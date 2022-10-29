Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Related
Sectional finals contested in WIAA boys soccer playoffs
The WIAA boys soccer playoffs continued with sectional finals on Saturday, Oct. 29, across Wisconsin. The 16 sectional champions advance to the 2022 WIAA State Boys Soccer Tournament at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee on Nov. 3-5. Here is a look at the statewide boys soccer sectional scoreboard:. 2022 WIAA...
WIAA announces boys soccer state tournament pairings
(WFRV) – The WIAA boys soccer state tournament begins Thursday at Milwaukee’s Uihlein Soccer Park, with 16 teams from four divisions all looking to take home the gold ball. The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association released seedings and brackets for this weekend’s field on Sunday morning. Division 1 Semifinals – Thursday, Nov. 34:30 p.m. Game […]
CBS 58
High school football Round 2 playoff highlights
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) – We are back with playoff football!. Our first matchup is Muskego vs. Franklin, where Muskego won with a score of 42-18. Our second matchup is Sussex-Hamilton vs. Marquette High School, where Sussex-Hamilton won with a score of 21-17. Our last matchup is Brookfield Central vs....
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine Lutheran advances to third round of playoffs
RACINE — Eric Ibarra’s senior season was supposed to be over Sept. 23, when he was driven into the Horlick Field turf and suffered a broken collarbone. If you believed that was how his senior season was going to play out, then you don’t know Ibarra. ibarra.
anonymouseagle.com
Class of 2024 Forward Kayl Petersen Commits To Marquette
Back last week, head coach Megan Duffy and Marquette women’s basketball picked up their first commitment for the Class of 2024. Kayl Petersen, a forward from Waupun, Wisconsin, announced that she will be playing for Duffy and the Golden Eagles. Here’s her commitment announcement text for posterity’s sake:...
whitewaterbanner.com
Warhawks Win in Epic Fashion on Homecoming
Assistant Athletic Director for Sports Information. The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater football team registered another instant classic win at Perkins Stadium Saturday, defeating UW-River Falls 30-27 on a field goal with no time remaining. The Warhawks picked up the win in front of a stellar crowd in excess of 13,000 at The Perk during the university’s annual Homecoming celebration.
anonymouseagle.com
Marquette Falls To #24 Georgetown
Marquette men’s soccer is now 0-5-4 in Big East play. The fifth loss of league play came on Saturday afternoon, as Blaine Mabie scored in the 14th minute to give #24 Georgetown a 1-0 lead. That would be all the goal scoring that they would need for a shutout win over the Golden Eagles, and that victory clinched the outright Big East regular season championship for the Hoyas.
anonymouseagle.com
#16 Marquette Comes To The Edge Of Clinching A Big East Tournament Berth
Thanks to wins over DePaul (30-32, 25-18, 25-20, 19-25, 15-8) on Wednesday and Butler (25-15, 26-24, 25-21) on Friday, YOUR #16 ranked Marquette volleyball team is now 20-2 on the season. It is the 12th straight full length season that the Golden Eagles have recorded at least 20 wins. Marquette...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Missing girl possibly in West Bend, WI
October 31, 2022 – Ozaukee Co., WI – Authorities in neighboring Ozaukee County, WI are asking for help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. The notice below was posted to social media on Sunday evening. *MISSING 14-YEAR-OLD**. Abigail (Abby) Taft last had contact with her family on Friday,...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WISN
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger host diaper drive
MILWAUKEE — The couple hosted "The Big Giveback 2022" for the Milwaukee Diaper Mission at the Fiserv Forum. WISN-12 is a proud media sponsor of the Milwaukee Diaper Mission.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Watertown music teacher killed in bicycling crash left lasting impact on students, friends
Former Watertown High School band director Tom Heninger at Riverside Park in Watertown in June. Heninger died Thursday when his bicycle collided with a truck on John Nolen Drive. DIANE GRAF, WATERTOWN DAILY TIMES. On Thursday morning, Tom Heninger was on his way to do something he loved. A lifelong...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Obituary | Rachelle L. Schmitt, 32, of West Bend, WI
October 27, 2022 – West Bend, WI – If you know our Rachelle, you know her beautiful smile, catching laugh, quick wit, joy for life, and free spirit. She was her daddy’s girl growing up, never afraid to jump on a skid loader or work with him on a job site.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Ozaukee County, WI
As part of the Metropolitan Statistical Area, Ozaukee County is a thriving, well-established community in Wisconsin. It was home to many different tribes of Native Americans in the early 19th century. The name “Ozaukee” comes from one of the most prominent communities within the vicinity, the Sauk people.
Wisconsin city makes list of ‘breathtaking places’ by National Geographic
National Geographic has released its list of “25 breathtaking places and experiences for 2023” and Chicagoans don’t have to go far to find their next adventure. Making the list along with exotic and worldly places as the Azores, Cairo, Egypt and Choquequirao, Peru is … Milwaukee, Wisconsin!
milwaukeeindependent.com
Brewtown Tales: New historical book by John Gurda shares more stories of Milwaukee’s people and places
Milwaukee has been known by many nicknames over the years, from the Midwest’s “Brewtown” to America’s “Cream City.” But none have been more telling than the “City of Stories” for those who know its secrets. No one tells those stories better than...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
milwaukeemag.com
Milwaukee Is Finally Getting an ‘Olmsted Way’
Frederick Law Olmsted was a pioneering landscape architect, and the father of our modern parks system. At the tail end of his career, he designed three parks in Milwaukee: Lake, Washington and Riverside. And his influence was crucial in developing the county’s “emerald necklace” of parks. Despite that, for decades there was very little recognition of Olmsted’s legacy in the city.
empowerwisconsin.org
How Evers failed veterans at Union Grove
MADISON — Union Grove Veterans home has seen a staff exodus, a sharp decline in residency, and increasingly urgent pleas for staffing reforms and improved care throughout the Evers administration. There is no doubt that the pandemic impacted long-term care facilities, making it more difficult for nursing homes to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2022 We Energies Cookie Book available beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1
MILWAUKEE - The 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available online starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. A news release from We Energies says this year’s Cookie Book celebrates hometowns by featuring recipes and stories that remind us why our communities are so special. Over 300 submissions were narrowed down to 38 delicious recipes for this year’s book. From the traditional cutout cookies to the Spicy Mexican Chocolate Cookies — there is something for everyone in this book.
Comments / 0