NASA’s Perseverance rover has been collecting soil, rock, and air samples on the Martian surface for more than a year—and now, its hard work is ready to pay off. The agency has announced that it has chosen the first cache of samples to be sent back to Earth someday. Once in hand, the samples could even give insights into whether or not life exists on Mars.Since landing on the Red Planet in February 2021, the Perseverance has amassed a collection of 14 different samples from throughout the Jezero Crater. Of that collection, researchers have chosen 10 samples that will be...

15 MINUTES AGO