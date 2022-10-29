Trust the professionals...

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Thadd White Group Editor
Chowan Herald
Like many North Carolinians I could have drawn up a long list of plays I would like to see. Let the Right One In wouldn’t have been on it.

You see, I’m not particularly a fan of vampires or a good many other elements of the story, which was a book written by Swedish author John Ajvide Lindqvist.

Yet, on a recent Saturday when my beloved Crimson Tide was playing against a team I dislike to the utmost – Tennessee - and later that night, my Blue Devils were squaring off with despised UNC Tar Heels, I was in Raleigh watching that exact play.

You see, for a number of years my children and I have given my wife a season membership to Theatre in the Park in Raleigh. She’s a particular fan of the theatre and, though I was not to keen too begin with, I’ve become one too.

It began some 13 or 14 years ago when she and I made the trip to Raleigh to see Ira David Wood III’s adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic A Christmas Carol. I wasn’t excited about the trip, but she had been going most of her life and wanted to continue the tradition.

It’s quite possible I enjoyed the show more than did she because I had never seen it before. We made the exact trip the next year and then a few years later we started taking the children.

That led to our introduction to Theatre in the Park where we went to see Cat on a Hot Tin Roof in 2012. Since then we’ve seen dozens of shows and we have never left disappointed.

We enjoyed it so much we had a couple with whom we are friends join us and they’ve also enjoyed a membership to the theatre. The four of us laughed so hard at Hand to God our sides hurt, and we all left Assassins thinking it was one of the best shows we’d ever seen.

That’s why we made the trek to Raleigh even with such quality football games being played on the same day. And, even though we weren’t convinced the play was going to be the best.

To say Lawson Walker and Jane Fitzpatrick were excellent is an understatement. Their performances were stellar, as were those of many of their cohorts. We enjoyed it very much.

I shouldn’t have been surprised. Ira David Wood III, who is the founder and executive director of Theatre in the Park, is an expert in his field and the people who support him there are second to none.

Trusting his – and their – judgement should have been a no-brainer. We haven’t been to a single production we were sorry we attended. And, I doubt if we ever will.

If you aren’t familiar with Wood, a native of eastern North Carolina over in Enfield, the best way to get an introduction is to do exactly what was done for me – go see his adaptation of A Christmas Carol. You’ll be glad you did.

For our family, no Christmas season is complete without it.

For more information on Theatre in the Park, visit www.theatreinthepark.com.

