ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, NC

Washington County AD is coach’s coach

By John Foley Staff Writer
Chowan Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CFn9u_0ir1YyA800

Washington High School Athletic Director Corey Crossen is the coach’s coach. The 25-year veteran of the high school has become an integral component contributing to the consistency of the coaching program at Washington County High School in Plymouth.

For 34 years, athletic director and head football coach Robert Cody led the teams to decades of impressive standings. As an assistant coach, Crossen had the opportunity to work next to Cody for many of those years.

When Cody stepped down because of family reasons in 2017, Crossen stepped up.

Under Cody’s direction the team won three state championships in 2007, 2012 and 2015 and much of the credit for those wins goes to the defensive coaching team of which Crossen co-directed.

In the past, Crossen has been credited with helping solidify one of the best defenses in the state. Today, he walks the halls of Washington High School as its athletic director and, although he misses coaching, he enjoys his current role.

“I miss coaching and being on the sidelines, but I still get to go to the sidelines if I want to,” Crossen said.

For all of the accolades and mentions he has received over the years, Crossen remains humble, never mentioning this long list of achievements.

Aside from his athletic successes, his academic achievements weigh heavily on his talents contributing to his ability to coach and direct. Crossen has a BS degree in Agriculture from North Carolina A&T State University. He went on to Grand Canyon University, where he earned a Master’s Degree in Education Leadership and Administration and then returned to his alma mater to earn a second Master’s Degree in Agricultural Education.

Although Crossen’s educational background is in academic leadership and agriculture, his love of sport is deep rooted.

“Growing up, my entire family was involved in sports so from the time I can remember I always loved sports — especially football,” Crossen said.

He highlights the path to success — whether on the field or in the classroom — is education and he strives to send this message to his students and their coaches.

“I always try to influence student-athletes to maximize their potential, not just for athletic accomplishments, but for personal growth and career success. Education is the key,” said Crossen.

A highlight of Crossen’s career to date took place in 2007 when the North Carolina General Assembly ratified a joint resolution recognizing the achievements of the 2007 Plymouth High School Football team. The resolution spotlighted eight seasonal accomplishments that led to the legislative motion, one being personally rewarding for Crossen.

He is mentioned in the resolution as a coach and credited, along with the other coaches, for a winning season and assisting with directing 11 of 17 seniors on the team to attend four-year colleges and universities and one planning to attend community college.

The state legislature recognized the achievements of the players, coaches and staff of the Plymouth High School varsity football team and honored the team on winning the 2007 NCHSAA State 1-A Football Championship with the resolution.

Throughout Crossen’s tenure as defensive coordinator, before becoming AD, the Vikings had been ranked numerous times in the Associated Press regular season poll in the top ten 1-A teams. From 2011 through 2015 the Vikings record showed 68 wins, against only seven losses. The Vikings were credited with having a great defense, having held seven opponents to eight or fewer points.

Crossen was honored again, as recently as 2017, being awarded the Dave Harris Athletic Director of the Year award from the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.

Named for the coach and athletic director, Harris embarked on a highly successful 20-year career as head football coach and athletic director at Harding High in Charlotte. Then from 1967 until 1990 he served as the athletic director for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school system, where he was considered one of the state’s best athletic directors.

Crossen’s coaching philosophy, which he continues to focus on with his coaches, is to emphasize potential in everything they do.

“I try to continually influence student-athletes to maximize their potential not just for athletic accomplishments, but for personal growth and career success in their lives,” Crossen said.

Aside from Crossen’s school responsibilities he also spends time coordinating home athletic events, all athletic scheduling, serving as Game Day Administrator, academic and athletic compliance checks while making sure the teams have winning seasons.

While Crossen once had a defensive team under his direction, as Athletic Director he now has 21 coaches under his direction.

Having walked in their shoes, Crossen knows the importance of supporting his coaching staff.

“I encourage all of the coaches and constantly offer positive reinforcement,” explained Crossen, familiar with the challenges and stress of the position.

The Athletic Director has certain criteria for choosing coaches.

“When hiring, I am looking for dependability and knowledge of his and her sport. It is also important to have objectives that align with our school athletic department,” said the veteran of Washington County High School.

