Round Two! Playoff pairings set for 17 local football teams still in contention

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Seventeen local teams have advanced to Round Two of the OHSAA high school football playoffs. Twelve of those local teams have also earned home field advantage this Friday night.

Here are the local teams that have advanced and their Week 12 opponents:

DIVISION II

#5 Akron SVSM (7-3) at #4 Austintown Fitch (10-1)

DIVISION III

#10 Aurora (8-3) at. #2 Canfield (9-1)

#6 Tallmadge (9-2) at # 3 Ursuline (9-2)

#13 Kenston (8-3) at #5 Chaney (10-1)

DIVISION IV

#8 Struthers (7-4) at #1 West Branch (10-1)

#7 Canton South (8-3) at #2 Beaver Local (9-2)

#6 Jefferson (8-3) at #3 Girard (8-3)

DIVISION V

#9 Garfield (9-2) at #1 South Range (11-0)

#13 Cardinal Mooney (5-6) at #5 Norwayne (8-3)

DIVISION VI

#6 Cuyahoga Heights (8-2) at #3 Valley Christian (10-0)

#5 Brookfield (10-1) at #4 Dalton (9-2)

#9 United (9-2) at #1 Kirtland (11-0)

DIVISION VII

#8 Springfield (7-4) at #1 Warren JFK (9-1)

#5 St. Paul (8-3) at #4 Southern (10-1)

#10 Lucas (5-6) at #2 Lowellville (11-0)

The first two rounds of the OHSAA playoffs will take place on Friday nights this season. Round Two will kickoff on November 4th

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.