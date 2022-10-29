ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Past TOY gets honored, finally

The Enterprise
 2 days ago

Bonita Andrews, a retired Martin County Schools (MCS) teacher, was recently honored at a luncheon held at the Shamrock in Williamston.

North Carolina friends, family members and former colleagues came out to honor her. Among those in attendance were three former Edna Andrews School principals – Clarence Pointe, Deborah Horton and Phil Griffin.

Andrews was selected as “Teacher of the Year” for Edna Andrews School by her colleagues for the 2004-2005 school year.

At that time, MCS usually gave each teacher selected by his or her school a small paper weight bearing their name, the school’s name, the honor they received and the school year. However, the year Andrews was chosen, MCS did not give out any awards.

Although Andrews was disappointed this happened, she did not lose hope because she thought her principal would present her with something from the school.

This did not happen, and sadly she retired without ever receiving the recognition she felt she deserved. She would often say, “It was as if I was never selected as “Teacher of the Year” because I have nothing to show for it.

This prompted her friend and former co-worker, Sherleen Sheppard, to make the decision to finally give Andrews the honor and recognition she deserved.

With the help of Angela Freeman, another co-worker, several of her colleagues were contacted and came out to give their support.

Demeteria Staton, a dear friend and colleague wrote, recited and presented a poem to Andrews entitled “Your Kindness is Contagious.” In addition to the poem, Staton presented a beautiful blanket to her.

After a few remarks about Andrews, Sheppard presented a beautiful “Teacher of the Year” plaque to her and stated, “Although this long overdue, it is never too late to right a wrong.”

The Enterprise

Williamston Enterprise is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Martin County, NC and the immediate surrounding area. Our office is located in historic downtown Williamston.