In choosing athletes, Crossen looks for the passion and love of the sport the player possesses.

Losses are something Crossen has not had much experience with, but he does claim to “self evaluate” before watching the game films after a loss.

For those who have a desire to follow in Crossen’s footsteps, his advice is simple.

“Create a career plan and have faith in your plan and follow it just as if you would a GPS taking you to a place you have never been or seen before,” said Crossen. “But you need Panther Pride.”

Comments / 0

Related
kslsports.com

Super Bowl Winning Coach Andy Reid Attends BYU-ECU Game

PROVO, Utah – BYU had some special guests in town for a Friday night clash, including a Super Bowl winning head coach. Andy Reid, current Kansas City Chiefs head coach, attended BYU’s game against ECU. Andy Reid Attends BYU vs ECU. Coach Andy Reid, who spend time at...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Football Questions Answered In Loss Against East Carolina

PROVO, Utah – The BYU football team suffered a heartbreaking loss at home to the East Carolina Pirates on the final play of the game, falling 27-24. Let’s answer some burning questions from the Cougars’ fourth straight loss of the 2022 season. Who was the most valuable...
PROVO, UT
PhillyBite

5 Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
AYDEN, NC
WNCT

‘I’m so happy to be home’: Carnie Hedgepeth has ‘quiet, special homecoming’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Carnie Hedgepeth is home. Hedgepeth, Beaufort County’s emergency services director, has been undergoing months of intensive treatment after sustaining serious injuries in a June motorcycle accident. He most recently was receiving treatment at a rehab facility in Atlanta. On Monday morning, Hedgepeth’s wife announced that Carnie was back home. “We are […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

March for the 22 in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. — On November 11, 2020 (Veteran’s Day), The American Legion Post #539 and Toyota of New Bern hosted the 1st Annual March for The 22 event. To bring awareness to alarming Veteran suicide rates, with 22 pounds on our backs, ten walkers marched 22 kilometers from Pollocksville, North Carolina to Union Point […]
NEW BERN, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina resident MrBeast seeking record milestone with YouTube

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville resident MrBeast, the most wealthy YouTube creator, is looking to dramatically grow his portfolio. He is bringing in a 10-figure valuation for his many money-making journeys, according to a story by Forbes magazine. MrBeast has more than 107 million followers, making him the fifth most subscribed YouTube content creator. He […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Transportation summit makes Pitt County more mobile

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One North Carolina group is working to make Pitt County a better place for pedestrians and bicyclists. The official start to the BikeWalk North Carolina Transportation Summit is Friday, but the group already began pre-summit activities on Thursday. It is BikeWalk NC’s 11th annual summit, and it is the group’s first […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Gov. Cooper offers $25,000 reward for Halifax County murders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper is offering a $25,000 reward for information in connection to two Halifax County murders. According to a press release from the governor’s office, the Weldon Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of Chestnut Street in Weldon on April 6, 2021. Officers found 41-year-old Levita Romane Webb and 52-year-old Dexter O’Neal Miles dead from gunshot wounds.
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Grifton teen charged in accidental death of Kinston teen

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Grifton 19-year-old is facing charges after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in Kinston Saturday afternoon. Kinston police said they responded to the 700 block of East Vernon Avenue to a report of someone shot. When they arrived, they found the 17-year-old dead from a gunshot wound. Investigators determined the […]
KINSTON, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Elizabeth City man served warrant for death by distribution in connection with Manteo overdose death

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported that an Elizabeth City man was served with a warrant in connection with an overdose death in Manteo earlier this year. According to a DCSO press release, on October 20, 2022, the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant for arrest on Adrian Andre Humphrey, 38, of Elizabeth City, for felony death by distribution.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Chowan Herald

Chowan Herald

Edenton, NC
356
Followers
829
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the Josephine Leary building in historic downtown Edenton, the Chowan Herald is a weekly publication owned by Adams Publishing Company. The North Carolina Press Association member and award-winning newspaper has covered Chowan County since Aug. 30, 1934. It recently expanded coverage to include eastern Washington counties, as well as Tyrrell and Hyde counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/chowan/

Comments / 0

Community Policy