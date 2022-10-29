Niche Market Ag Conference set

If one is aspiring to till the soil and become a niche market farmer, focusing on niche crops and livestock, the inaugural Northeast North Carolina Niche Agricultural Conference is something he or she may want to attend.

The conference is being held at the Currituck County Extension Center in Barco on Nov. 18 and includes a full day of speakers, exhibits and education.

The conference begins at 9 a.m. and livestock and horticulture educational sessions will run concurrently during the conference.

“Livestock topics will include alternative swine rearing systems, poultry production and processing, small ruminants (sheep and goats), understanding the new Veterinary Feed Directive and the N.C. Choices program,” said Bertie County Extension Director Billy Barrow. “Horticulture presentations will include growing ginger in field and high tunnel, cut flowers, microgreens and food safety for small farms.”

Extension specialists and successful local farmers will present research based information and experiences, according to Barrow.

While a sponsored lunch is included, keynote speaker, Ron Simmons, owner of Master Blend Family Farms, could be the main attraction.

Simmons has received numerous accolades throughout his career. He is a 2022 Pinehurst BBQ Invitational Pitmaster, and a 2021 Kingsford Preserve the Pit Fellow.

In 2019, Simmons captured the N.C. Cooperative Extension Golden Star recipient, and in 2018 he was named the NC Small Farmer of the year. In 2019, the farm was utilized as a shooting location for a major Hollywood film, Abandoned, starring Emma Roberts.

Master Blend Family Farms sells their products to premium restaurants, high-end eateries and professional sports stadiums. Simmons will share his story of developing and marketing their small farm successfully.

Registration is required for the event, but there is no cost. One can register by going to https://currituck.ces.ncsu.edu/2022/09/northeast-nc-niche-agriculture-conference-2022/ or by contacting the local N.C. Cooperative Extension office.

One of the highlights of the event for those with questions is the one on one visits the event is offering.

Exhibitors representing state and federal agricultural agencies, small farm groups, farm suppliers and N.C. Cooperative Extension will be available during breaks and designated exhibitor times for one on one visits.

“The Northeast NC Niche Agriculture Conference is a response from North Carolina Cooperative Extension to the large demand for information from small and beginning farmers. Renewed interest in local foods and healthy eating is providing opportunities for small farmers to fill niches with high quality food products, said Barrow. “Local food production matters since freshness, the time from harvest to when food is consumed, has a big impact on the taste and nutrient content. Savvy consumers are aware of these benefits.”

Today, farming is more unpredictable than ever before and small farms face an array of monumental challenges. Growing and harvesting a dependable product and developing a market and sales channels are two pieces of the puzzle to be addressed .

Knowing what can be grown cost effectively and sold at a profitable price on a small scale requires research. The conference will touch on these points.

“Come join us on Nov. 18, to soak up some knowledge and enjoy networking with other small and beginning farmers,” said Barrow.