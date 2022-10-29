Read full article on original website
Alexandria PD investigating bicyclist shot in foot
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is investigating an incident Saturday afternoon that resulted in a man riding a bicycle being shot in the foot. At approximately 4 p.m., APD received a report of a man being shot near the intersection of Louisiana Street and Levin Street. Upon arrival, officers found a 41-year-old man who had been shot in the foot. He explained he had been riding his bicycle and heard several shots, one of which struck him in the foot. The victim waited at the scene for police and medical treatment.
Natchitoches and Winn Parish crashes raise state crash fatality to 48
Natchitoches Parish – On October 31, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police troop E responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. 84 east of Clarence. This crash claimed the life of 42-year-old Thomas Kennedy of Winnfield. The initial investigation revealed a 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck, driven...
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office expands resources at a new facility in Ferriday
FERRIDAY, La.( KTVE/KARD) – The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office is expanding resources for victims of domestic violence in the Town of Ferriday. The new facility is centrally located on 27797 Highway 15. Public information director, Brandy Spears, says the goal is to serve all Concordia Parish residents by responding to emergencies and providing them with resources.
Alexandria resident shoots, kills attempted intruder
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – An Alexandria man was shot and killed when he attempted to break into a residence early this morning. At 6:23 a.m., Alexandria Police Department received a report of a shooting involving a resident in the Chester Street area. Investigation revealed that Deon Dominique Hammond, 26, of Alexandria, banged on the door of a residence and demanded entry. When the resident came out of the house and asked him to leave, he chased the resident, who fired at Hammond, fatally wounding him.
Alexandria firefighters investigating fatal house fire
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) —Alexandria firefighters are investigating an early morning house fire that claimed the life of an Alexandria man in the Martin Park area. The Alexandria Fire Department received the report of a fire at 5416-A Mansour Avenue at 12:56 a.m. this morning and the first unit arrived four minutes later along with units from Rapides Fire District No. 2. The fire was officially controlled at 1:08 a.m.
Passenger dies and driver suffers life-threatening injuries after Caldwell Parish crash
CALWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 27, 2022, just after 5 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 126 at Cut Thru Road in Caldwell Parish, La. According to officials, the crash claimed the life of 66-year-old Robert Holden. The investigation revealed that...
Shop with a Cop help at Academy Sports and Outdoor
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Yesterday, October 27th, The Alexandria Police Department provided a $1000 shopping spree to ten local youths in the APD Boxing Program. Each youngster received a $100 dollar gift card to Academy and the chance to shop alongside a local officer. Academy Sports and Outdoors also provided a $500 gift card to the APD’s boxing program for supplies.
