MU Extension wants to renovate office space in Union
The Franklin County University of Missouri Extension office is running into higher than expected costs in an effort to move across Union. The nonprofit Franklin County Extension Council Foundation, purchased a strip mall on Union Plaza Drive near Pasta House in 2015. The building currently includes an Extension meeting room, as well as several private businesses that lease space, but the Extension would like to use more of the building and move its offices from their current location at 116 W. Main Street in Union, which the Extension rents for $14,000 annually.
Borgia records new record from Day of Giving annual campaign
A record amount of $192,522 was raised during St. Francis Borgia High School’s annual day of giving. For four consecutive years the drive has brought in more money, this year surpassing 2021’s figure of $152,006, according to previous Missourian reporting. It was the sixth iteration of the drive, which is one of the Catholic school’s three main fundraisers.
Knights swim past Farmington
Concluding the dual meet season, the St. Francis Borgia boys swimming Knights defeated Farmington Wednesday in St. Francois County, 111-53. “This was the last dual meet of the season,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said. “For the seniors, it was the last of their high school career. They finished with a flourish.”
Hagedorn: Washington must grow and change
Speaking to members of the Washington Rotary Club on Thursday, Mayor Doug Hagedorn shared his vision for the city’s future but also how he has adjusted to life as the city’s mayor. “I’m feeling pretty comfortable in the job now. I certainly don’t know it all, but there’s...
Baby girl born to Mantles
Kyle and Jessica (Dyson) Mantle, Washington, are pleased to announce the birth of a daughter, Lennon James Mantle. Lennon was born June 16, 2022, at Mercy Hospital, Washington, she weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces, and was 21 inches long. Lennon joins Brynn, 6, Porter, 4, and Cooper 2. Maternal grandparents...
Schnucks welcomes shoppers to its new Union store
There wasn’t a parking space to be found Wednesday morning in the lot of the former Fricks Market at 401 Central Ave. in Union. Hundreds were on hand to welcome Schnucks to town.
MDC to stock rainbow trout in area lakes
St. LOUIS — You don’t often see a rainbow in the middle of winter . . . unless of course it’s at the end of your fishing line. During winter months, the metro St. Louis area is a great place to fish for rainbow trout, thanks to the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) winter trout program.
Softball — Washington vs. Warrenton, Class 4 state playoffs
Washington defeated Warrenton, 10-0, Thursday, Oct. 27, in the third-place game of the state tournament in Springfield. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
Pacific MCJROTC program honored after being ranked as one of best in state
Pacific High School was named a “Naval Honor School” based on the performance of its Marine Corps junior ROTC program over the past 12 months. “Last school year was exceptional,” instructor Brian Cain said in a press release. “We had a dozen or so very effective cadet seniors that made our entire program and the high school better.”
Parmentier named CEO of Parker Hannifin
Jennifer Parmentier, former general manager of Sporlan Valve Company in Washington, was named chief executive officer of Parker Hannifin Corporation, the global motion and control technologies company that purchased Sporlan in 2004. Parmentier, who will be the company’s first female CEO, is currently chief operating officer in Cleveland, where Parker...
Boys Soccer — Warrenton at Union
Union defeated Warrenton, 4-0, on senior night at Stierberger Stadium Wednesday, Oct. 26. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
Week 10 Football — Borgia 28, California 21
St. Francis Borgia is moving on in the MSHSAA Class 2 District 2 football playoffs. The third-seeded Knights edges No. 6 California at home Friday, 28-21.
Helias halts Lady Jays in state semifinals
The fence didn’t eat Washington, but it took the first bite for Helias to swallow. Washington lost a run in the first inning of the Thursday’s Class 4 state semifinal round due to a groundskeeping error, ultimately falling to Helias Catholic (29-6), 5-1.
Clerk’s office to stay open later for absentee voting
The Franklin County Clerk’s Office is expanding no-excuse absentee voting hours two days next week. Registered county voters will be able to vote from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the clerk’s office, located at 400 E. Locust St., Room 201, in Union. The office will continue to close at 4:30 p.m. the other weekdays leading up to the Nov. 8 midterm election.
Haylee Makes History: Borgia sophomore enters record book as first female varsity football player to score for Knights
Standing 5 feet, 4 inches, Haylee Stieffermann, 16, may not appear to have the stature of a history-making football player, but that is exactly what the St. Francis Borgia sophomore did earlier this season. In a game against Fredericktown, Stieffermann went 4-for-4 on point-after attempts and became the first female...
Robertsville State Park to close for managed hunting
The 1,224-acre Robertsville State Park will temporarily close for two days next month for a managed deer hunt. The hunt is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5, and Sunday, Nov. 6. It is the first time the park has been opened for a managed deer hunt, and the event will be restricted to 35 hunters who were picked via a lottery system.
Soccer Falcons upset St. Charles in semifinals
Mitchell Foley came through in the clutch for the East Central College men’s soccer Falcons Tuesday. Foley (Calderglen, East Kilbride, Scotland) netted the game-winner in the 98th minute (first overtime) to lift the Falcons (7-9-1) to an NJCAA Division II Region 16 semifinal win over St. Charles Community College, 4-3.
