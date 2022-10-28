Read full article on original website
WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
IRS: Here are the new income tax brackets for 2023
The IRS has released higher federal tax brackets for 2023 to adjust for inflation. The standard deduction is increasing to $27,700 for married couples filing together and $13,850 for single taxpayers. There are also changes to the alternative minimum tax, estate tax exemption, earned income tax credit and flexible spending...
The IRS just changed its tax brackets. Here's the impact on your taxes.
The IRS said it is adjusting many of its rules to account for the impact of inflation, ranging from individual income tax brackets for 2023 to the standard deduction. The changes could mean tax savings for some taxpayers next year. The higher limits are aimed at avoiding "bracket creep" due...
Tyler Perry Fired His Accountants After Finding Out the IRS Owed Him $9 Million in Return
Filmmaker Tyler Perry shared a past experience where he had to face the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), except he revealed to be on the receiving end after an audit revealed the IRS owed him $9 million in return. The philanthropist shared the information with attendees at the 2022 Earn Your...
Woman mails check to IRS, has it returned with all ink vanished | Here's what happened
It seems like something out of a spy novel: A woman mailed a check to the IRS, only to have it returned to her completely blank! Here's what happened.
IRS Raises 401(k) Contribution Limits by a Record Amount for 2023
We can all agree that inflation stinks, right? But here’s one handy side effect, and it’s good news if you’re trying to save money for retirement. Because of runaway inflation, the IRS is ratcheting up 401(k) contribution limits faster than they ever have before. Next year, Americans will be allowed to funnel significantly more of our paychecks into 401(k) and similar retirement plans.
IRS Awards "Surge Team" With $1,000 Bonuses
The IRS has awarded its tax return backlog "surge team" with $1,000 bonuses for their dedication. Credit: Glow Images (Getty Images) A new report indicates that the team, who recently learned they will continue their temporary assignment for the foreseeable future, have cut the pandemic backlog in half since the start of 2022.
IRS Now Requires Tax Returns & ITIN for Non-US Residents
Are you making over $600 from your online sales? You may owe money to the IRS!. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) took a controversial decision at the beginning of 2022, bringing a new regulation for online sellers. This regulation affects anyone who makes over $600 per year by selling goods and services through popular e-commerce platforms such as eBay, Facebook Marketplace, and Airbnb. Plus, they now must share their Social Security Number (SSN) with the e-commerce giants.
Grandparents, other relatives could qualify for Child Tax Credit
WASHINGTON – The Internal Revenue Service reminded families today that some taxpayers who claim at least one child as their dependent on their tax return may not realize they could be eligible to benefit from the Child Tax Credit (CTC). Eligible taxpayers who received advance Child Tax Credit payments...
Man Convicted For $80 Million IRS Tax Refund Scam
A Milwaukee-based man has been convicted for a scheme to defraud the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to receive $80 million in fraudulent refunds. Credit: Guy Cali (Getty Images)
$9.5 billion in middle-class tax refund payments are about to go out in one state
Last year’s nationwide wave of stimulus payments may have ended, but that doesn’t mean such cash infusions still aren’t going out to taxpayers in certain parts of the US. In fact, middle-class tax refunds totaling some $9.5 billion are set to go out in one state starting tomorrow, on October 7 — and we’ve got all the details below.
New IRS rules mean your paycheck could be bigger next year
WASHINGTON — Taxpayers will get fatter standard deductions for 2023 and all seven federal income tax bracket levels will be revised upward as the government allows people to shield more of their money from taxation because of persistently high inflation. Related video above: Understanding the Social Security benefit boost.
Opinion: The IRS failed to make an important tax change for working parents
Editor’s Note: Kara Alaimo, an associate professor in the Lawrence Herbert School of Communication at Hofstra University, writes about issues affecting women and social media. She was spokeswoman for international affairs in the Treasury Department during the Obama administration. The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.
Tax Extension Deadline: File Your 2021 Return Today to Avoid Penalties
The tax extension deadline has arrived. Even though the original federal tax return filing deadline for most people was on April 18 this year, the due date for filing an extended return for the 2021 tax year is October 17, 2022 – that's today! So, if you requested an extension to file your federal return, but you haven't filed yet, you probably need to take care of that by midnight tonight to avoid IRS penalties.
