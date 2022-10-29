ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

A Golden Tornado is in the forecast as SB gets playoff home game as does Bishop Diego

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- The Dons turn into the Golden Tornado come playoff time and a storm is coming as Santa Barbara will host Downey in a first round CIF-SS Division 4 game. Santa Barbara went 9-1 this year and finished in a 3-way tie for first in the Channel League with Rio Mesa and Pacifica. Those two teams will square off in an Oxnard first round D4 matchup at Pacifica.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
syvnews.com

Arroyo Grande draws top seed in Division 1 water polo

Mountain League champion Arroyo Grande has drawn the top seed for the CIF Central Section Division 1 Boys Water Polo Playoffs that will begin Nov. 5. The Eagles will host No. 8 Fresno Bullard. Santa Ynez drew the No. 6 seed and will play at No. 3 Clovis. No. 7 San Luis Obispo will play at No. 2 Clovis North.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
News Channel 3-12

Witches trade brooms for paddles in Ventura Harbor

VENTURA, Calif.-It's been a bewitching weekend on the water. Witches and warlocks took part in the annual Witches Paddle on Friday afternoon in the Ventura harbor. Some witches brought their own paddle boards and kayaks, while others rented them- making it good for business in the harbor. Their trick is to fly over the harbor The post Witches trade brooms for paddles in Ventura Harbor appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA, CA
News Channel 3-12

St. Bernard in pirate costume that lost a leg to cancer wins Howl-o-Ween contest

VENTURA, Calif.-A Saint Bernard named Elizabeth won Best-in-Show in the annual Howl-O-ween Dog Costume Contest in the Ventura Harbor on Saturday. Her human Fabian Morales of West Hills said she lost her back right leg to bone cancer eight years ago. Morales and his daughter Victoria dressed her as a pirate with a peg leg The post St. Bernard in pirate costume that lost a leg to cancer wins Howl-o-Ween contest appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA, CA
KEYT

Annual “Thriller” Flashmob pays tribute to late dance member

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- An annual Halloween dance tradition brought the Santa Barbara courthouse sunken gardens to life. Zombie flash mobs have been taking over Santa Barbara for the last couple weeks performing coordinated dances to Michael Jackson’s iconic song “thriller.”. It’s all part of World Dance for Humanity’s...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
syvnews.com

Wind, cold, crisp mornings, mild afternoons, with a chance of rain | Central Coast Weather Report

A 1,030 millibar area of high pressure over the Great Basin will produce Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the night and morning on Saturday through Monday. The condition will create cold and crisp mornings and mild afternoons under primarily clear skies. It will be time to break out the sweaters and coats as a cold front will gradually travel southward through the Central Coast on Tuesday night into Thursday.
LOMPOC, CA
visitventuraca.com

Ventura Date Ideas

When staying inside to binge yet another Netflix show on the couch gets old and boring, Ventura has endless possibilities for a wonderful date to deepen connections and explore the town. Say goodbye to the couch for a day and hello to adventures together!. Are you looking for romantic date...
VENTURA, CA
viatravelers.com

18 Fun & Best Things to Do in Ojai, California

If you’re looking for a fun-filled weekend getaway or a more extended vacation destination, look no further than Ojai, California. This tiny town in Ventura County, in Southern California, is home to some of the state’s best wineries, restaurants, spas, and outdoor activities. One of the best things...
OJAI, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy