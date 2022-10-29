Read full article on original website
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs complete epic comeback against SDSU
FRESNO, Calif. -- Fresno State completed the epic fourth quarter comeback against San Diego State, scoring 15 points in the final quarter with two touchdowns in a 13 second span within the final 70 seconds. Fresno State keeps possession of the Old Oil Can with a 32-28 win over the Aztecs on Saturday night at Valley Children's Stadium.
thesungazette.com
FOOTBALL: Panthers pound the Marauders in Granite Bowl
PORTERVILLE – The Porterville Panthers scored eight touchdowns to defeat the Monache Marauders 55-7 in the annual Granite Bowl rivalry game. The Panthers had a slow start in the first quarter, but took off in the second. They scored four touchdowns in the second quarter, putting them up 28-7 by halftime. After halftime, they didn’t slow down at all. With four more touchdowns in the second half, they beat the Marauders 55-7.
Bulldog Blitz skydiver gets engaged at halftime of Fresno State game
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – She said Yes! After jumping from the sky at halftime of the Fresno State game against San Diego State on Saturday night at Valley Children’s Stadium, Bulldog Blitz skydiver Brandy Robertson’s boyfriend got down on one knee and popped the question. Robertson said yes, and the two celebrated as fans cheered […]
FFX: 2022 CIF Central Section 1st round playoff matchups
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The CIF Central Section released playoff brackets and matchups Saturday for the 2022 high school football postseason. Ten Kern County schools will host a first round playoff game, while Liberty has a bye into the Division I quarterfinal round. Division I, First round (9) Garces Memorial vs. (8) Clovis (12) Redwood […]
FFX: Week 11 high school football around the county
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Delano is hosting a football showdown Friday between two schools competing for a league title. Chavez and Kennedy headline a great slate of rivalry games as the high school football regular season comes to a close Friday night. Separated by just 3 miles, neither Kennedy or Chavez has ever held sole […]
Lemoore, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
CBS Sports
How to watch Fresno State vs. San Diego State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Current Records: San Diego State 4-3; Fresno State 3-4 A Mountain West battle is on tap between the Fresno State Bulldogs and the San Diego State Aztecs at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Valley Children's Stadium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. Last...
Friday Night Football 2022: Week 11
Schedules, scores and highlights of High School Football around the Valley.
Sanger principal to join BMX Hall of Fame this weekend
Sanger private Christian school principal Randy Stumpfhauser will be entering the BMX hall of fame in Tulsa, Oklahoma alongside his family.
yourcentralvalley.com
Ghost Golf; perfect for Halloween, open year-round
Ghost Golf is 18 holes of haunted, indoor putt-putt golf at 5179 N Blackstone Ave. in Fresno. Owner Daryn Coleman once used the spooky decor as yard decorations during Halloween, but setting up and taking down the massive display year after year wore him out. So, he brainstormed ways he could use his decor year-round, and Ghost Golf was born.
Roosevelt high school Mariachi band performs at Central Fresno schools
Students at Aspen Meadow Public Charter School received a nice surprise Friday morning.
Jolissa Fuentes laid to rest in Selma
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After months of searching that led to the heartbreaking discovery of Jolissa Fuentes, the 22-year-old from Selma was laid to rest on Thursday. Delila Sanchez, who has been best friends with Jolissa since middle school, was one of the dozens of people who remembered Jolissa’s life at The Worship Center in […]
Car crashes into house in southeast Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A car crashed into a house early Monday morning in southeast Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say a car was going eastbound on Butler Avenue around 3:00 a.m. Officers say it hit a light post and ended up crashing into a house near Chance and Butler avenues. According […]
IDENTIFIED: Bicyclist killed in crash near Fresno State
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A bicyclist who died after he was hit by a vehicle near Fresno State last week has been identified. Officials with the Fresno County Coroner’s Office have identified 32-year-old Joshua Brown as the bicyclist who was killed near Bullard and Cedar avenues on Thursday, October 20. Around 7:00 a.m., officers with […]
Missing Clovis family french bulldog returned
On Sunday, the owner posted on Facebook that their missing family french bulldog, Rocco, is now home.
KGET 17
Semi-truck loses trailer on SB lanes at Grapevine
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All lanes of southbound I-5 are opened after a semi-truck lost it’s trailer at the base of the Grapevine, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. CHP responded to the accident at 6:15 a.m., when they arrived they found the fifth wheel axle...
thesungazette.com
Medicinal cannabis rolls into Exeter
EXETER – After several years Exeter is finally taking the last steps to allow a medicinal cannabis business to set up shop in downtown. The Exeter Planning Commission made a few changes to Exeter’s ordinances, allowing for the medicinal clinic BioLife to enter into the community. At the Oct. 20 meeting, the commission approved two specific ordinance changes ultimately allowing for the medicinal cannabis shop to enter the city. The final approval of the new ordinances is up to city council and will be voted on before the end of the year. However, this change does not mean the city will be allowing recreational cannabis retail shops.
thesungazette.com
Reyes’ spread the ‘dilla’ brand beyond the Valley, California
VISALIA – Quesadilla lovers across the country should be excited as Quesadilla Gorilla begins their journey of spreading peace love and dillas throughout the states one store at a time. The locally loved Quesadilla Gorilla has officially announced they launched their franchise program. They are looking to expand in...
COS instructor to display car at SEMA car show
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A local college instructor is taking his car that he, his students, and car shops in the valley have worked on to a nationally recognized car show in Las Vegas. Melvin Roman has been going to the SEMA car show in Las Vegas for years. This time, Roman said just going to […]
Hanford Sentinel
What are you passing on? | Life Notes
I am a Navy brat. We moved to Lemoore because of my dad’s orders to NAS Lemoore. My parents have been redeployed and are now living in Florida. It’s been 5 years since they lived here and living away from my family has not been my favorite thing.
