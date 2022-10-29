Read full article on original website
Suns backup centers Biyombo, Landale stepped up big in Ayton's absence to rout Pelicans
Deandre Ayton only needed to say three motivational words — "pick me up" — to backup centers Jock Landale and Bismack Biyombo before their solid performances that helped the Suns beat New Orleans 124-111 Friday night. "He said, ‘Make sure you carry this team through the five spot. I think he said that to 'Bisy' (Biyombo) as well," Landale told the Republic about Ayton's message to them when he left the game in the first quarter with a left ankle...
Ja Morant's Status For Grizzlies-Jazz Game
Ja Morant is doubtful for Saturday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz.
ESPN
Clippers face the Pelicans on 3-game slide
New Orleans Pelicans (3-2, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (2-3, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles aims to stop its three-game slide when the Clippers play New Orleans. Los Angeles went 42-40 overall and 26-26 in Western Conference games a season ago. The...
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Scores team-high 22 points
McCollum posted 22 points (9-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 112-91 victory over the Clippers. Even though Zion Williamson grabbed all the headlines due to his near triple-double during his return to action, McCollum was the one who led the team in scoring while draining a season-high four treys. The All-Star guard bounced back from a poor shooting display against the Suns, and he's now scored at least 20 points in four of his first six contests.
CBS Sports
2022 World Series: Rare call by home-plate umpire helps Phillies close out Game 1 vs. Astros
In the 10th inning of Friday's classic World Series Game 1 between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros, pinch-hitter Aledmys Díaz came up with two on and two out with his team trailing 6-5 -- a big spot, to say the least. On the mound, David Robertson appeared to...
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Goes to locker room Friday
Ayton went to the locker room in the first quarter of Friday's game against the Pelicans due to a left ankle injury, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton played eight minutes to begin Friday's matchup but wasn't on the court to begin the second quarter. If he's unable to return to the game, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo and Torrey Craig should see increased run for the Suns.
Key Celtics Player On Injury Report Against The Wizards
Malcolm Brogdon is listed as questionable for Sunday's game between the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics.
Bridges leads Suns over injury-depleted Pelicans 124-111
Mikal Bridges scored a season-high 27 points, Devin Booker added 16 and the Phoenix Suns beat the injury-depleted New Orleans Pelicans 124-111.
NBC Sports
Celtics' defense limited Beal to rare degree
At some point later this season, as long as he stays healthy, Bradley Beal is likely to set the Wizards' all-time franchise scoring record. He has twice led the Eastern Conference in scoring, at 30-plus points per game. That doesn't happen by accident, so it was a surprise to see him struggle to the degree that he did on Sunday night in the Wizards' 112-94 loss to the Celtics in Boston.
numberfire.com
Aaron Nesmith (foot) questionable Monday for Indiana
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Nesmith is dealing with a sore right foot, which is why he sat out Saturday night's win over the Nets. Now for Monday, the team has listed him questionable to play. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Nesmith plays, Chris Duarte might revert to the bench.
ESPN
Brown scores 24, Beal struggles as Celtics roll 112-94
BOSTON -- — Jaylen Brown scored 24 points and the Boston Celtics took advantage of cold shooting by Bradley Beal, routing the Washington Wizards 112-94 on Sunday night. Jayson Tatum had 23 points, including five 3-pointers, and Malcolm Brogdon added 21 points off the bench to help Boston avoid its third straight loss.
CBS Sports
76ers' Joel Embiid: Drains game-winning shot
Embiid notched 25 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 114-109 win over the Bulls. Embiid returned from a one-game absence and was the difference maker for the Sixers in this victory, as he left his mark on both ends of the court while also draining the game-winning shot with only 18 seconds left in the contest. Embiid has now scored at least 25 points in each of his last four outings.
Yardbarker
Wizards hosting the Pacers in their second meeting this season
The Washington Wizards are seeing the Indiana Pacers for the second time this season in just a little over a week. Their first meeting was the season opener for both teams in Indiana. This time, the Wizards are extending hospitality in Washington as the Indiana Pacers look for revenge as the Wizards won the first meeting 114-107.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Mike Conley: Resting Saturday
Conley will not play Saturday against the Grizzlies for rest purposes, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports. Conley tallied a season-high 14 points in Friday's game against the Nuggets while logging a season-low 23 minutes in the contest. With Conley set to sit in the second game of a back-to-back set, Jordan Clarkson will likely see more time on the ball, and Collin Sexton and Malik Beasley are among the candidates to play additional minutes.
PF Zion Williamson Available as Pelicans Take on Clippers
The New Orleans Pelicans’ path to victory became a little easier on news that Zion Williamson is available Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers. Williamson has been absent from the Pelicans lineup since suffering a hip injury against the Utah Jazz on October 23. As noted by Jim Eichenhofer,...
CBS Sports
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Won't play Saturday
Gay (Covid-19 protocols) won't suit up for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports. Gay entered the protocols Thursday, so it's not too surprising that he'll miss a second straight game Saturday after sitting out Friday's tilt. The veteran's next chance to rejoin the action surfaces Monday in a rematch with Memphis.
NBA ROUND-UP: Stephen Curry's annual homecoming is spoiled by the Hornets AGAIN, the Sacramento Kings win their first game this season... while the Nets go to 1-5 after Pacers loss
P.J. Washington scored 31 points, Gordon Hayward added 23 as the Charlotte Hornets once again spoiled Stephen Curry's annual homecoming game with a 120-113 overtime win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. Kelly Oubre Jr. added 18 points as the Hornets beat the Warriors for the fourth straight...
Yardbarker
Cavs Update Darius Garland’s Status For Sunday’s Game
The Cleveland Cavaliers are off to a fantastic start this season, as they’re 4-1 through five games. To make matters even more impressive, all of the Cavs’ wins this season have come without Darius Garland. The one-time All-Star suffered an eye injury in Cleveland’s season opener, and he...
CBS Sports
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Scores 23 points in win
Tatum amassed 23 points (8-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 112-94 win over the Wizards. Tatum scored 18 of his 23 points in the first half as the Celtics took an 11-point lead into halftime. Boston dominated Washington in the third quarter and Tatum played just nine second-half minutes. The 24-year-old is off to an impressive start, averaging 30.8 points per game and making 55.7 percent of his field-goal attempts, 40.8 percent from beyond the arc and 90.2 percent from the free throw line.
CBS Sports
Texans' Jalen Camp: Gets call to active roster
Houston elevated Camp from its practice squad to the active roster Saturday for Sunday's matchup against Tennessee. Camp joined the Texans' practice squad after failing to make the team's initial 53-man roster and will have a chance to make his season debut in Week 8 after being elevated to the active roster. Nico Collins (groin) has already been ruled out and Brandin Cooks (wrist) is questionable, so it's possible Camp gets involved offensively, though he's still unlikely to crack fantasy relevance.
