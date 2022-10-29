Washington County AD is coach’s coach

Washington High School Athletic Director Corey Crossen is the coach’s coach. The 25-year veteran of the high school has become an integral component contributing to the consistency of the coaching program at Washington County High School in Plymouth.

For 34 years, athletic director and head football coach Robert Cody led the teams to decades of impressive standings. As an assistant coach, Crossen had the opportunity to work next to Cody for many of those years.

When Cody stepped down because of family reasons in 2017, Crossen stepped up.

Under Cody’s direction the team won three state championships in 2007, 2012 and 2015 and much of the credit for those wins goes to the defensive coaching team of which Crossen co-directed.

In the past, Crossen has been credited with helping solidify one of the best defenses in the state. Today, he walks the halls of Washington High School as its athletic director and, although he misses coaching, he enjoys his current role.

“I miss coaching and being on the sidelines, but I still get to go to the sidelines if I want to,” Crossen said.

For all of the accolades and mentions he has received over the years, Crossen remains humble, never mentioning this long list of achievements.

Aside from his athletic successes, his academic achievements weigh heavily on his talents contributing to his ability to coach and direct. Crossen has a BS degree in Agriculture from North Carolina A&T State University. He went on to Grand Canyon University, where he earned a Master’s Degree in Education Leadership and Administration and then returned to his alma mater to earn a second Master’s Degree in Agricultural Education.

Although Crossen’s educational background is in academic leadership and agriculture, his love of sport is deep rooted.

“Growing up, my entire family was involved in sports so from the time I can remember I always loved sports — especially football,” Crossen said.

He highlights the path to success — whether on the field or in the classroom — is education and he strives to send this message to his students and their coaches.

“I always try to influence student-athletes to maximize their potential, not just for athletic accomplishments, but for personal growth and career success. Education is the key,” said Crossen.

A highlight of Crossen’s career to date took place in 2007 when the North Carolina General Assembly ratified a joint resolution recognizing the achievements of the 2007 Plymouth High School Football team. The resolution spotlighted eight seasonal accomplishments that led to the legislative motion, one being personally rewarding for Crossen.

He is mentioned in the resolution as a coach and credited, along with the other coaches, for a winning season and assisting with directing 11 of 17 seniors on the team to attend four-year colleges and universities and one planning to attend community college.

The state legislature recognized the achievements of the players, coaches and staff of the Plymouth High School varsity football team and honored the team on winning the 2007 NCHSAA State 1-A Football Championship with the resolution.

Throughout Crossen’s tenure as defensive coordinator, before becoming AD, the Vikings had been ranked numerous times in the Associated Press regular season poll in the top ten 1-A teams. From 2011 through 2015 the Vikings record showed 68 wins, against only seven losses. The Vikings were credited with having a great defense, having held seven opponents to eight or fewer points.

Crossen was honored again, as recently as 2017, being awarded the Dave Harris Athletic Director of the Year award from the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.

Named for the coach and athletic director, Harris embarked on a highly successful 20-year career as head football coach and athletic director at Harding High in Charlotte. Then from 1967 until 1990 he served as the athletic director for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school system, where he was considered one of the state’s best athletic directors.

Crossen’s coaching philosophy, which he continues to focus on with his coaches, is to emphasize potential in everything they do.

“I try to continually influence student-athletes to maximize their potential not just for athletic accomplishments, but for personal growth and career success in their lives,” Crossen said.

Aside from Crossen’s school responsibilities he also spends time coordinating home athletic events, all athletic scheduling, serving as Game Day Administrator, academic and athletic compliance checks while making sure the teams have winning seasons.

While Crossen once had a defensive team under his direction, as Athletic Director he now has 21 coaches under his direction.

Having walked in their shoes, Crossen knows the importance of supporting his coaching staff.

“I encourage all of the coaches and constantly offer positive reinforcement,” explained Crossen, familiar with the challenges and stress of the position.

The Athletic Director has certain criteria for choosing coaches.

“When hiring, I am looking for dependability and knowledge of his and her sport. It is also important to have objectives that align with our school athletic department,” said the veteran of Washington County High School.

In choosing athletes, Crossen looks for the passion and love of the sport the player possesses.

Losses are something Crossen has not had much experience with, but he does claim to “self evaluate” before watching the game films after a loss.

For those who have a desire to follow in Crossen’s footsteps, his advice is simple.

“Create a career plan and have faith in your plan and follow it just as if you would a GPS taking you to a place you have never been or seen before,” said Crossen. “But you need Panther Pride.”