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Racine Lutheran advances to third round of playoffs

RACINE — Eric Ibarra’s senior season was supposed to be over Sept. 23, when he was driven into the Horlick Field turf and suffered a broken collarbone. If you believed that was how his senior season was going to play out, then you don’t know Ibarra. ibarra.
RACINE, WI
anonymouseagle.com

Class of 2024 Forward Kayl Petersen Commits To Marquette

Back last week, head coach Megan Duffy and Marquette women’s basketball picked up their first commitment for the Class of 2024. Kayl Petersen, a forward from Waupun, Wisconsin, announced that she will be playing for Duffy and the Golden Eagles. Here’s her commitment announcement text for posterity’s sake:...
MILWAUKEE, WI
whitewaterbanner.com

Warhawks Win in Epic Fashion on Homecoming

Assistant Athletic Director for Sports Information. The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater football team registered another instant classic win at Perkins Stadium Saturday, defeating UW-River Falls 30-27 on a field goal with no time remaining. The Warhawks picked up the win in front of a stellar crowd in excess of 13,000 at The Perk during the university’s annual Homecoming celebration.
WHITEWATER, WI
anonymouseagle.com

Marquette Falls To #24 Georgetown

Marquette men’s soccer is now 0-5-4 in Big East play. The fifth loss of league play came on Saturday afternoon, as Blaine Mabie scored in the 14th minute to give #24 Georgetown a 1-0 lead. That would be all the goal scoring that they would need for a shutout win over the Golden Eagles, and that victory clinched the outright Big East regular season championship for the Hoyas.
MILWAUKEE, WI
anonymouseagle.com

#16 Marquette Comes To The Edge Of Clinching A Big East Tournament Berth

Thanks to wins over DePaul (30-32, 25-18, 25-20, 19-25, 15-8) on Wednesday and Butler (25-15, 26-24, 25-21) on Friday, YOUR #16 ranked Marquette volleyball team is now 20-2 on the season. It is the 12th straight full length season that the Golden Eagles have recorded at least 20 wins. Marquette...
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Missing girl possibly in West Bend, WI

October 31, 2022 – Ozaukee Co., WI – Authorities in neighboring Ozaukee County, WI are asking for help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. The notice below was posted to social media on Sunday evening. *MISSING 14-YEAR-OLD**. Abigail (Abby) Taft last had contact with her family on Friday,...
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Obituary | Rachelle L. Schmitt, 32, of West Bend, WI

October 27, 2022 – West Bend, WI – If you know our Rachelle, you know her beautiful smile, catching laugh, quick wit, joy for life, and free spirit. She was her daddy’s girl growing up, never afraid to jump on a skid loader or work with him on a job site.
WEST BEND, WI
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Ozaukee County, WI

As part of the Metropolitan Statistical Area, Ozaukee County is a thriving, well-established community in Wisconsin. It was home to many different tribes of Native Americans in the early 19th century. The name “Ozaukee” comes from one of the most prominent communities within the vicinity, the Sauk people.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeemag.com

Milwaukee Is Finally Getting an ‘Olmsted Way’

Frederick Law Olmsted was a pioneering landscape architect, and the father of our modern parks system. At the tail end of his career, he designed three parks in Milwaukee: Lake, Washington and Riverside. And his influence was crucial in developing the county’s “emerald necklace” of parks. Despite that, for decades there was very little recognition of Olmsted’s legacy in the city.
MILWAUKEE, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

How Evers failed veterans at Union Grove

MADISON — Union Grove Veterans home has seen a staff exodus, a sharp decline in residency, and increasingly urgent pleas for staffing reforms and improved care throughout the Evers administration. There is no doubt that the pandemic impacted long-term care facilities, making it more difficult for nursing homes to...
UNION GROVE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2022 We Energies Cookie Book available beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1

MILWAUKEE - The 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available online starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. A news release from We Energies says this year’s Cookie Book celebrates hometowns by featuring recipes and stories that remind us why our communities are so special. Over 300 submissions were narrowed down to 38 delicious recipes for this year’s book. From the traditional cutout cookies to the Spicy Mexican Chocolate Cookies — there is something for everyone in this book.
MILWAUKEE, WI

