Soups can be comforting, hot, flavorful...

The temperatures this week have taken an early dip from mild to just plain cold in the mornings. And with the later sunrise and long shadows spreading further each day, it’s nice to beat the chill with a steaming bowl of soup.

Soups are so easy to throw together and are comforting, hot and flavorful. They can be a starter for a larger entree or a hearty meal on their own, depending on their ingredients.

Most soups or stews begin with a mirepoix, which is a combination of simply seasoned diced vegetables, usually onion, carrots and celery, that are slowly sauteed in some type of fat such as butter, oil, or bacon fat on low heat.

Some refer to this process as sweating the vegetables, but the outcome should be a nice soft translucence which creates depth of flavor. Cooking in the addition of tomato purée or paste creates an aromatic deep brown mixture called pinçage. This rich base ensures a flavorful soup.

I like to use chicken stock for the liquid of many soups, but you can use vegetable or beef stock as well depending on the flavor profile. Grains or pasta are also a nice addition, but it is important to precook them in another pot and rinse away any starch before adding them to the soup to ensure a nice clear broth.

Both should be cooked very al dente as they will continue to cook in the soup. Another culprit that can undermine a clear soup is the proteins that begin to congeal when simmered and create a foam that rises to the soup’s surface. It’s best to scoop off this “scum” with a spoon. Food needs to look as good as it tastes.

This week I have included my recipe for Sausage White Bean Spinach Soup. I often use other leafy greens such as escarole in place of spinach, but greens should be added at the very end as with fresh herbs, so they don’t turn brown and become soggy.

Enjoy!

If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!

Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and now owns Cotton Gin Inn Culinary in Downtown Edenton.

INGREDIENTS

• 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 lb. mild Italian sausage links, sliced

• 1 large onion, diced

• 3 carrots, diced

• 1 stalk celery, diced

• 1 teaspoon dried thyme

• 1 tablespoon garlic, minced

• 1 tablespoon tomato paste

• 1 28-ounce can diced tomatoes with juice

• 6 cups chicken stock, plus more if needed

• 4 15-ounce can small white beans, drained and rinsed

• Salt and pepper to taste

• 1 bay leaf

• Pinch red pepper flakes, optional

• 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

• 2 tablespoons chicken demi-glace, or Better Than Bouillon chicken stock paste

• 8 cups fresh spinach, julienned

• 1 tablespoon each fresh basil and parsley, chopped

• Freshly grated parmesan

PREPARATION

• In a large pot heat oil over low heat. Add sliced sausage and brown. Remove and set aside.

• In the same pot sauté onions, celery, and carrots with thyme, and a pinch of salt until vegetables are tender, stirring frequently. Add garlic, tomato paste, and red pepper flakes stirring to combine and cook down. Stir in tomato tomatoes with their juice. Add chicken stock, balsamic vinegar, bay, and bouillon paste and bring to a simmer.

• Stir in rinsed canned beans and cooked sausage, and heat through, seasoning with salt and pepper to taste. After simmering skim off any fat rising to top of soup. Add spinach, basil and parsley and serve with a sprinkling of grated parmesan.