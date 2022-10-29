ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is investigating an incident Saturday afternoon that resulted in a man riding a bicycle being shot in the foot. At approximately 4 p.m., APD received a report of a man being shot near the intersection of Louisiana Street and Levin Street. Upon arrival, officers found a 41-year-old man who had been shot in the foot. He explained he had been riding his bicycle and heard several shots, one of which struck him in the foot. The victim waited at the scene for police and medical treatment.

