Waco, TX

Caldwell earns doctorate at Baylor

Bertie Ledger-Advance
Bertie Ledger-Advance
 2 days ago

WACO, Tex. - More than 730 Baylor University graduates received their degrees during summer commencement ceremonies Aug. 13 in the Ferrell Center.

President Linda A. Livingstone, Ph.D., presided over the ceremonies with Provost Nancy Brickhouse, Ph.D., and the deans of Baylor’s 12 colleges and schools presenting the candidates for graduation. Nearly 50 faculty members served as marshals and ushers during commencement.

“This is certainly one of the most joyful times of the year, and that joy culminates with commencement. Alongside their families, we celebrate with our graduates as they receive their Baylor degrees, head out into the world and let their lights shine wherever they go as proud Baylor Alumni,” President Livingstone said.

Among the graduates was Emily Caldwell of Colerain, who earned a Doctor of Education, Learning and Organized Change.

As the preeminent Christian Research 1 university, Baylor’s mission is to educate students for worldwide leadership and service by integrating academic excellence and Christian commitment within a caring community. Students are drawn to the University from all 50 states and more than 90 countries for the Baylor experience that combines Christian mission and academic excellence with a midsize university that maximizes opportunities and competes in Power 5 athletics.

Baylor provides numerous academic and research opportunities across various disciplines through 126 baccalaureate programs in fields as varied as business, engineering, pre-medicine, computer science, nursing and music, along with 80 master’s programs, 47 doctoral programs (including the Juris Doctor), the Education Specialist program and Master of Laws program.

Through Baylor’s Illuminate strategic plan that builds on the University’s historic strengths and strategically invests in new areas of research and service, Baylor University is one of only two private Research 1 universities in the state of Texas, along with Rice, and among an elite list of 39 private universities designated as R1 by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education. Through top-tier research, scholarship and external funding support, R1 universities bring their voice to bear in addressing the world’s most significant challenges, with Baylor as a Christian research university infusing the quest for solutions, at the highest levels, with the University’s distinct Christian voice and mission.

With a student-to-faculty ratio of 16 to 1, Baylor students interact with outstanding full-time faculty from their first days on campus through graduation. The University’s vibrant campus life also includes more than 370 clubs and organizations and varsity athletics competing in the Big 12 Conference. For more information about Baylor University, visit www.baylor.edu

