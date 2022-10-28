Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
37-Year-Old Woman Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Petaluma (Petaluma, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a pedestrian accident early Sunday. The accident occurred in the lane from northbound state Route 163 to eastbound Interstate 8 around 1.45 a.m.
mendofever.com
CHP: Cause of Saturday’s Fatal Collision Near Hopland Unknown—Investigation Continues
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 10/29/2022, at approximately 0545 hours, an unknown male party was driving an unknown...
Supected DUI driver leaves injured passenger behind following Petaluma crash
PETALUMA -- A Petaluma man was arrested Sunday for alleged drunken driving after crashing his car into a tree, according to Petaluma police. Petaluma police officers and first responders with the Petaluma Fire Department responded around 5:20 a.m. to the intersection of Ely Boulevard South and Casa Grande Road, where a gray sedan had collided with a redwood tree at the intersection's roundabout. The vehicle had significant damage, police claim, and a female passenger remained inside, but the driver had fled on foot after the collision, according to a witness at the scene. The female passenger was taken to a local hospital for evaluation but did not suffer serious injury. She also identified the driver as 48-year-old Daniel Bagley, according to police. Bagley was later found at his residence with injuries consistent with a vehicle crash and showed signs of intoxication. He was medically cleared at a local hospital before being booked into the Sonoma County Jail. Residents are urged to plan ahead when drinking by designating a sober driver or using a taxi or ride-booking service like Uber or Lyft.
kymkemp.com
Fatal Fiery Crash by Hopland Saturday
On 10/29/2022, at approximately 0545 hours, an unknown male party was driving a unknown colored Ford Escape northbound on US 101 just north of La Franc Road at unknown speeds. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Ford made an unsafe turning movement causing the vehicle to leave the east roadway edge of US-101 northbound. The vehicle continued to travel northbound on the gravel shoulder. While.
KGET 17
2 injured after semi collides with 4 vehicles on I-5
BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were left with moderate injuries after a four-vehicle collision on northbound Interstate 5 on Monday, according the California Highway Patrol. California Highway Patrol officials said they received the call for the collision on northbound I-5, north of Twisselman Road at 10:40 a.m. After...
L.A. Weekly
Child Injured in Pedestrian Hit-and-Run on Nunes Avenue [Castro Valley, CA]
CASTRO VALLEY, CA (October 31, 2022) – Tuesday afternoon, a 6-year-old boy sustained injuries in a pedestrian hit-and-run on Nunes Avenue. Police responded to the scene around 5:00 p.m., near Castro Valley Boulevard on October 25th. Officers say the child was crossing the street with a sibling, heading to...
ksro.com
Three Arrested for Illegal Firearms in Rohnert Park
Three suspects are behind bars after a robbery investigation in Rohnert Park led to the discovery of illegal guns. Two of the three suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery committed last Thursday are teen boys. Investigators say one of the suspects picked the victim up from a party, drove them a short way, then pulled out a gun and demanded a bag of money. Police found the suspects at a home in Santa Rosa on Sunday. They also found five handguns, high-capacity handgun and assault rifle magazines, ammunition, and assault rifle parts. Some of the guns were modified into machine guns and don’t have serial numbers.
Police investigate West Oakland shooting Halloween night
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in West Oakland late Monday. A spokesperson told KRON4 News that the shooting happened in the 1800 block of 7th Street, which is adjacent to Interstate 880. Police found out about the shooting after a gunshot victim arrived at the hospital […]
KTVU FOX 2
3 rescued after car lands on its roof in Castro Valley, officials say
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - Alameda County Fire officials said they rescued three people from an overturned car early Saturday. The crash happened around 1 a.m. near Mattox Road and Foothill Boulevard in Castro Valley, officials said in a tweet. The car had landed on its roof, officials said, and they...
Stabbing, fighting at Dolores Park Halloween ‘Hill Bomb’
A man was stabbed during a confrontation near Dolores Park, where a crowd of Halloween skateboarders were hill-bombing down Dolores Street, according to both police sources and an eyewitness. At approximately 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing at 20th and Dolores streets, police said. Officers located a male victim...
Petaluma man arrested for DUI with two small children in the vehicle
PETALUMA -- Police in Petaluma arrested a man Saturday night on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with two young children in the vehicle, according to authorities.On Saturday night at approximately 9:13 p.m., a citizen called Petaluma police to report a possible DUI driver, providing a description of the vehicle including the license plate number. Police located the vehicle a short time later as it was entering the parking lot of the apartment complex where the vehicle is registered. Officers observed the car hitting the curb while the driver attempted to park. Officers contacted the driver, later identified as Eric PabloGarcia, and...
Bay Area city looks likely to ban construction of new gas stations
The city currently has 12 gas stations.
Early morning crash leaves occupants with “major” injuries
SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Early Sunday morning occupants of a vehicle were left with “major” injuries after a crash in Suisun City. According to the Suisun City Fire Department, they responded to a “major injury traffic accident” near the 400 block of Main Street at 12:20 a.m. The fire department said that when fire […]
Man on motorized scooter involved in Vacaville collision
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — An adult man on a motorized scooter was involved in a traffic accident with a vehicle near Alamo Drive and Nut Tree Road in Vacaville, according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. Police said that officers are currently on the scene of the accident and there will be […]
Man shot near Safeway in Balboa Park
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was shot near a grocery store in Balboa Park on Saturday evening, according to a statement from the San Francisco Police Department. Police say that just after 6 p.m. officers were called to the 5900 block of Mission Street, in front of Safeway, due to a report of a […]
foodcontessa.com
A California Man Was Caught With a Knife and Duct Tape in Her Closet
A California man was arrested early Sunday morning after police in the Bay Area discovered him hiding in a woman’s closet with a weapon. Officers from the Benicia Police Department responded to a call at 2:45 a.m. from a woman who reported hearing noises coming from her bedroom. Dispatchers spoke with her on the phone until officers arrived.
Two hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Santa Rosa shooting
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Two people were shot following an altercation Friday night in Santa Rosa, according to a Facebook post by Santa Rosa Police Department. Shortly before 9 p.m., SRPD received a call about a person with a gunshot wound near Highway 12 and Mission Boulevard. Police officers arrived in the area and […]
2 wounded while interrupting Oakland catalytic converter theft
OAKLAND -- Two people were wounded on Friday night in Oakland amid a soaring level of violence across the San Francisco Bay Area related to catalytic converter thefts.Over the last two months, there have been shootings linked to catalytic converter thefts in Castro Valley, Berkeley, East Oakland, Pacifica and San Leandro.The latest incident took place at 9 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of 42nd Ave. in Oakland. Officers were alerted to the shooting by the city's gunshot detection system.Once on the scene, officers located a man and a woman with shooting injuries. According to a preliminary police investigation, the...
Security guard shot by Safeway shoplifter in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The man who was shot at a San Francisco Safeway on Saturday was a security guard trying to stop a shoplifter, the San Francisco Police Department said on Monday. The victim suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police were called to the store, located at 4950 Mission Street, just after 6:00 p.m. for […]
Lili Xu’s murder was organized for financial benefit: DA
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were arrested on Thursday for the murder of Oakland dentist Lili Xu, the Oakland Police Department announced. On Monday, documents released by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office shed more light on the motive behind the killing. One of the arrestees was 73-year-old Nelson Chia, who was Xu’s long-time […]
Comments / 1