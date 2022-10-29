ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiger Woods arrest clip mistakenly included in campaign ad advocating for death penalty

By Fox News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v9hp8_0ir1UW4Q00

Republican Kris Kobach, the party’s nominee for Kansas attorney general, released a campaign ad Thursday advocating the use of capital punishment for “cop killers” and “mass murderers,” but mistakenly included a clip of pro-golfer Tiger Woods’ 2017 DUI arrest in the ad’s footage.

The ad, titled “Just Intentional,” slammed Kobach’s opponent, Democrat Chris Mann, over what it said was his opposition to capital punishment, and, in addition to Woods, included footage of the Carr brothers, two convicted murderers currently on Kansas’ death row.

Fox News Digital reached out to Kobach’s campaign for comment and received an explanation from spokesperson Danedri Herbert.

“That was an ad agency error. We caught it and fixed it within minutes. What a happy accident that media is going to pick this up and expose Chris Mann as a soft-on-crime liberal Democrat who will let cop killers and mass murderers off easy for their heinous crimes,” she said of the first version of the ad.

The new ad mentioned by Herbert replaced the portion that included Woods with footage of what appears to be a prison inmate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0viJcq_0ir1UW4Q00
The ad released on Thursday by Republican Kansas attorney general candidate Kris Kobach that mistakenly included a clip of golf pro Tiger Woods' 2017 DUI arrest.
Kris Kobach for Attorney General
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aurZo_0ir1UW4Q00
Tiger Woods and his team did not respond when asked about the mix up.
R&A via Getty Images

A source with knowledge of the situation said that the footage in the ad was originally from a documentary about the Carr brothers. It wasn’t immediately clear why footage of Woods’ arrest was included in the documentary.

Fox News Digital also reached out to Woods for comment, but didn’t receive a response.

Community Policy