KEYT
CIF-Central Section playoff brackets released in football
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The 9-1 St. Joseph Knights will begin the CIF-Central Section Division 1 football playoffs at home. The Knights will host Clovis East. In D2, Lompoc is at Frontier and Paso Robles is at Sanger. Santa Ynez is on the road in a D3 first round game...
Friday Football Focus Week 10
Friday Football Focus Week 10 Highlights The post Friday Football Focus Week 10 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Cavin Ross accounts for seven touchdowns as Lompoc routs Santa Ynez in regular season finale
Lompoc ended the regular season on a high note Friday night, rolling to a Mountain League win over foe Santa Ynez. The Braves led 35-0 at one point and cruised to the 48-14 win as senior quarterback Cavin Ross threw four touchdowns and ran for three more. Ross has thrown...
KEYT
A Golden Tornado is in the forecast as SB gets playoff home game as does Bishop Diego
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- The Dons turn into the Golden Tornado come playoff time and a storm is coming as Santa Barbara will host Downey in a first round CIF-SS Division 4 game. Santa Barbara went 9-1 this year and finished in a 3-way tie for first in the Channel League with Rio Mesa and Pacifica. Those two teams will square off in an Oxnard first round D4 matchup at Pacifica.
syvnews.com
Arroyo Grande draws top seed in Division 1 water polo
Mountain League champion Arroyo Grande has drawn the top seed for the CIF Central Section Division 1 Boys Water Polo Playoffs that will begin Nov. 5. The Eagles will host No. 8 Fresno Bullard. Santa Ynez drew the No. 6 seed and will play at No. 3 Clovis. No. 7 San Luis Obispo will play at No. 2 Clovis North.
syvnews.com
Designer Mary Beth Larkin brings her ‘athglamourâ’ to Santa Ynez in her Flagship Boutique
Mary Beth Larkin is a self-proclaimed dreamer, doer and creator. And her latest creation will have visitors and locals of Santa Ynez thinking of more than wine when they visit downtown. Larkin, a contemporary fashion designer and entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience in the industry, has opened...
Witches trade brooms for paddles in Ventura Harbor
VENTURA, Calif.-It's been a bewitching weekend on the water. Witches and warlocks took part in the annual Witches Paddle on Friday afternoon in the Ventura harbor. Some witches brought their own paddle boards and kayaks, while others rented them- making it good for business in the harbor. Their trick is to fly over the harbor The post Witches trade brooms for paddles in Ventura Harbor appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Cal Poly Pier opens to public for first time in 2 years after COVID hiatus
Cal Poly’s Center for Coastal Marine Sciences held its first open house at the pier since 2019.
Santa Barbara County Fire report a plane crash in Orcutt Saturday afternoon
Santa Barbara County Fire reported a single engine plane down in Orcutt at 4:14 p.m. The post Santa Barbara County Fire report a plane crash in Orcutt Saturday afternoon appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
St. Bernard in pirate costume that lost a leg to cancer wins Howl-o-Ween contest
VENTURA, Calif.-A Saint Bernard named Elizabeth won Best-in-Show in the annual Howl-O-ween Dog Costume Contest in the Ventura Harbor on Saturday. Her human Fabian Morales of West Hills said she lost her back right leg to bone cancer eight years ago. Morales and his daughter Victoria dressed her as a pirate with a peg leg The post St. Bernard in pirate costume that lost a leg to cancer wins Howl-o-Ween contest appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Pumpkin killing, carving, and launching hosted at the Orcutt Hill Picnic Grounds
Element Christian Church is hosting its annual Pumpkin Killing event this Sunday from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Orcutt Hill Picnic Grounds. The post Pumpkin killing, carving, and launching hosted at the Orcutt Hill Picnic Grounds appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in Santa Maria the week of Oct. 16?
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $889,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 25 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $567,196. The average price per square foot was $364.
KEYT
Plane diverts to Santa Maria Airport for emergency landing Saturday afternoon
SANTA MARIA, Calif.– Santa Barbara County Fire reported a plane had to make an emergency landing at the Santa Maria Airport due to a mechanical failure at 4:14 p.m. Saturday. “He landed safely. He watched for the cars and There was a gap in between the cars. And he...
Santa Barbara shark sightings making waves in the world of ocean conservation
A string of shark sightings off the coast of Santa Barbara is being called an environmental success story.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department reports one suffers major injury from motorcycle accident Saturday night
One transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injury after their motorcycle crashed on Highway 135 near Graciosa Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night. The post Santa Barbara County Fire Department reports one suffers major injury from motorcycle accident Saturday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KEYT
Annual “Thriller” Flashmob pays tribute to late dance member
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- An annual Halloween dance tradition brought the Santa Barbara courthouse sunken gardens to life. Zombie flash mobs have been taking over Santa Barbara for the last couple weeks performing coordinated dances to Michael Jackson’s iconic song “thriller.”. It’s all part of World Dance for Humanity’s...
syvnews.com
Wind, cold, crisp mornings, mild afternoons, with a chance of rain | Central Coast Weather Report
A 1,030 millibar area of high pressure over the Great Basin will produce Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the night and morning on Saturday through Monday. The condition will create cold and crisp mornings and mild afternoons under primarily clear skies. It will be time to break out the sweaters and coats as a cold front will gradually travel southward through the Central Coast on Tuesday night into Thursday.
Firefighters are working to contain the Foxen Fire north of Los Olivos
Fire officials said the flames spread to dry vegetation from debris on fire at the recycling station. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
visitventuraca.com
Ventura Date Ideas
When staying inside to binge yet another Netflix show on the couch gets old and boring, Ventura has endless possibilities for a wonderful date to deepen connections and explore the town. Say goodbye to the couch for a day and hello to adventures together!. Are you looking for romantic date...
viatravelers.com
18 Fun & Best Things to Do in Ojai, California
If you’re looking for a fun-filled weekend getaway or a more extended vacation destination, look no further than Ojai, California. This tiny town in Ventura County, in Southern California, is home to some of the state’s best wineries, restaurants, spas, and outdoor activities. One of the best things...
